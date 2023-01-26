Read full article on original website
KYTV
Water pump fails at Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland, Mo.
FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) - Officials at the Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland expect water to be restored by Wednesday following a boil order. A water pump failed at the facility over the weekend. Crews repaired the water pump. The failure also impacted heat in the facility for a short time. Showers and toilets do work.
KYTV
MoDOT to hold virtual public meeting on Sunshine Street bridge replacement project
Tow truck drivers respond to multiple slide-offs in Springfield, Mo. Carthage, Mo. man charged in crash that killed a Marshfield woman; was driving 98 mph right before. A man from Carthage is facing charges in a crash that killed a Marshfield woman in December 2022 near I-44 and Glenstone.
KYTV
Laclede County residents see a lot of ice on roads
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - It was an icy morning for some in Lebanon on Monday. Especially for those on a morning commute. ”I just took a vacation day,” said Bryan Heard. He attempted to go to work this morning, but mother nature had other plans. ”I drive for Walmart,...
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Young emaciated Boxer mix found in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog is a young puppy found by himself. He’s not just young, but also very underweight, where you can actually see his ribs. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “he was found in the 800...
KYTV
Man who was inside Glendale High School after shots fired says everyone was panicked
Ozarks schools, offices, services closed today
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In addition to many schools in the area being closed due to inclement weather and icy conditions, many government and organization offices will be closed. All of the schools in the Springfield Public School system are closed today. Other closures include: This list will be updated as more offices and services announce […]
KYTV
Tow truck drivers respond to multiple slide-offs in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The icy conditions are keeping tow truck drivers in Springfield busy. KY3 spoke with drivers who say they are responding to lots of slide-offs and if you see them, slow down and move over. “People are just not paying attention and driving recklessly,” said Jason Hardin...
KYTV
Springfield driving instructor shares tips on how to drive on ice
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Driving in winter weather can be incredibly dangerous, and depending if you’re driving on snow or ice the way you should handle the situation will differ. Bill Nelson was a state trooper for 35 years and a driving instructor for the last four, he says...
KYTV
Experts weigh in on the best ways to avoid falling during icy conditions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -While you have to be careful when driving on the ice, don’t forget about slick driveways, parking lots, and sidewalks too. Daylon Pheonix works at Ozark Adventures and says there are things you can do to avoid slipping or help make a fall a little bit safer.
fourstateshomepage.com
Nurse practitioner joins CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic
MONETT, Mo. — A nurse practitioner from the area has joined a local surgery clinic. Vickie Blevins of Stark City, Missouri is set to join CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic, the health system announced Monday. Blevins holds a bachelor of science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas and a...
Tesla driver accused of going 94 mph, killing 1 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is being accused of driving his Tesla nearly 100 mph on Glenstone Avenue when he killed another driver in a crash. Alan Gray Jones, 22, of Carthage, was driving a 2022 Tesla Model 3 over 90 mph on North Glenstone Avenue on Dec. 3, according to court documents. Around 3:18 […]
KYTV
Neighbors concerned over squatters after Springfield, Mo. house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in a north Springfield neighborhood say “enough is enough” after a vacant home caught fire early Friday morning. Firefighters responded after 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of E. Locust, north of Boyd Elementary School. The first unit to arrive on the scene...
KYTV
Carthage, Mo. man charged in crash that killed a Marshfield woman; was driving 98 mph right before
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Carthage is facing charges in a crash that killed a Marshfield woman in December 2022 near I-44 and Glenstone. According to court records, 22-year-old Alan Jones is charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, and tampering with physical evidence. On December 3, Jones was...
Ozarks First.com
New All-Inclusive Park Coming to Willard
Check out this new all-inclusive park coming to Willard, MO. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in Missouri
If you love loaded fries, buffalo chicken, and roast beef sandwiches, you may be interested to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Missouri. Read on to learn more.
ksmu.org
Wintry mix of precipitation continues to cause hazards for drivers, pedestrians
A winter storm warning is in effect until midnight Monday night, January 30, for these counties in the KSMU listening area: Barry, Christian, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Stone and Taney and until 6 p.m. in northern Arkansas. A winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight in Greene, Lawrence, Newton and...
KYTV
Road crews staying busy with wintry weather still passing through the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More rounds of wintry weather have kept the road crews of MoDOT and the City of Springfield busy since Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Despite the freezing rain and mist causing a challenge, Darin Hamelink, district maintenance engineer at MoDOT, said crews were able to keep up with the weather.
KYTV
Lawrence County, Mo. deputy almost hit, car damaged, while assisting highway crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Lawrence County deputy suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer slid and crashed into his patrol car Sunday night. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Blankenship was outside his car assisting drivers involved in a crash near the 57-mile marker on I-44. The crash occurred during a round of wintery weather mix.
KYTV
Winter weather causing several crashes around Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow has led to roads, bridges, and overpasses becoming slick and hazardous. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks. It lasts from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday. Springfield Public Works tells KY3 that crews will begin treating bridges and hills and that Springfield roads were treated yesterday to help with conditions for Sunday.
KYTV
Icy roads across the Ozarks for the Monday morning commute
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Drivers need to be extra cautious when hitting the roads Monday morning. Drizzle and freezing temperatures overnight left a sheet of thin ice on the pavement that caught drivers by surprise. Crews are out salting the streets to clear the ice but most roads are slick. Give...
