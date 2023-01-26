ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

mprnews.org

Winter's coldest temps may peak this week

It’s the dead of winter in Minnesota and we all know winter can hang on for a couple more months in any given year. I’m reminded of that classic Sears Diehard battery commercial this time of year. Those were the good old days of winter in Minnesota. Of...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Pheasant feeding discouraged despite snowy winter

Well-meaning practice can put wildlife in harm’s way. Animal-loving Minnesotans who leave corn for hungry pheasants at this time of year could be doing more harm than good, say wildlife experts with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. DNR wildlife managers have seen corn spread along roadsides, likely to...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect with feels-like temps around -30

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 20 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota couple sells home, hits the road to capture humans' stories

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of us have felt the heaviness of the past few years. from a global pandemic to a murder in Minneapolis that led to calls for justice across the world.It was enough for one Minnesota couple to take action the only way they knew how. They sold their home and hit the road. John Noltner is Minnesota-based, but he's roamed the world, snapping images for national magazines. He decided to take a break from his career to better understand his country."This is a project I started in Minnesota. It eventually led us on a road trip across the United...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Second peak energy alert issued in less than 24 hours by North Iowa/SE Minn. co-ops

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – Another peak energy alert has been issued by a group of North Iowa/SE Minnesota electric cooperatives. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar are asking members to reduce use of electricity starting at 7 am Tuesday. The co-ops say they are concerned about expected high demand on the regional power grid.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Wind Chill Advisory issued overnight until Tuesday morning

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Lowest wind chills mostly as low as 20 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Four electric co-ops in North Iowa and SE Minnesota issue a peak energy alert

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A peak energy alert starts at 5 pm for thousands of people in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar say their members are being asked to reduce their use of electricity due to expected high demand on the regional grid. Co-op members with grain dryers, voluntary manual standby generators, and dairy water heaters will be affected from approximately 4:50 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Bitterly cold conditions expected for Monday morning

Arctic air has settled in across the Upper Midwest sending temperatures below zero and wind chills even lower. Temperatures are expected to be near -10°F Monday morning and wind chill values will be in the -20° to -30° range across southern Minnesota and North Iowa. With these conditions, frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes on any exposed skin. Temperatures are expected to gradually warm back up for Tuesday and more so into Wednesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Blackout plates, popular in other states, may be headed for Minnesota

Minnesota could soon add a new specialty license plate that officials believe will quickly become a popular option. Gov. Tim Walz is recommending authorization of what are known as blackout plates — license plates with a dark or black background and white lettering. The Minnesota agency that issues plates...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Heads Up, These Are The Most Dangerous Animals You’ll Find In Minnesota

The state of Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and also a variety of landscapes from the plains, farmland, and forests with that comes a huge variety of wildlife. Thankfully most of these animals are harmless and shy away from humans. But there are some animals that you need to stay away from at all costs, except one which many of us have in our homes. According to journeytheglobe.com these are some of the most dangerous animals in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE

