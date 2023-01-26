ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Amie Just: The origins of Foley's adventure, and Knighton says Nebraska 'not far off'

The introductory press conference circuit continues for all of Nebraska's new assistant coaches, as both special teams coordinator Ed Foley and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton took their turns at the sixth-floor podium at Memorial Stadium on Monday afternoon. My observations from Monday's availability:. 1. Ed Foley on his in-state...
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

Nebraska’s biggest recruiting needs before National Signing Day

Nebraska,’s 2023 recruit class is shaping up. However, some key positions on the depth chart remain unfilled. As the transfer portal continues to grow due to post-bowl game and coaching changes, new head coach Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers have a chance to fill the missing pieces to make an impact in the upcoming season. Maybe they can even make it to the CFP, right? Here we will discuss the biggest recruiting needs of the Nebraska Cornhuskers before National Signing Day for the 2023 college football season.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

McKewon: Sudden or ‘slow burn:’ Expectations for Matt Rhule compared to Callahan, Pelini, Riley, and Frost

LINCOLN — Matt Rhule got an eight-year contract for good reason. Nebraska football, 2007-2022, had five different head coaches — including an interim — five athletic directors, six offensive coordinators, seven defensive coordinators, countless assistants, 3,435 ways of handing out the Blackshirts and eight losing seasons. NU’s...
LINCOLN, NE
dakotanewsnow.com

Mikey Daniel taking analyst role for Matt Rhule and Cornhusker football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another former Jackrabbit and South Dakota prep football star is getting a good start to his post playing career. Mikey Daniel confirmed via social media that he’s accepted a position working player development as a player performance analyst at the University of Nebraska.
BROOKINGS, SD
North Platte Telegraph

7 things we learned this week in Nebraska football

The offseason grind continues for the Nebraska football team heading into National Signing Day. Nebraska remains active on the recruiting trail leading up to the Feb. 1 signing day. From snagging more commitments to Matt Rhule's vision for the program's rebuild, here's what we learned this week in Nebraska football.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NSAA rules sideline Omaha Burke players after participating in Special Olympics game

Reed Emsick and Tanner Nielsen were in street clothes for Omaha Burke, ineligible to play in Saturday’s game at Shawnee Mission South in Kansas. Their violation? They played Thursday for Burke’s unified basketball team in a Special Olympics Nebraska tournament. Outside competition, according to Nebraska School Activities Association...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska lands three-star defensive lineman Sua Lefotu from high school powerhouse

Sua Lefotu paid his dues for several years, learning from experienced teammates daily at high school football powerhouse St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) Playing time wasn’t always easy to come by for Lefotu, but after a standout senior year, the three-star defensive lineman had college coaches’ attention. But, it wasn’t until mid-January that Nebraska extended a scholarship offer and invited him to campus for a visit.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Reveals First Look At New Football Facility

Hard to get great recruits without great facilities in this era of college football. And on Saturday, Nebraska shared a preview of some of its latest renovations set to wrap up this fall. From the look of it there's still plenty of work to be done, but its definitely shaping up to be one of the top ...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

The Real Untold Story of 90s Nebraska Football

Nebraska football went on a five-year run from 1993-1997 that resulted in a 60–3 record and three Nebraska national titles. Those are the years Nebraska fans think of when we think of “The 90s”. Before that, Tom Osborne’s teams were very good, but they weren’t great....
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

California defensive lineman Sua Lefotu commits to Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. -- While 'Calibraska' may not be a thing anymore, Nebraska is back in the Golden State with a sizable commitment. Defensive lineman Sua Lefotu comes to the Huskers from Bellflower, located in Los Angeles County. The 6'4", 285 lb. defender played his high school ball at national power St. John Bosco.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 12, Day: 31, Year: 75. (Month: twelve; Day: thirty-one; Year: seventy-five) Copyright 2023 The...
LINCOLN, NE
etxview.com

Jim McKee: A forgotten builder

Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
LINCOLN, NE

