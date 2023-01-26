Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Two Arrested In Christian County Drug Investigation
A drug investigation involving the Christian County Sheriff’s Office Anti-Crime Unit, Fort Campbell Criminal Investigation Division, and Oak Grove Police led to the arrest of two men Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they conducted the search warrant at the 200 block of Ruf Drive in Oak Grove...
wnky.com
Man charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Allen County. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Sunday around 8:30 p.m. on Maysville Road. Police say a probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a plastic...
wnky.com
Local law enforcement responds to Tyre Nichols beating footage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Our local law enforcement are responding to the released video footage of Tyre Nichols. Tyre Nichols was beaten severely by Memphis police following a traffic stop on January 7th. He died in the hospital three days later. The Bowling Green Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the local...
Man killed in Daviess County crash identified
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that passed away in a fatal accident Saturday evening. Authorities say 53-year-old David Jones of Utica died in the single-vehicle accident. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 2100 block of Highway 140E in Utica for an accident with […]
whopam.com
Man arrested for alleged assault, wanton endangerment
A man accused of pointing a gun during an altercation with his wife was arrested on multiple charges early Sunday morning. It happened just after 3 a.m. at a Denzil Drive apartment and the Hopkinsville police report alleges 21-year old Cornelius Moseley of Hopkinsville assaulted his wife and then pointed a gun at her and three friends in the residence.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Threatening Wife And Friends
A Hopkinsville man was charged with several counts of wanton endangerment after he allegedly pointed a gun at several people on Denzil Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 21-year-old Cornelius Moseley assaulted his wife and pointed a firearm at her and three of her friends and refused to let three of them leave.
whopam.com
Two arrested after man allegedly assaults, robs his mother
Two men were arrested on robbery-related charges on Hickory Ridge Circle Sunday night after one of them assaulted his own mother to take cash from her purse. An arrest citation for 47-year old Arby Kimble of Hopkinsville says he went to his mother’s home asking for money and that he grabbed her purse that was hanging on a door.
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
Street racer enforcement leads to two arrests and one stolen car recovered
As a result of MNPD Traffic's street racer enforcement initiative on Friday, two men were charged and a stolen car was recovered in separate incidents.
105 mph pursuit ends with crash in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A police pursuit landed one man in jail over the weekend in Muhlenberg County. A Central City PD officer says he tried to pull over a driver with only one headlight Saturday. The driver, later identified as Dustin Detalente, allegedly sped down a parking lot, nearly hitting other cars. According […]
fox17.com
Two arrested for criminal homicide in Dodge's shooting in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- A shooting at a Clarksville gas station has turned deadly. A man is shot at Dodge's, 1504 Ft. Campbell Boulevard, just before 5 a.m. Saturday. The victim, 29-year-old Jarlen Corbin, of Clarksville, died after being shot in the chest, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Due to...
KFVS12
2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
TBI investigates deadly shooting involving MNPD officer
Metro Nashville Police said one person was fatally shot in an officer involved shooting Sunday night.
Suspect Wanted for Vandalism and Theft by Gallatin Police
From Gallatin Police Department 1-27-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00459 The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating the pictured individual, Amber Wahid, for vandalism over 1000 and theft under 1000 at 109 Shoulders St. Gallatin, TN. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin Police Department, or email Officer Kemp […] The post Suspect Wanted for Vandalism and Theft by Gallatin Police appeared first on Sumner County Source.
WSMV
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit on Thursday in Montgomery County. At around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Montgomery County Deputies said they spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle seen at several recent residential shootings. Deputies activated their police...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Montgomery County
A man was arrested after leading Montgomery County deputies on a chase Thursday.
radionwtn.com
Driver Transported To Vanderbilt After Brick Wall Crash
Paris, Tenn.–Another crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Wood Street and Tyson Avenue in Paris has resulted in serious injury to the driver, who was extricated from the vehicle by emergency workers and transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the...
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
Man charged after woman found stabbed to death inside closet
A man has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend.
wpsdlocal6.com
KY juvenile center operating under controlled confinement following second violent attack
BOWLING GREEN, KY — The Warren Juvenile Detention Center is operating under controlled confinement following two recent violent attacks, Kentucky's Department of Juvenile Justice says. According to a Sunday release, three 16-year-old offenders — who were reportedly committed to the facility on charges of murder, robbery, and trafficking —...
