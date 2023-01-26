ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Water pump fails at Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland, Mo.

FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) - Officials at the Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland expect water to be restored by Wednesday following a boil order. A water pump failed at the facility over the weekend. Crews repaired the water pump. The failure also impacted heat in the facility for a short time. Showers and toilets do work.
FORDLAND, MO
KYTV

Laclede County residents see a lot of ice on roads

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - It was an icy morning for some in Lebanon on Monday. Especially for those on a morning commute. ”I just took a vacation day,” said Bryan Heard. He attempted to go to work this morning, but mother nature had other plans. ”I drive for Walmart,...
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozarks schools, offices, services closed today

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In addition to many schools in the area being closed due to inclement weather and icy conditions, many government and organization offices will be closed. All of the schools in the Springfield Public School system are closed today. Other closures include: This list will be updated as more offices and services announce […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Tow truck drivers respond to multiple slide-offs in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The icy conditions are keeping tow truck drivers in Springfield busy. KY3 spoke with drivers who say they are responding to lots of slide-offs and if you see them, slow down and move over. “People are just not paying attention and driving recklessly,” said Jason Hardin...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Experts weigh in on the best ways to avoid falling during icy conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -While you have to be careful when driving on the ice, don’t forget about slick driveways, parking lots, and sidewalks too. Daylon Pheonix works at Ozark Adventures and says there are things you can do to avoid slipping or help make a fall a little bit safer.
fourstateshomepage.com

Nurse practitioner joins CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic

MONETT, Mo. — A nurse practitioner from the area has joined a local surgery clinic. Vickie Blevins of Stark City, Missouri is set to join CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic, the health system announced Monday. Blevins holds a bachelor of science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas and a...
MONETT, MO
KYTV

Lawrence County, Mo. deputy almost hit, car damaged, while assisting highway crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Lawrence County deputy suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer slid and crashed into his patrol car Sunday night. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Blankenship was outside his car assisting drivers involved in a crash near the 57-mile marker on I-44. The crash occurred during a round of wintery weather mix.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Winter weather causing several crashes around Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow has led to roads, bridges, and overpasses becoming slick and hazardous. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks. It lasts from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday. Springfield Public Works tells KY3 that crews will begin treating bridges and hills and that Springfield roads were treated yesterday to help with conditions for Sunday.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Icy roads across the Ozarks for the Monday morning commute

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Drivers need to be extra cautious when hitting the roads Monday morning. Drizzle and freezing temperatures overnight left a sheet of thin ice on the pavement that caught drivers by surprise. Crews are out salting the streets to clear the ice but most roads are slick. Give...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy