Buckeye, LA

Louisiana Illuminator

‘The Rock’ residents once lived off the land. They blame a burn pit for turning it toxic.

GRANT PARISH – Their chickens had leukemia. The Hoskins family, residents of a community outside Colfax known as The Rock, wonder how long they had been eating the eggs of the cancerous birds they raised outside their home. It haunts them. It’s one of the nightmares they and others in The Rock say they have […] The post ‘The Rock’ residents once lived off the land. They blame a burn pit for turning it toxic. appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
COLFAX, LA
travelawaits.com

This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities

When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
MAMOU, LA
KNOE TV8

Winnfield woman dies after Lasalle Parish crash

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Hwy 125 in LaSalle Parish around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023. LSP says Faye Johns, 70, failed to yield while turning at the intersection of Louisiana Hwy 124 and 125 causing the vehicle to get hit by an oncoming car.
WINNFIELD, LA
kalb.com

APD confirms two 17-year-olds were shot outside IHOP Friday night

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after two teenagers were shot outside of the IHOP on S. Macarthur in Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. According to APD, at around 9:23 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired report at the IHOP on S. MacArthur Drive....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Pineville man arrested for 3 counts of 3rd-degree rape

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been arrested for three counts of third-degree rape by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said its investigation into Qwantavious Markiese Russaw, 23, began on Sept. 23, 2022, when it was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to the possible physical abuse of a one-year-old child in Rapides Parish. Russaw was named as a suspect and was arrested and booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles. On Oct. 5, he was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.
PINEVILLE, LA
ktalnews.com

17 arrested in Natchitoches on firearms, drug charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than a dozen people are facing charges after a new unit targeting violent crime in Natchitoches seized multiple firearms and drugs over the last week. Natchitoches police say members of the ACTION Unit arrested 17 people during their first week in service. The unit...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

