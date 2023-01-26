Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Fuel leak reported at Harrison Avenue and East Miami River Road in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. Police have cleared the scene. Harrison Road is open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a reported fuel leak in Colerain Township, Monday afternoon. A fuel spill was reported on Harrison Road near East Miami River Road.
WLWT 5
A crash on both shoulders of I-275 in Montgomery causing delays
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — A crash is occupying both shoulders on westbound I-275 in Montgomery, Tuesday morning. Delays are likely going to exceed 10 minutes as crews are on scene assessing the situation.
WLWT 5
Traffic signal maintenance may cause travel delays in Batavia Township
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Motorists will face flashing traffic signals during the daytime commute in Batavia Township on Tuesday. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, contractors will perform traffic signal work at the intersection of State Route 32 and Bauer Road on Jan. 31.
WLWT 5
CPD's two-week-long citywide traffic blitz begins Monday
CINCINNATI — The two-week-long citywide Traffic Safety Enforcement Blitz is back for a second time. Beginning on Monday, the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit will patrol the city's streets and highways to ensure that drivers are making safe road decisions.
WLWT 5
Crews are on scene of a crash on Ronald Reagan Hwy (SR 126), lanes blocked
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Crews are on scene of a crash on I 71 South at Ronald Reagan CRS Co Hwy (SR 126) Exit 14. The two left lanes are blocked and traffic is backed up to Pfeiffer Rd/Exit 15. Expect delays of up to 10 minutes.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on West 4th Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on West 4th Street in Covington.
WLWT 5
Lakota school bus crashes with just under 50 students onboard; minor injuries reported
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — On Monday, crews to a crash involving a Lakota school bus with just under 50 students on board. According to officials, the bus was traveling in the 5300 block of Lesourdsville West Chester Road in Liberty Township when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a report of a crash on Forest Road in Anderson Township
FORESTVILLE, Ohio — Crews respond to a report of a crash, blocking traffic, on Forest Road at Witt Road, in Anderson Township.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown.
WLWT 5
Report of an accident, blocking the roadway on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of an accident, blocking the roadway in the 3900 block of Harrison Avenue in Cheviot.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to report of a crash on Compton Road in Colerain Township
GROESBECK, Ohio — Crews respond to report of a multi-vehicle crash on Compton Road at Pippin Road in Colerain Township. It is blocking the roadway.
WLWT 5
Reports of crash involving Metro bus and Cincinnati street car in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Reports of crash involving Metro bus and Cincinnati street car in Over-the-Rhine.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Verity Parkway and Yankee Road in Middletown.
WLWT 5
A crash with injuries has been reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — A crash with injuries has been reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Blue Rock Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries, possible physical altercation, in the 3600 block of Blue Rock Road in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire in Florence on Turkeyfoot Road
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a vehicle fire in Florence on Turkeyfoot Road.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a report of a crash with injuries on I-275E in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews respond to a report of a crash with injuries on I-275E in Sharonville. Semi-truck is involved, traffic is impacted.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on State Route 321 near Sardinia
SARDINIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on State Route 321 near Sardinia.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Pride Parkway in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Crews respond to a report of a crash with injuries on Pride Parkway and Wayman's Branch Road in Taylor Mill.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on I-75N near Erlanger
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on I-75N near Erlanger. Traffic is impacted.
