ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

West Virginians would drive almost 8 hours instead of taking hour flight

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lu5s4_0kSiJBob00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent survey shows that Americans really do prefer driving over flying, with most people saying they would rather road trip six hours or more than take a short flight.

The survey by Family Destinations Guide said that West Virginians would rather drive for seven hours and 40 minutes than take an hour-long flight, with neighboring states having similar results.

  • Ohio – 7 hours 40 minutes
  • Pennsylvania – 6 hours 14 minutes
  • Kentucky – 7 hours 43 minutes
  • Virginia – 6 hours 43 minutes
  • Maryland – 5 hours 6 minutes
Detected firearms at West Virginia airports in 2022

The survey also said that on average people rated their frustrations with air travel at 8 out of 10. In West Virginia, the lack of access to airports may also be to blame. There are only a few usable passenger airports in West Virginia, the main one being in Charleston, which is already a few hour drive away for people in northern West Virginia.

Additionally, smaller airports, like North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport, only offer direct flights to a few specific locations, meaning that taking a truly “hour-long” flight is almost impossible from West Virginia without first driving to a larger airport.

Plus, air travel can be unreliable. Just over a week ago on Jan. 11, a computer breakdown canceled and delayed thousands of flights across the country without warning.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 25

Big--D
4d ago

well sure you have your own transportation when getting their and take in some scenery on the way stop and by things it make it nice it helps the economy so stop complaining about driving

Reply(1)
7
The Red
3d ago

$50 in gas or $300 flights.. lmao why is this even a question

Reply
8
KcR7667
3d ago

Flying out of WV to ANYWHERE cost a flippin fortune! That's the only reason I would rather drive smdh!!!

Reply
3
Related
WDTV

WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: WV Schools Closings & Delays

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout the state have announced updates to their regular schedules for Tuesday due to predictions for inclement weather. Counties to have announced delays or closings for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 as of Monday night include the following:. Boone County – 2 Hour Delay...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

Huggins has grand plans to help the people of West Virginia

Bob Huggins' annual Fish Fry was another raving success. According to the West Virginia University Head Coach, the event raised "$2 million or more" after featuring a night full of laughs and tears with special guest Charles Barkley. Of course, Huggins does all of this in memory of his mother, hence the name of the foundation - the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Foundation. The money raised at these events goes to help with cancer research, but Huggins says he's not going to stop there. He hopes that he can, one day, do something more permanent to help the people of the state of West Virginia. Check out his plans in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decrease in West Virginia; active case total rises

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped in West Virginia on Friday while the state’s active case total neared 1,000 again. The state’s hospitalization count due to the virus dropped by 20 to 223, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 26 people in intensive care (down eight) and 10 people on ventilators (down six).
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
ridgeviewnews.com

French Creek Freddie is Watching the Skies of West Virginia

Early spring or more winter? Groundhog Day is in one week and French Creek Freddie is preparing to make his prediction. Get the answer in real-time at our Groundhog Day celebration at the West Virginia Wildlife Center! Learn more at wvdnr.gov/west-virginia-wildlife-center. http://WVdnr.gov/wv-wildlife-center-announces-groundhog-day-activity-schedule.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy