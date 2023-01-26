Read full article on original website
City to get tough on contractors who cut corners or hold up road projects
A new city law ensures that construction contractors who don’t do a good job on road work and other projects will be disqualified from future bid opportunities. Passed by City Council on Thursday, the responsible bidders ordinance allows city staff to refuse bids from contractors that previously did not meet expectations on a project, did not adhere to deadlines or owe the city money.
Sandoval accuses Palaez of ‘tantrum’ as council mulls final pandemic relief funding
After a nearly year-long process, San Antonio City Council will vote next week on how to spend the last large batch of federal coronavirus pandemic relief funds. On Thursday, two council members voiced disapproval of the proposed list of agencies recommended to receive those funds, for two very different reasons.
With no high-profile opponent in sight, Mayor Ron Nirenberg files for reelection to 4th term
With roughly $330,000 in his campaign account, Mayor Ron Nirenberg filed for reelection to a fourth and final term Thursday. “I believe San Antonio is on the move and on the cusp of really great days ahead,” Nirenberg told reporters after filing his paperwork with the city clerk. “The truth of the matter is the best days for San Antonio are still ahead of us.”
Sakai wants ‘shared power’ with commissioners, won’t commit to The Link, downtown baseball stadium
New Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai — a longtime civil court judge before he was elected in November — says he’s focused on applying his bench experience to solving problems within the criminal justice system, updating decades-old county technology systems and improving working conditions for county employees.
She ‘listens first, acts second’: ACT 4 SA’s Ananda Tomas won’t stop pushing for police reform
As she and a colleague delivered four boxes containing more than 38,000 signatures to the San Antonio city clerk this month, Ananda Tomas’ eyes started to well with tears. “It’s really happening,” she said as a clerk sealed and time-stamped the boxes. The signatures, from residents in...
San Antonio has dozens of downtown bars, but there’s only one Alamo
Let’s not make this a drinking game, but how many bars can you name within walking distance of Alamo Plaza? I stopped when I passed the number 50. There is something for every thirsty soul in the walkable, tourist-centric San Antonio downtown: quiet to loud, classy to tacky, elegant to casual to downright dives.
Council members move to boost renters’ awareness of their rights
Four San Antonio City Council members stood with several housing rights groups in the blustery rain Tuesday to announce a plan to raise awareness of renters’ existing rights to safe housing. Ultimately, they hope a “Tenant Bill of Rights” resolution will spread awareness of existing rights, and eventually lead...
City moves to use eminent domain to acquire bar property for Alamo Museum
After impassioned pleas on both sides of the issue, City Council approved an ordinance Thursday that allows for the seizure of a bar owner’s property to make way for the planned Alamo Museum and Visitor Center. Nine of 11 council members voted in favor of acquiring the property —...
Even without water champion Lyle Larson, Texas lege poised to tackle tough water issues
With its rich and complicated water history, San Antonio could play a substantial role in how state water challenges are addressed this legislative session, even without former State Rep. Lyle Larson (R-San Antonio), long considered one of the state’s most influential water champions. That’s the view of SAWS President...
San Antonio will name a street after Mexican American labor hero Emma Tenayuca
San Antonio City Council voted Thursday to honor 1930’s labor organizer, educator and civil rights activist Emma Tenayuca with a street designation near the site of the famous Pecan Shellers strike. Tenayuca’s name will be added to the Memorial Way street signs near the site of the old pecan...
New restaurant at Stinson Airport blazes trails for Southside youth
The new Trailblazer Café at the Stinson Municipal Airport is dedicated not only to aviation pioneers of the past but trailblazers of the present and future. And, there’s a juicy, stacked burger to go along with that. The restaurant, serving a full menu featuring burgers, sandwiches, salads, smoothies...
FEMA approves new flood maps for parts of southeast Bexar County
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has finalized a set of flood maps for portions of southeast Bexar County that will become effective in July. The newly approved FEMA maps cover sections of China Grove, Elmendorf, San Antonio, St. Hedwig and unincorporated areas of Bexar County. Over the next six months, FEMA officials will work with these cities and the San Antonio River Authority to update floodplain ordinances in these areas accordingly.
San Antonio’s Week in Photos, Jan. 22-28
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape.
CPS Energy sells 5.9-acre parcel on River Walk to McCombs family
CPS Energy has sold a coveted stretch of vacant land on the River Walk — next to the San Antonio Museum of Art and across Interstate 35 from the Pearl — to a group owned by the McCombs family. McCombs Family Partners bought the 5.9-acre parcel, at the...
Where I Live: Alta Vista
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
San Antonio officials remain in the dark about TxDOT’s Broadway plans
Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation said this week that they’re ready to begin construction on San Antonio’s Broadway corridor as soon as late this year. The news came as a surprise to Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Manager Erik Walsh, who each said, as of Wednesday morning, that they hadn’t received an update from TxDOT.
After Uvalde shooting, Texas senator wants to make it easier to sue police
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, said Tuesday that he is leading legislation to make it easier for families of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims to sue the state and police officers over the botched law enforcement response. The San Antonio Democrat and other Democratic senators are introducing...
San Antonio celebrates Black History Month with performances, exhibitions and tours
From vibrant art exhibitions to powerful theatrical performances, events around town throughout the month of February celebrate Black history in San Antonio and beyond. Dive into some of our city’s lesser-known history and experience the breadth of contemporary art being created and performed by local Black artists in the selection of Black History Month events below.
James Beard Awards serves up semifinalist nods for 9 San Antonio-area chefs, brewery
Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin was in an airport bathroom in Cancun when she received a text that caught her by surprise. “Congrats on the James Beard nomination,” said the text to Dobbertin at 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday. She thought the person may have contacted the wrong person, but when she opened the link attached, she saw her name under “semifinalist” in the 2023 Emerging Chef category.
Tech Port Center gets new name, $2.3M investment from Boeing
The Tech Port Center and Arena, a high-tech concert venue and e-sports center that opened last year on the South Side, has a new name and plans to expand its education offerings after Boeing announced a $2.3 million investment Tuesday in partnership with the Kelly Heritage Foundation. The name change...
