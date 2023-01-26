Read full article on original website
Related
New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Dresses Its 574 in Gray
New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio (TDS) has pioneered new collaborations and elevated models with its various footwear releases over the years. Kicking off its releases for 2023, the TDS 574 — which originally launched in 2018 — makes its return in a gray “2040” colorway.
New Balance Delivers the 550 in "Blue Haze"
New Balance has unveiled the upcoming 550 in “Blue Haze.”. Constructed with white leather and mesh uppers, the women’s model features UNC-like design cues and is sprinkled with hits of light blue detailing to give a soft contrast to the clean base. Branding can be found in the form of the “N” panel logo, “550” insignia on the mudguard, “NB” heel stamp and the tongue tag. The silhouette rests on a white midsole and blue outsole, while white laces give it a neat finish.
Tiffany & Co. Presents Its Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low
It’s the collaboration that has electrified the sneaker game unlike any other this year — Tiffany & Co. x. . Following an early leak and the ”Legendary Pair” announcement from both brands, Tiffany & Co. has now officially presented its take on the Nike Air Force 1 Low. Adding to this, the brand has also revealed a collection of limited-edition sterling silver products from the duo.
Up Close With the Upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Shima Shima"
First introduced by in 2003, the “Shima Shima” motif is resurfacing this year on the Nike Air Max 1. Early leaked images of the pair have been floating around the Internet in recent months, but this newest set of on-foot photos has revealed the kicks in great detail.
Take a First Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Gold Suede"
Has unveiled a first look at the Dunk Low in “Gold Suede.”. The women’s exclusive silhouette is fully crafted in suede and arrives with an off-white base and overlays in a muted gold hue. Branding makes its way on to the leather panel swoosh and the embroidered Nike tongue tag and heel insignia in blue. The model rests on a white midsole and gold outsole, with matching gold laces tying the shoe together for a clean finish.
Charles Barkley's Nike Air Max CB 94 "Triple Black" Is Officially Returning Holiday 2023
Is bringing back yet another OG, this time releasing an all-black Charles Barkley classic. Following the reveal that the Nike Air Max CB 94 is making a return in “Black/White” in 2023 and a pair surfaces with new airbrush designs, the “Triple Black” iteration is confirmed to release by the holidays later this year.
Share the Love With the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Valentine's Day"
In recent years, brands have bolstered their efforts to capitalize on events and holidays. With a surge of celebratory releases for any occasion, sneaker brands have a pair for every theme. For 2023, Nike and Jordan Brand have teamed up to prepare various silhouettes for Valentine’s Day, readying thematic colorways on the Air Force 1 Low, Air More Uptempo and several others. Adding to the list, the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 has been officially revealed in a red and white “Valentine’s Day” look.
adidas Readies the Orketro in "Aluminum"
Following a colorful take from Sean Weatherspoon and a “London Nights” colorway with Offspring, the ’90s-inspired. Orketro silhouette now surfaces in an in-line “Aluminum” color option. The upcoming Orketro colorway arrives in an “Aluminum” mesh base featuring winged leather overlays in “Off White” and “Purple...
Converse Japan Announces an Elevated "Chuck Taylor Clothing" Collection
Converse Japan has just announced a brand new “Chuck Taylor Clothing” collection which features a range of new everyday-type garments and a brand new Converse Addict sneaker. Leading the way for this new initiative are outerwear garments and matching trousers. The Japan-based label has lined up a versatile...
Here Is a First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"
The Jordan Brand is once again expanding its OG “Flight” series with a new Air Jordan 13 colorway. Arriving in “Black Flint,” the new release is a clean, black-and-white staple in the rotation. The shoe comes dressed in a black, university red, flint grey and white...
Crep Protect Unveils Its New Weekend Sneaker Bag
Following up on the release of its popular sneaker crate, footwear care brand Crep Protect has just presented its brand new Sneaker Bag. The new bag has been designed to carry five pairs of shoes at one time while it is also crafted with five fully-adjustable velcro dividers to allow for the accessory to be tailored to suit the user’s need; whether that’s through using the bag for sneakers, a mini suitcase, hand luggage essential, or for gym kits.
Pop Trading Company Remixes Signature Silhouettes for SS23
Amsterdam-based design label Pop Trading Company has unveiled the lookbook for the first installment of its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, showcasing the brand’s decade-long influence in the world of skateboarding. In its first SS23 drop, the imprint includes a variety of adventurous takes on remembered silhouettes. Among them, there are...
POTR and Malbon Golf Join Forces to Make Collaborative Transcon Bags
Malbon Golf continues to generate headlines for its cornucopia of collaborative projects that merge the world of streetwear and golf. In recent memory, the brand has aligned with imprints like adidas and Girl Skateboards, and this month, it’s adding a new project with POTR to its repertoire. Together, the...
Zenith Brings the DEFY A3690 Back as a Boutique-Exclusive Timepiece
The latest wristwatch to be added to Zenith’s DEFY Revival series is the Boutique Edition A3690. Following the return of the A3642 last year, which was Zenith’s first-ever DEFY watch, the brand also recently brought back the A3691, another vintage model from the ‘70s. Like the previous...
Aries and Juicy Couture’s First Ever Collaboration Pays Homage to the "Rhinestoned Cowboys"
Aries and Juicy Couture have just presented a brand new collaborative capsule — and it takes inspiration from the classic sex, drugs, and rock’n'roll lifestyle of Los Angeles. Entitled the “Rhinestoned Cowboys” collection, the sexy collaboration follows Aries’ recent link-up with Mia Khalifa on their new photo zine....
New Balance's Latest 1906R "Cordura Pack" Comes With Stow Pouches
Following a subtle take in tonal “Mindful Grey,” the New Balance 1906R now surfaces with extra utilitarian touches — featuring Cordura materials and stash pockets above the laces. The upcoming pairs arrive in a robust mix of mesh underlays paired with smooth nubuck overlays. N-Lock New Balance...
Early Look at the Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 Collab
Since coming onto the scene in 2017, Clint419’s Corteiz label has made collaborative projects and an important component of its brand as it has linked with the likes of UK rap artists Central Cee and Meekz for joint projects as well as Soho Yacht Club and Motherlan. And now the London-based imprint is embarking on arguably its biggest collaborative endeavor to-date: an Air Max 95 team-up with.
Union LA Unearths the Air Jordan 1 KO Low in This Week’s Best Footwear Drops
The Super Bowl stage is set and so is this week’s list of best footwear drops. Following an uncharacteristically quiet week from the Swoosh, Nike’s back with a stacked lineup of releases and headlines alongside contributions from New Balance and its Tokyo Design Studio,. and. . As always,...
Closer Look at the Junya Watanabe MAN x Oakley Factory Team Flesh Footwear
After they were unveiled at the Junya Watanabe MAN FW23 runway show during Paris Fashion Week, we now get a closer look at the Junya Watanabe MAN x Oakley Factory Team footwear via Kyle Ng and Elia Fornari from Brain Dead. Oakley Factory Team innovation lab is a joint venture...
Tiffany & Co and Nike Announce Air Force 1 Low Collaboration
Has taken to Instagram to officially tease its forthcoming Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration. Last week, an early set of blurry leaked images of the actual shoes surfaced onto our radar, but the sportswear company has now confirmed the joint project with a preview of the team-up’s shoe box that is fittingly done up with a Tiffany blue paint job along with an angelic Swoosh logo that rests in the middle of the lid.
