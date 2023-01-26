Read full article on original website
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Suburban school worker charged with stealing $1.5M worth of chicken wings from district
HARVEY, Ill. — The food service director for an impoverished south suburban school district is accused of stealing $1.5M worth of food – mainly chicken wings – according to court documents reviewed by WGN Investigates. Vera Liddell, 66, worked for Harvey School District 152 for more than a decade, according to a LinkedIn account associated […]
Waukegan apartment fire leaves 2 injured
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Two people were injured in an apartment fire early Tuesday in Waukegan. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on the fourth floor of an apartment building at 520 N. Genesee St., according Waukegan police. Residents were evacuated from the building as crews extinguished the fire which...
2 members of clean-up crew charged with stealing $19K from unit after deadly Kenwood high-rise fire
The two allegedly stole $19,000 and jewelry from a unit, which had a surveillance camera inside.
Bond set for Cook County man who allegedly robbed victim of cell phone with a BB gun
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Bond was set at $200,000 Monday for a Cook County man charged with robbing a person with a BB gun last weekend. Cody Johnson, 21, was charged with one count of armed robbery, according to a statement from the DuPage County State's Attorney's office. Clarendon Hills...
Suspect tried to kidnap Glenview girl after she got off school bus: police
GLENVIEW, Ill. - Glenview police are searching for the suspect who attempted to kidnap a girl after she got off a school bus Monday afternoon. The student got off a school bus around 3:41 p.m. near Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane when an unknown male grabbed her and they fell to the ground, according to police.
Coyote rescued from pit at Waukegan water treatment plant
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A wildlife group rescued a coyote Thursday that had fallen into a concrete pit at a water treatment facility in north suburban Waukegan. The Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation said the coyote had been in the pit since Monday, according to a Facebook post. The non-profit group based...
Englewood Neighbors Did Not Want A Save A Lot To Replace Whole Foods. The City Says There Was No Other Choice
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood neighborhood leaders are blasting officials for replacing their closed Whole Foods Market with a Save A Lot, accusing the city of pursuing a backroom deal over the community’s objections. Officials confirmed Thursday the store, which closed in November, would be revived as a Save A...
80-year-old Chicago man hospitalized after critically wounding home intruder
CHICAGO - An 80-year-old Chicago man was hospitalized Monday morning after a home invasion on the Northwest Side where he shot and critically wounded one of the suspects. About 10:30 a.m., the elderly man responded to a knock on the door at his residence in the 8500 block of West Catherine Avenue in the O'Hare neighborhood, Chicago police said.
Gunman shoots victim during fight at South Side home
CHICAGO - A 42-year-old man was shot during a fight in a house in Fuller Park on Chicago's South Side Saturday night. Police say the victim was in verbal argument with another man at a home in the 4300 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 11:27 p.m. when the offender got out a gun and shot the victim.
Caught on camera: Thieves crash U-Haul into Chicago clothing store but leave empty-handed
CHICAGO - Thieves were in for a rude awakening when they tried to burglarize a South Side clothing store over the weekend, and their attempt to break in was all caught on camera. Early Saturday morning, the thieves drove two U-Hauls to ABC 95th — a clothing, accessories, and cell...
Elk Grove Village woman charged with making false police report
COOK COUNTY - An Elk Grove Village woman was arrested and charged after allegedly making a false report to police. Early Sunday morning around 4:14 a.m., Elk Grove Village police officers responded to the 900 block of Lincoln Square after a 911 caller reported there was a threat involving a gun to her and her child.
Teen found shot dead in Oak Forest: Police
About 1:20 p.m., officers responding to a report of a person shot found Tyonie Ashford, 17, behind a building at 155th and South Cicero, Oak Forest police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Man arrested after allegedly sideswiping bus, threatening bus driver with gun
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was arrested after sideswiping a bus and threatening the bus driver with a gun. Police said that around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, a man in a gray Chevy Silverado sideswiped a bus on South Ashland near 51st. in Back of the Yards. The...
More mental health crisis teams to respond to 911 calls on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago has announced the expansion of its alternative 9-1-1 response program on the West Side. Starting this spring and summer, more mental health crisis teams will be deployed to respond to 9-1-1 calls that have a mental health or substance abuse component. Those teams will initially focus on...
80-year-old critical after shooting suspect during Northwest Side home invasion
CHICAGO — An elderly man is in critical condition following a Northwest Side home invasion Monday morning where he shot one of the suspects, police said. At around 10:30 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 8500 block of West Catherine on the report of a home invasion and shooting.
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot during argument in Auburn Gresham, police say
A teen boy was injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said.
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled people
Have you received some money through this program?. In Chicago, hundreds to thousands of people are homeless and at risk of losing their houses due to a lack of money. It feels bad when you know you can no longer provide housing facilities to your family. Am I right?
Suburban woman accused of robbing man on North Side
CHICAGO — A suburban woman has been charged after allegedly robbing a man on the North Side. Just before 12:20 a.m., authorities responded to the 2300 block of West School Street. Moments earlier, police allege Kiarra Tyler, 24, of Crest Hill, robbed a 25-year-old man in the 2300 block...
Chicago police: Teen shot after 'verbal altercation' in Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 1:13 p.m., police say the teenage victim was in the 7900 block of S. Ashland Avenue when he and an unknown offender got into a verbal altercation. The offender then shot the teen in the left...
3 Shot In EC Apartment Neighbor Feud
On Saturday January 28, 2023 at approximately 10:45 AM, East Chicago Police Officers were dispatched to 4425 Indianapolis Blvd (Atlas Apartment Building) in reference to a shooting. Dispatch advised responding officers that 2 females were shot. Upon Officers arrival they located a male outside in the rear of the location....
