Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
astaga.com
The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023
After a difficult 12 months, the mud is lastly beginning to settle within the crypto markets. The seismic occasions of 2022 have modified market dynamics and funding methods for the foreseeable future. As an alternative of looking for a fast return, many traders at the moment are trying to play the lengthy sport. So that are the 6 greatest cryptocurrencies to purchase for a stable long-term crypto Funding technique in 2023?
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed Bitcoin’s 2018 Bottom Warns Binance Coin and One Ethereum Rival Primed for Pullbacks
A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is expressing near-term bearish sentiment for Binance Coin (BNB) and one Ethereum (ETH) competitor. Starting with Binance Coin, the pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 219,100 Twitter followers that the fifth-largest crypto asset by market cap could plummet by about 12% from current levels.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
dailyhodl.com
Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Burst Updates Forecast on BTC and Ethereum
An analyst who correctly called this year’s crypto turnaround and bought Bitcoin and Ethereum in November says his bullish stance on the market will change if BTC falls below a key support level. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 46,800 YouTube subscribers that he while Bitcoin’s rally from 2022’s low...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Surge to $180,000 May Be Incoming, Says Analyst Who Called Major Crypto Crash – Here’s When
The crypto strategist who nailed Bitcoin’s May 2021 collapse says BTC is flashing signals that suggest the king crypto is setting up for a massive move to the upside. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 134,500 Twitter followers that multiple technical indicators are turning bullish for BTC. “The...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Holds Steady Above $23K, White House Urges Congress to 'Step Up' Crypto Regulation
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Latest Prices. Bitcoin (BTC): The largest cryptocurrency by market value was recently trading at $23,100, up 0.4% in the past 24 hours, as traders awaited next week’s Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates. BTC has rallied almost 40% since Jan. 1, on track for its best opening to a year since 2013 when it surged 51%.
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Are rising again; Analysts See over 5000% Gain Potential in Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Market bulls are back, and cryptocurrency prices bounce off lower lows and break their resistance levels. While the change in trend seems surprising, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin’s performances have been quite spectacular. Aside from these old duos, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) deserves special mention as the top-performing crypto asset of...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Someone Just Sent $25M In Bitcoin Onto Binance
What occurred: An nameless cryptocurrency pockets holding $25,684,853 of Bitcoin BTC/USD simply transferred their funds onto Binance. The bitcoin pockets tackle tied to this switch has been recognized as:. #. You may view extra particulars in regards to the transaction here. Why it issues: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
Augusta Free Press
What Are The Best Cryptos to Buy Now as The Market Turns Green?
The 2023 crypto market has just begun, and many significant cryptos are starting to record bullish prices amidst the crypto winter. Right now, the market cap is currently at $1 trillion, which further shows that 2023 is poised to be a better crypto year. Sadly, many existing cryptos cannot provide...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Which Technology Is More Beneficial for Ethereum (ETH)?
In recent times, Ethereum (ETH) has established itself because the main blockchain within the cryptocurrency market as a consequence of its skill to facilitate the usage of sensible contracts. This function permits for the creation of decentralized functions (dApps), tokens and different functions with out the necessity for intermediaries. Nevertheless,...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Whales Go On $1.4B Buying Spree
On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales have accumulated $1.4 billion in the asset during the last two weeks, a sign that could be bullish for the coin. Bitcoin Whales Added 70,000 BTC To Their Holdings In Two Weeks. As pointed out by an analyst on Twitter, BTC whales have been showing...
u.today
Cardano Founder: Things Moving Quickly, Tons of DApps Coming Online
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2023 Bitcoin Rally Says Real BTC Move Is Yet To Come – Here Are His Targets
The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this month says BTC still has more upside potential despite the king crypto’s nearly 38% year-to-date surge. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,500 Twitter followers that near the end of this month, BTC could see an influx of fresh capital from high timeframe (HTF) investors.
Augusta Free Press
Cronos Crypto News – Will this Coin Continue to Pump Deeper into 2023 Q1?
Cronos took a major price hit following the shocking happenings in the crypto space that caused most cryptocurrencies to decline in value. The token had plunged 90% from its all-time high. Now, however, things are looking much better as the price has started to shoot back up as we head deeper in Q1.
NASDAQ
Twitter Prepping For Payments, Could Include Bitcoin And Crypto: FT
Twitter is prepping for payments, and bitcoin might be in the mix. According to a Financial Times report, Elon is open to adding BTC and crypto to its Twitter payments vision. While the “super app” vision would prioritize fiat, its future will likely include the alternative payment method.
Comments / 0