ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

A crash on both shoulders of I-275 in Montgomery causing delays

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — A crash is occupying both shoulders on westbound I-275 in Montgomery, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Delays are likely going to exceed 10 minutes as crews are on scene assessing the situation. Stop and go...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Traffic signal maintenance may cause travel delays in Batavia Township

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Motorists will face flashing traffic signals during the daytime commute in Batavia Township on Tuesday. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, contractors will perform traffic signal work at the intersection of State Route 32 and Bauer Road on Jan. 31. Work will begin at...
BATAVIA, OH
WLWT 5

CPD's two-week-long citywide traffic blitz begins Monday

CINCINNATI — The two-week-long citywide Traffic Safety Enforcement Blitz is back for a second time. Beginning on Monday, the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit will patrol the city's streets and highways to ensure that drivers are making safe road decisions. Officials say that although every traffic stop may not...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on West 4th Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on West 4th Street in Covington. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

A crash with injuries has been reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — A crash with injuries has been reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire in Florence on Turkeyfoot Road

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a vehicle fire in Florence on Turkeyfoot Road. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on State Route 321 near Sardinia

SARDINIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on State Route 321 near Sardinia. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
SARDINIA, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on I-75N near Erlanger

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on I-75N near Erlanger. Traffic is impacted. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
ERLANGER, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy