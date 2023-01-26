Read full article on original website
Chevron to Send 500,000-barrel Cargo of Venezuelan Oil to Its Pascagoula Refinery
U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp plans to export this month its first cargo of Venezuelan crude to its Pascagoula, Mississippi refinery following a U.S. license granted last year, according to shipping documents seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The 500,000-barrel cargo of Hamaca heavy crude, to be loaded at state-run PDVSA's...
A zero emissions future without the mining boom
The effort to shift the U.S. economy off fossil fuels and avoid the most disastrous impacts of climate change hinges on the third element of the periodic table. Lithium, the soft, silvery-white metal used in electric car batteries, was endowed by nature with miraculous properties. At around half a gram per cubic centimeter, it’s the lightest metal on Earth and is extremely energy-dense, making it ideal for manufacturing batteries with a long life.
Customs officials are seizing eggs at the U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. customs officials are cracking down on egg smugglers. With egg prices soaring in the U.S. over the last year, more Americans are crossing into Mexico to buy the food item and trying to sneak cartons of raw eggs along some areas of the southern border, including California and Texas."We are seeing an increase in people attempting to cross eggs from Juarez to El Paso because they are significantly less expensive in Mexico than the U.S.," U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Roger Maier told CBS MoneyWatch. "This is also occurring with added frequency at other Southwest border locations."Egg prices have soared...
Arizonians at border warn crisis has gone national: It’s a ‘United States problem’
Yuma County, AZ., Supervisor Jonathan Lines joined 'Fox & Friends Weekend' on Saturday to warn that the border crisis threatens the whole country
Utilities use customer dollars to pay for their lobbying. Here’s how lawmakers can stop it.
Electric and gas utilities have used money collected from customers to lobby lawmakers, butter up regulators, and slow the shift to clean energy. Beyond being occasionally illegal, the practice has stuck consumers with higher bills and led to higher carbon dioxide emissions, industry watchdogs say. In one particularly egregious example,...
Central Coast drivers could see steeper prices at the pump. Here's why.
California gas prices are not increasing as quickly as other states, but that may change in the coming weeks.
Why Biden’s new protections don’t eliminate threats to the Tongass National Forest
Last week, the Biden administration restored protections for the world’s largest intact temperate rainforest, reversing a Trump-era initiative that opened up millions of acres to road-building and logging. The Tongass National Forest in Southeast Alaska covers 16.7 million acres — an area larger than West Virginia — and is home to old-growth Sitka spruce and cedars. Bald eagles swoop low over the forest’s dense canopy. Deer, moose, and black bears roam wild, and salmon swim in the forest’s streams.
U.S. lawmakers ask Kerry to urge UAE to replace oil boss as COP28 president
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Over two dozen U.S. representatives on Friday called on top U.S. climate envoy John Kerry to urge the United Arab Emirates to withdraw its appointment of the head of its state oil company as president of the COP28 climate summit it will host this year.
Kenya’s Polluted Nairobi River Could Collapse Its Agricultural Industry at Any Minute
Residents of Kenya's capital city are in deep trouble, after the government overlooked years of pollution in the iconic Nairobi River. The waterways surrounding the African metropolis are certainly feeling the effects of its growing population of 4 million. Local industries have used the river to irresponsibly dispose of waste, informal settlements have directed sewer lines into it, and certain communities without access to toilets have taken to dumping their waste directly into it.
OilPrice.com
Venezuela Demands Prepayment For Its Oil
Venezuela’s state-owned oil firm PDVSA has tightened the prepayment rules for its oil after a review of contracts, demanding now cargoes be paid in cash or in goods and services that should be received before loadings can take place, Reuters reported on Monday, quoting PDVSA documents it had seen.
Ethanol Producer Magazine
USGC markets DDGS in southeast Mexico
When thinking of emerging markets for U.S. grains and co-products, places like Africa and Southeast Asia may easily come to mind. Southeast Mexico, however, may hold the key to new opportunities in a country that has been a strong partner for U.S. agriculture throughout the years. In January, U.S. Grains...
