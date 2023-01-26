ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matteson, IL

fox32chicago.com

Waukegan apartment fire leaves 2 injured

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Two people were injured in an apartment fire early Tuesday in Waukegan. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on the fourth floor of an apartment building at 520 N. Genesee St., according Waukegan police. Residents were evacuated from the building as crews extinguished the fire which...
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspect tried to kidnap Glenview girl after she got off school bus: police

GLENVIEW, Ill. - Glenview police are searching for the suspect who attempted to kidnap a girl after she got off a school bus Monday afternoon. The student got off a school bus around 3:41 p.m. near Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane when an unknown male grabbed her and they fell to the ground, according to police.
GLENVIEW, IL
fox32chicago.com

Coyote rescued from pit at Waukegan water treatment plant

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A wildlife group rescued a coyote Thursday that had fallen into a concrete pit at a water treatment facility in north suburban Waukegan. The Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation said the coyote had been in the pit since Monday, according to a Facebook post. The non-profit group based...
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

80-year-old Chicago man hospitalized after critically wounding home intruder

CHICAGO - An 80-year-old Chicago man was hospitalized Monday morning after a home invasion on the Northwest Side where he shot and critically wounded one of the suspects. About 10:30 a.m., the elderly man responded to a knock on the door at his residence in the 8500 block of West Catherine Avenue in the O'Hare neighborhood, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman shoots victim during fight at South Side home

CHICAGO - A 42-year-old man was shot during a fight in a house in Fuller Park on Chicago's South Side Saturday night. Police say the victim was in verbal argument with another man at a home in the 4300 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 11:27 p.m. when the offender got out a gun and shot the victim.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Elk Grove Village woman charged with making false police report

COOK COUNTY - An Elk Grove Village woman was arrested and charged after allegedly making a false report to police. Early Sunday morning around 4:14 a.m., Elk Grove Village police officers responded to the 900 block of Lincoln Square after a 911 caller reported there was a threat involving a gun to her and her child.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
WGN TV

Suburban woman accused of robbing man on North Side

CHICAGO — A suburban woman has been charged after allegedly robbing a man on the North Side. Just before 12:20 a.m., authorities responded to the 2300 block of West School Street. Moments earlier, police allege Kiarra Tyler, 24, of Crest Hill, robbed a 25-year-old man in the 2300 block...
CREST HILL, IL
regionnewssource.org

3 Shot In EC Apartment Neighbor Feud

On Saturday January 28, 2023 at approximately 10:45 AM, East Chicago Police Officers were dispatched to 4425 Indianapolis Blvd (Atlas Apartment Building) in reference to a shooting. Dispatch advised responding officers that 2 females were shot. Upon Officers arrival they located a male outside in the rear of the location....
EAST CHICAGO, IN

