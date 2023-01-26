Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
10 good minutes with Eli Manning
Eli Manning joined Big Blue View Radio on Monday, and we had a chance to touch on a wide variety of topics with the former New York Giants great. Here are some excerpts, with the full interview below. On the Empire State Building being lit up in green after the...
NFL free agency 2023: Should Giants reunite with Jabrill Peppers?
Jabrill Peppers spent three seasons with the New York Giants after an offseason trade that sent star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns. Peppers was a team captain and one of the more prominent voices in the Giants’ locker room from 2019 through 2021. Several injuries...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
What should the ‘walk-away’ number be for quarterbacks?
New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen was asked at last Tuesday’s press conference about shopping for free agents, and he said that he and his staff always ask, “What’s the walk-away?” The question was asked in the context of external unrestricted free agents that the Giants may try to sign. It equally well applies to the Giants’ own free agents, most notably quarterback Daniel Jones.
Giants’ OC Mike Kafka continues to draw head-coaching interest
New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their vacant head-coaching job, per NFL insider Field Yates. The interview with Arizona will be Kafka’s fourth. He has also interviewed with the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts. The Texans appear to be zeroing in on San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and the Panthers already hired Frank Reich to be their head coach.
The Chris and Nick Show - What can the Giants learn from Championship Sunday?
The New York Giants aren’t playing anymore after losing to the (now) NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round. The NFC and AFC Championship games saw the two best teams in the league, the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, survive and advance to the Super Bowl. Giants’...
Giants news, 1/31: Eli Manning, cap rises, Mike Kafka, more headlines
Eli Manning was like all Giants fans Sunday, detesting the Empire State Building lit up in Eagle colors on Sunday. "I’m all for good sportsmanship and congratulating teams when they do well, but I don’t know about going that far out of your way to support a division rival," Manning said during an interview on Big Blue View Radio Jan. 30, the day after the Eagles secured their spot in the Super Bowl. "The New York-Philadelphia rivalry is so intense, I thought that was a little extreme. That was a tough one to swallow last night."
Why The Giants Need To Keep Julian Love
While most of the attention early in the Giants offseason will be fixed on contract extensions for Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkey, we know the Giants have a long list of unrestricted free agents beyond those two. PFF recently published an article listing one free agent each team could not...
What does a realistic off-season look like for Joe Schoen and the Giants?
I've not done an exercise like this before, but I was keen to look at the Giants cap situation and what off-season moves Joe Schoen might be able to make. I have approached this through my own lens, making the decisions I would make if I were in Schoen's position. Not all players will agree to restructures, extensions or free agency contracts. For the purpose of this exercise I have assumed that where a reasonable market rate deal is offered the player accepts.
Giants news, 1/30: BBV mock draft 1.0, Darius Slayton, Xavier McKinney, more headlines
With the season over, Giant fans now begin to cast their eyes on the area of needs and who can fill those gaps through the draft. BBV's Ed Valentine recently posted his first three round mock draft, picking a Boston College wide receiver, a cornerback from Syracuse, an Iowa linebacker and a center from TCU.
Plea for the Giants to Compete Financially
This is an email I sent to Mr. Mara and Mr. Tisch this evening. I will let you all know if I get a meaningful response. My wife and I have been official Giants season ticket owners since the opening of MetLife and unofficial season ticket holders for at least 15 years before that (by paying for my brother-in-law’s cousins’ seats as we sat on the waiting list).
Dream Offseason Spending Spree.
Extend Leo....hypothetical but add some cap with the extension. Trade for Tee Higgins, part with our 1. Tag and trade Barkley, draft Charbonnet with the additional 2nd, draft Jack Campbell with our original 2nd. Run D should be fixed and possibly elite. draft one of Patterson or Sedrick Van Pran...
NFL officially sets 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million: What it means for Giants
The NFL officially set the 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million on Monday, a record amount up from $208.2 million in 2022. What does that mean for the New York Giants?. The Giants currently have $44.277 million in cap space, third-most in the league. The Chicago Bears have $90.893 million and the Atlanta Falcons have $56.414 million. The Giants have $41.213 million in effective cap space, which is the amount of cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster.
49ers at Eagles, NFC Championship: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more
For one night at least, we’re all San Francisco 49ers fans — they’re all that stands between the Philadelphia Eagles and a Super Bowl appearance. The two best teams in the NFC, with two of the best skill position groups in the league, will duke it out Sunday afternoon.
