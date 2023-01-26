Read full article on original website
KFDA
Man dies from injuries caused by motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man has died from injuries caused by a motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street over the weekend. Amarillo Police Department said about 12:32 a.m. on Saturday night, police were called to a crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Southwest 34th Avenue.
KFDA
Amarillo police release suspect vehicle information linked to deadly shooting from last week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police released information on a suspect vehicle concerning a deadly shooting that happened last week. Amarillo Police Department said while no arrests have been made, investigators discovered that the suspect vehicle is a light-colored Chevrolet Impala. The Impala may have damage from the shooting, officials...
KFDA
Amarillo Police: Motorcyclist receives life-threatening injuries after crash over the weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said a motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries after a crash in southwest Amarillo on Saturday. Amarillo Police Department said about 12:32 a.m. on Saturday night, police were called to a crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Southwest 34th Avenue and Western Street. Officials said...
KFDA
DPS: Joint operation results in multiple felony arrests
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement worked in a joint operation resulting in multiple felony arrests including firearms and drugs that were recovered. According to DPS, on Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, law enforcement worked in a operation arresting suspects who were involved in felony charges. The joint operation resulted...
Man pleads guilty for methamphetamine possession in Amarillo Federal Court
A man previously indicted in Amarillo Federal Court in October 2022 has officially pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession.
Law enforcement officials conduct two-day violent crime-centered operation
Officials from numerous local law enforcement agencies came together on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 to conduct a two-day joint operation aimed at cracking down on local violent crime, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
No injuries reported after bus crash on Arthur Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on a bus crash on Friday afternoon that reportedly left no injuries. The department detailed that at around 11:48 a.m. on Friday afternoon, officers were called to the 1000 block of north Arthur Street on a reported crash involving a school bus. APD added that […]
1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal wreck in Moore County
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead and another was arrested after a fatal wreck Wednesday on FM 119, eight miles northeast of Dumas. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that on Jan. 25, two vehicles were involved in a wreck that led to the death of Shawna Granillo, 47, of Sunray. […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Fatal Wreck Near Dumas
A fatal car crash on Wednesday On FM 119, eight miles Northeast of Dumas claimed the life of a Sunray woman. The Texas Department of Public Safety says on January 25, two vehicles were involved in the crash that left 47-year-old Shawna Granillo dead. DPS reports one vehicle was going...
1 arrested after more than 600 grams of drugs found in Cactus
Officials with the Dumas Police Department released information regarding a narcotics bust in Cactus that occurred Thursday afternoon that led to one arrest.
Another Amarillo Teen Will Face Murder Charge As Adult
A juvenile who was 15 at the time of his arrest for the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man will have his case handled in District Court, rather than a juvenile court. The teen is charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with the March 30, 2022 slaying of Deandre Graham at the Axiom apartments, located at 1500 Bell St.
Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
abc7amarillo.com
Police: AISD school bus hit by car that ran stop sign, ends up in front yard of home
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo ISD school bus ended up in the front yard of a home after police said it was hit by a car that ran a stop sign. According to police, the driver of a Dodge Charger ran a stop sign at Arthur Street and northeast 11th Avenue and hit a school bus around 11:45 a.m.
Dodge Charger Slams Amarillo School Bus Into Front Yard
Amarillo Police report 1 dead after Thursday morning shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on a Thursday morning shooting that left one dead. APD detailed that around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 4100 block of South Travis St. on reported gunshots heard in the area. Officers found a man, identified by police as 24-year-old Markell Damarion […]
KFDA
2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Tascosa Road north of Loop 335
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are injured after a head-on collision Friday morning. Potter County officials say they received a call around 8:24 a.m. for a crash on FM 2381 in the area of Tascosa Road north of Loop 335. The two vehicles collided head-on. One person was taken...
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning shooting near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St. According to the release, at around 5:45 a.m., Amarillo police were called near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St on reports of gunshots heard. When...
KFDA
VIDEO: ENMU study shows correlation between time zones and deadly crashes
Curse of the Concrete Island on Amarillo’s 6th Street
Route 66 in Amarillo is a great place to stop and enjoy some antique shopping some delicious food and a walk or drive down a street that used to be the bee's knees in its heyday. However, this isn't about Route 66, this is about a building that has been on its own island on 6th Street right next to The Nat.
