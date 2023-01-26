Following up on the release of its popular sneaker crate, footwear care brand Crep Protect has just presented its brand new Sneaker Bag. The new bag has been designed to carry five pairs of shoes at one time while it is also crafted with five fully-adjustable velcro dividers to allow for the accessory to be tailored to suit the user’s need; whether that’s through using the bag for sneakers, a mini suitcase, hand luggage essential, or for gym kits.

