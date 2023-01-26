Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: The origins of Foley's adventure, and Knighton says Nebraska 'not far off'
The introductory press conference circuit continues for all of Nebraska's new assistant coaches, as both special teams coordinator Ed Foley and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton took their turns at the sixth-floor podium at Memorial Stadium on Monday afternoon. My observations from Monday's availability:. 1. Ed Foley on his in-state...
Nebraska’s biggest recruiting needs before National Signing Day
Nebraska,’s 2023 recruit class is shaping up. However, some key positions on the depth chart remain unfilled. As the transfer portal continues to grow due to post-bowl game and coaching changes, new head coach Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers have a chance to fill the missing pieces to make an impact in the upcoming season. Maybe they can even make it to the CFP, right? Here we will discuss the biggest recruiting needs of the Nebraska Cornhuskers before National Signing Day for the 2023 college football season.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Sudden or ‘slow burn:’ Expectations for Matt Rhule compared to Callahan, Pelini, Riley, and Frost
LINCOLN — Matt Rhule got an eight-year contract for good reason. Nebraska football, 2007-2022, had five different head coaches — including an interim — five athletic directors, six offensive coordinators, seven defensive coordinators, countless assistants, 3,435 ways of handing out the Blackshirts and eight losing seasons. NU’s...
dakotanewsnow.com
Mikey Daniel taking analyst role for Matt Rhule and Cornhusker football
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another former Jackrabbit and South Dakota prep football star is getting a good start to his post playing career. Mikey Daniel confirmed via social media that he’s accepted a position working player development as a player performance analyst at the University of Nebraska.
What are realistic expectations for Nebraska Football in 2023?
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule has impressed the fanbase with his recruiting victories but what’s a realistic win total in 2023?. If there was a segment of the Nebraska football fanbase that wasn’t completely on board with the hire of Matt Rhule, that part has totally dissipated.
North Platte Telegraph
7 things we learned this week in Nebraska football
The offseason grind continues for the Nebraska football team heading into National Signing Day. Nebraska remains active on the recruiting trail leading up to the Feb. 1 signing day. From snagging more commitments to Matt Rhule's vision for the program's rebuild, here's what we learned this week in Nebraska football.
North Platte Telegraph
NSAA rules sideline Omaha Burke players after participating in Special Olympics game
Reed Emsick and Tanner Nielsen were in street clothes for Omaha Burke, ineligible to play in Saturday’s game at Shawnee Mission South in Kansas. Their violation? They played Thursday for Burke’s unified basketball team in a Special Olympics Nebraska tournament. Outside competition, according to Nebraska School Activities Association...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska lands three-star defensive lineman Sua Lefotu from high school powerhouse
Sua Lefotu paid his dues for several years, learning from experienced teammates daily at high school football powerhouse St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) Playing time wasn’t always easy to come by for Lefotu, but after a standout senior year, the three-star defensive lineman had college coaches’ attention. But, it wasn’t until mid-January that Nebraska extended a scholarship offer and invited him to campus for a visit.
Look: Nebraska Reveals First Look At New Football Facility
Hard to get great recruits without great facilities in this era of college football. And on Saturday, Nebraska shared a preview of some of its latest renovations set to wrap up this fall. From the look of it there's still plenty of work to be done, but its definitely shaping up to be one of the top ...
Nebraska basketball announcing schedule for this week’s games
While things aren’t going particularly well for the Nebraska basketball team these days, the Huskers must soldier on. In the midst of what has become a three-game slide, the Cornhuskers are trying to right the ship and even try and get Hoiberg’s first winning season in Lincoln. If...
Corn Nation
The Real Untold Story of 90s Nebraska Football
Nebraska football went on a five-year run from 1993-1997 that resulted in a 60–3 record and three Nebraska national titles. Those are the years Nebraska fans think of when we think of “The 90s”. Before that, Tom Osborne’s teams were very good, but they weren’t great....
News Channel Nebraska
California defensive lineman Sua Lefotu commits to Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. -- While 'Calibraska' may not be a thing anymore, Nebraska is back in the Golden State with a sizable commitment. Defensive lineman Sua Lefotu comes to the Huskers from Bellflower, located in Los Angeles County. The 6'4", 285 lb. defender played his high school ball at national power St. John Bosco.
KETV.com
More than 20 Nebraska dance teams heading to Florida for national championships
OMAHA, Neb. — Local dancers got a big farewell before heading to the national championships. More than 20 teams who are competing in nationals in Florida performed in a sendoff event at Elkhorn South High School on Sunday. The teams will then leave this week, with the competitions starting...
Corn Nation
Sam Hoiberg’s career day not enough for Nebraska as Maryland wins 82-63
The Nebraska Cornhuskers put up a fight early and redshirt freshman guard Sam Hoiberg had a breakout performance as he posted a career-high 15 points, but it wasn’t enough. The Maryland Terrapins sent the Huskers packing with an 82-63 Terps victory. The loss moves Nebraska to 10-12 on the...
Doc Talk: The Business of Husker Athletics
Dr. Rob and Travis talk money with CFO Doug Ewald
klkntv.com
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 12, Day: 31, Year: 75. (Month: twelve; Day: thirty-one; Year: seventy-five) Copyright 2023 The...
etxview.com
Jim McKee: A forgotten builder
Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
