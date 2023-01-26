Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Rock’ residents once lived off the land. They blame a burn pit for turning it toxic.
GRANT PARISH – Their chickens had leukemia. The Hoskins family, residents of a community outside Colfax known as The Rock, wonder how long they had been eating the eggs of the cancerous birds they raised outside their home. It haunts them. It’s one of the nightmares they and others in The Rock say they have […] The post ‘The Rock’ residents once lived off the land. They blame a burn pit for turning it toxic. appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
travelawaits.com
This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities
When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
Opelousas District Attorney threatening serious consequences for students making school threats
In Opelousas, District Attorney Chad Pitre is prepared to give students serious jail time if school threats continue.
Opelousas Police search for missing 16-year-old
The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old.
Opelousas woman booked after allegedly shooting boyfriend
The 41-year-old woman called 911 and allegedly told police she had shot her boyfriend in the back during an argument
KNOE TV8
Winnfield woman dies after Lasalle Parish crash
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Hwy 125 in LaSalle Parish around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023. LSP says Faye Johns, 70, failed to yield while turning at the intersection of Louisiana Hwy 124 and 125 causing the vehicle to get hit by an oncoming car.
Opelousas Police: Missing Teen Found
Opelousas Police Department needs the public's assistance in locating Jauan Winbush, 16, of Opelousas. Jauan left home during the late-night hours of January 28.
kalb.com
APD confirms two 17-year-olds were shot outside IHOP Friday night
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after two teenagers were shot outside of the IHOP on S. Macarthur in Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. According to APD, at around 9:23 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired report at the IHOP on S. MacArthur Drive....
Family of Opelousas murder victim speaks on loved one’s life
On Jan. 16, Kiara Vallian, 29, of Opelousas, was sitting in her car on Elementary Lane when she was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting by an unknown shooter.
SLPSO: Opelousas man charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting man in leg
According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting complaint on Jan. 28 where one victim was shot.
Police: Opelousas woman arrested after shooting boyfriend in the back
An Opelousas woman has been arrested after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the back during an argument.
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested for 3 counts of 3rd-degree rape
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been arrested for three counts of third-degree rape by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said its investigation into Qwantavious Markiese Russaw, 23, began on Sept. 23, 2022, when it was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to the possible physical abuse of a one-year-old child in Rapides Parish. Russaw was named as a suspect and was arrested and booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles. On Oct. 5, he was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.
Opelousas, Louisiana Inmate Being Sought after Escaping from Court
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Officials from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office are heading up the search today for an inmate who was able to escape the custody of law enforcement officials at St. Landry Parish Courthouse. St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department Spokesman Eddie Thibodeaux says the man escaped...
St. Landry Parish looking for escaped inmate from courthouse
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents of Raymond Latrelle Howard, an escaped inmate.
Angola inmate allegedly involved in 2015 murder-for-hire plot dies in prison
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections says a Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate is dead after he was found unresponsive in his cell Friday morning. According to public safety officials, Tyler Ashpaugh, 28, was found in his cell around 6:40 a.m. as a corrections officer was making routine […]
ktalnews.com
17 arrested in Natchitoches on firearms, drug charges
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than a dozen people are facing charges after a new unit targeting violent crime in Natchitoches seized multiple firearms and drugs over the last week. Natchitoches police say members of the ACTION Unit arrested 17 people during their first week in service. The unit...
Comments / 0