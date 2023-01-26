With roughly $330,000 in his campaign account, Mayor Ron Nirenberg filed for reelection to a fourth and final term Thursday. “I believe San Antonio is on the move and on the cusp of really great days ahead,” Nirenberg told reporters after filing his paperwork with the city clerk. “The truth of the matter is the best days for San Antonio are still ahead of us.”

