Dallas Cowboys Fire CoachOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Kendal Richardson Wants to be the Next Mayor of DallasTom HandyDallas, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of North Texas distribution centerAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
FanSided
Did the refs screw the Bengals on Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds?
The Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds set up the Chiefs’ game-winning kick in the AFC Championship Game. Did the Bengals get screwed?. The Chiefs beat the Bengals in a thrilling AFC Championship Game on Sunday night but the focus for many after the game wasn’t on the Super Bowl matchup. It was on the refs.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
FanSided
Patrick Mahomes reveals 1 person Chiefs fans should thank
Patrick Mahomes reveals one person Chiefs fans should thank. Kansas City Chiefs fans were holding their breaths on Sunday when Patrick Mahomes returned to the field after suffering an ankle injury last week. We’d been told all week that the injury usually required a three-week rehab, but the Chiefs didn’t have that time to use.
Saquon Barkley’s desired contract revealed
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is set to become a free agent. Here’s how much he’s reportedly looking for on a new contract. The New York Giants shocked the NFL world by winning nine games in the 2022 season, making it to the playoffs, and defeating the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round. However, they are now in offseason mode following their elimination by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round. They have to big players set to hit free agency — quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.
FanSided
49ers rumors: Niners may have DeMeco Ryans replacement already lined up
With DeMeco Ryans reportedly the favorite for the Houston Texans’ head coaching job, the San Francisco 49ers have his replacement in mind. The San Francisco 49ers fell one game short of reaching the Super Bowl for the second year in a row, as they lost 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
Eagles will operate financially under a new salary cap in 2023
As great as this season has been and as hard as we’ve tried to stay in the moment and avoid the temptation of looking too far ahead, it’s been nearly impossible to do. Here’s a confession. We started thinking about the Super Bowl in Week 18. We knew the Philadelphia Eagles had earned a bye week. We knew they would win in the Divisional Round and the NFC Championship Game regardless of who the opponent was. We’ve played out the scenario of Nick Sirianni, Howie Roseman, Jalen Hurts, and Jeffrey Lurie hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy in our minds constantly. Unfortunately, it’s then that we often taste something bittersweet.
FanSided
5 Justin Fields trades the Bears could make and take Bryce Young No. 1
Most Bears fans want to keep Justin Fields and trade the No. 1 pick, but a possibility remains that Chicago trades Fields in order to draft Bryce Young. Whenever the Houston Texans gifted the Chicago Bears the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the assumption by many fans was that the team was going to trade the selection for a team looking to draft either Alabama star Bryce Young or Ohio State star C.J. Stroud. However, there have been murmurs that, instead, the Bears could trade Justin Fields and take one of the quarterback prospects for their own.
FanSided
Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor
The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
Proposed trade that sees the Detroit Pistons as buyers at the deadline
The NBA trade deadline is over a week away and it’s still unknown whether the Detroit Pistons will be active, or fairly quiet, once this trade season comes to a close. Due to Detroit’s record and place in the standings, the Pistons are widely talked about as a team to watch cash in on their trade chips in exchange for future prospects and draft capital.
Brock Purdy injury update: 49ers QB expected to miss majority of offseason
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to miss significant time this offseason due to the elbow injury he suffered in the NFC Championship Game. The San Francisco 49ers overcame injuries to quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo and made it to the NFC Championship Game. That is due in part to the play of rookie signal caller Brock Purdy. But in the game on Sunday, Purdy suffered an elbow injury when he got his right arm hit by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick during a pass attempt.
FanSided
Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes is a tale of two players
The Detroit Pistons failed to execute down the stretch and lost another close game last night, this time to the Dallas Mavericks. Killian Hayes struggled mightily shooting the ball, hitting just 3-of-16 shots overall and just 2-of-10 from 3-point range in 29 minutes off the bench. Hayes’ season has been...
FanSided
NFL salary cap set at $224.8 million for 2023: Which teams have most cap space?
The NFL salary cap space has been set at $224.8 million for the 2023 league year. Let’s take a look at the teams with the most cap space. There is one more game remaining in the 2022 season, and that’s Super Bowl 57. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off to see who will take home the Lombardi Trophy.
Stefon Diggs cryptic tweets include fairly obvious shot at Bengals, Eli Apple
Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs took a shot at the Cincinnati Bengals and Eli Apple after their AFC Championship Game defeat. Stefon Diggs is one of the best wide receivers in football, though his Buffalo Bills team lost to the Cincinnati Bengals just over a week ago. Diggs was clearly unhappy, and was seen pacing the sidelines during the game.
FanSided
Georgia better hope Duce Robinson doesn’t delay Signing Day decision
Georgia appears in the lead for five-star tight end Duce Robinson but if he delays his signing as rumored, the Bulldogs could be in danger of losing out. Most of the top players in college football have already signed during the window or committed with National Signing Day approaching. Duce Robinson is an exception.
2 Cubs offseason decisions that will payoff, and 1 that will backfire
These two Chicago Cubs offseason decisions will payoff while this other will backfire. The Chicago Cubs offseason has been a promising one with a few final moves possible before we get to Opening Day. It doesn’t seem like Chicago will pull off any blockbuster before the season begins. Fortunately, they have already gotten better in several ways.
Raiders handling of Derek Carr remains entirely baffling
The Las Vegas Raiders have a short timeline to reach a decision on quarterback Derek Carr, but they have reportedly taken an unusual stance. The Las Vegas Raiders made their stance on quarterback Derek Carr entirely well known towards the end of the season by benching him for their final two games in favor of Jarrett Stidham.
Bengals teammate comes to defense of Joseph Ossai in heartwarming display of sportsmanship
One of Joseph Ossai’s teammates came to his defense at his locker during media availability after a controversial penalty contributed to the Bengals losing. On Sunday night, Joseph Ossai was flagged for a controversial roughing the passer penalty that allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to extend their drive and set up for a game-winning field goal that advanced the Chiefs to the Super Bowl and ended the Bengals season.
Cincinnati mayor eats crow like a good sport after Travis Kelce call-out
Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval trolled the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the AFC Championship Game, but was a good sport after getting called out by Travis Kelce. The Cincinnati Bengals talked a lot heading into the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Even Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval got...
FanSided
College football transfer portal grades: 3 under-the-radar winners of the January window
Winning the college football transfer portal isn’t just about adding numbers. The under-the-radar winners of January made surgical strikes to get better. Everyone knows that teams like LSU, Florida State, Auburn, Colorado and USC made out like bandits in the portal. Those are the Top 5 ranked transfer classes...
