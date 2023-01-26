ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Rocky Mountain National Park celebrates 108th birthday

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28EZts_0kSiJPvX00

(ESTES, Colo.) — The Rocky Mountain National Park was established on this day 108 years ago on Jan. 26 in 1915.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AAyAr_0kSiJPvX00
Courtesy of National Park Service

The National Park Service (NPS) is wishing the Rocky Mountains a Happy Birthday with a photo taken by then NPS Chief Photographer George A. Grant on September 2, 1938.

“A stunning photo for a stunning park!” said NPS in a post to social media.

According to NPS, it wasn’t until 11,000 years ago that humans began venturing into the Rocky Mountains. In the late 1700s, the Ute tribe dominated the area favoring the tundra meadows and crystal lakes.

With the 1803 Louisiana Purchase, the U.S. government acquired the land now known as Rocky Mountain National Park, stated NPS. By 1900, Theodore Roosevelt, Gifford Pinchot and John Muir led a growing national conservation and preservation movement.

“‘Those who pull flowers up by the roots will be condemned by all worthy people,’ they warned,” said NPS.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y61ko_0kSiJPvX00
    Courtesy of NPS Photo Archive – Group Photo from the park’s dedication ceremony in 1915.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AOBzC_0kSiJPvX00
    Courtesy of NPS Photo Archive/C.E. Humberger – Vehicles are lined up to enter the park at the Fall River Entrance, taken in 1940.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JY1Sj_0kSiJPvX00
    Courtesy of NPS Photo Archive – A group of visitors are standing on rocks at the summit of Longs Peak, year unknown.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mgCp_0kSiJPvX00
    Courtesy of NPS Photo Archive/F. Clatworthy – A line of vehicles driving up Old Fall River Road in 1920.

Enos Mills, a naturalist, nature guide, and lodge owner advocated for the creation of the nation’s tenth national park. On January 26, 1915, President Woodrow Wilson signed the Rocky Mountain National Park Act, per NPS.

For more information, visit NPS’ webpage.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Distracted driver causes chain reaction of crashes on I-25

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A distracted driver was arrested after starting a chain reaction of crashes on I-25, Saturday evening on Jan. 28, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Shaun Tuffentsamer was driving a black Ford full-size truck when he did not realize traffic was slowing on southbound I-25 at South […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help police identify theft suspect in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect of a theft that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact CCPD.
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Teens arrested in string of car thefts, robberies

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two teens after a series of search warrants were executed on Thursday, Jan. 26 in response to a string of car thefts, burglaries, and robberies. CSPD said the crimes began in December of 2022. Several different CSPD units worked together to identify the suspects and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man stabbed in arm in Pueblo, suspect sought

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for a suspect after a man was attacked and stabbed in the arm while walking on the street in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25. PPD said officers responded around 2:12 a.m. to the 2300 block of Alma Avenue on a report of […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Eight arrested, stolen property recovered in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies from Pueblo and Fremont Counties have recovered multiple stolen cars and stolen property, made eight arrests, and seized narcotics in a series of operations over the course of a week. According to a tweet by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), members of the police department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Early morning house fire leaves one dead in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire on Friday, Jan. 27, that left one person dead, according to the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD). Crews were on scene at a fully engulfed home in the 1600 block of Palmer Avenue. Investigators are still in the area to determine the cause of the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Woman arrested after assaulting multiple officers

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman was arrested after assaulting multiple Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers, early Sunday morning on Jan. 29. Shortly before 2 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of North Chestnut Street and West Fillmore Street on reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, an officer determined the disturbance was a verbal […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Identify suspect from multiple armed robberies in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a man who is a suspect in multiple armed robberies. PPD said the robberies occurred through the last few weeks of January. PPD tweeted about the robberies on Monday, Jan. 30, and said the man in accompanying photos is between […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Jan. 27 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Joshua Shumard, 35, is described as a White male, 6’00” tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair andgreen eyes. Shumard has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Larceny. Jacob Sandoval, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Downtown icon gone forever? Reward for missing sign

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A historic sign in Downtown Colorado Springs has gone missing, and now a $1,000 reward is being offered for its return. People who grew up with it, are now wondering, why someone would take it. The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is offering the award after the historic Michelle’s sign went […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help police identify man involved in crash at Gas-A-Mat

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man involved in a crash in December 2022. According to CCPD, the man and vehicle pictured above were involved in a crash at the Gas-A-Mat located on 16th Street and Greenwood Avenue. CCPD said it, “would […]
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

First Chair for the Weekend: Vail Resorts

(VAIL, Colo.) — John Plack from Vail Mountain Resort joined FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister for First Chair for the Weekend to talk about how the front of the mountain is just a teaser and the big anniversary that Vail will be hosting this year. Vail can be a bit deceiving as you […]
VAIL, CO
KXRM

Man fell with gas can, sparking fire at apartments

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested on charges of Reckless Endangerment after a gasoline spill and small fire that evacuated an apartment building on Bijou Street on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the Woodbine Apartments in the 2000 block […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

VIDEO: Help CSPD identify attempted robbery suspect

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Robbery Unit is requesting help from the community in identifying an attempted robbery suspect. According to CSPD, the robbery attempt happened on Sunday, Jan. 15 at approximately 9 p.m. at the 7-Eleven store in the 300 block of South Academy Boulevard. CSPD said the suspect approached […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Tyre Nichols’ family before video release: ‘We want peace’

Video of the traffic stop that preceded Nichols’ death will be publicly released after 6 p.m. (CT). MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The attorneys and family of Tyre Nichols asked for justice for their son, and peace in their city, at a press conference in Memphis on Friday. Speakers included family members, attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KXRM

KXRM

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy