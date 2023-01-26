ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio Report

City to get tough on contractors who cut corners or hold up road projects

A new city law ensures that construction contractors who don’t do a good job on road work and other projects will be disqualified from future bid opportunities. Passed by City Council on Thursday, the responsible bidders ordinance allows city staff to refuse bids from contractors that previously did not meet expectations on a project, did not adhere to deadlines or owe the city money.
With no high-profile opponent in sight, Mayor Ron Nirenberg files for reelection to 4th term

With roughly $330,000 in his campaign account, Mayor Ron Nirenberg filed for reelection to a fourth and final term Thursday. “I believe San Antonio is on the move and on the cusp of really great days ahead,” Nirenberg told reporters after filing his paperwork with the city clerk. “The truth of the matter is the best days for San Antonio are still ahead of us.”
FEMA approves new flood maps for parts of southeast Bexar County

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has finalized a set of flood maps for portions of southeast Bexar County that will become effective in July. The newly approved FEMA maps cover sections of China Grove, Elmendorf, San Antonio, St. Hedwig and unincorporated areas of Bexar County. Over the next six months, FEMA officials will work with these cities and the San Antonio River Authority to update floodplain ordinances in these areas accordingly.
Where I Live: Alta Vista

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
San Antonio celebrates Black History Month with performances, exhibitions and tours

From vibrant art exhibitions to powerful theatrical performances, events around town throughout the month of February celebrate Black history in San Antonio and beyond. Dive into some of our city’s lesser-known history and experience the breadth of contemporary art being created and performed by local Black artists in the selection of Black History Month events below.
James Beard Awards serves up semifinalist nods for 9 San Antonio-area chefs, brewery

Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin was in an airport bathroom in Cancun when she received a text that caught her by surprise. “Congrats on the James Beard nomination,” said the text to Dobbertin at 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday. She thought the person may have contacted the wrong person, but when she opened the link attached, she saw her name under “semifinalist” in the 2023 Emerging Chef category.
