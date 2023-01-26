Read full article on original website
Related
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus City Schools graduate files petitions to run for school board
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus City Schools graduate who publicly pressured the district on its use of funds as a student is now running for the school board. Brandon Simmons, who graduated from Columbus Alternative High School in 2020, filed his petitions Monday to run for Columbus City Schools's board.
25 elementary, middle, and high schools in Columbus, Ohio
From Grandview to Dublin, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the elementary, middle, and high schools in Columbus.
Whitehall condos, west Columbus mall among sites added to demolitions list
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A handful of blighted buildings and structures across Ohio are set to be demolished over the coming months with multiple central Ohio locations added to the list. Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor John Husted announced close to 600 additional structures across Ohio will be demolished as part of its revitalization […]
School closings and delays for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky for Jan. 31, 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — To see school closings and delays, click here.
wosu.org
Columbus officials to consider banning employers from requesting job applicants' salary history
Employers in Columbus could be banned from asking for salary history and running credit checks on job applicants, unless the credit check is required because of the type of position. In cities and states where employers are barred from asking job applicants for their salary history, workers see their pay...
Homes In This Ohio City Are Selling In 15 Days Or Less
Find out where the market is booming.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Columbus
Columbus, Ohio is a vibrant and diverse city that offers a variety of neighborhoods for young professionals to choose from. The following are some of the city's best neighborhoods for young professionals:
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Route 23 closed south of Columbus
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
Demolition in Grandview Heights: What’s coming and going with a new school
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) – A building containing over a century of history is slowly being torn down in Grandview Heights as the local school district makes way for renovations. The work is part of Grandview Heights Schools’ three-year plan to update its high school and middle school buildings. A fall 2022 district newsletter reported […]
buckeyefirearms.org
Columbus leaders' hypocrisy: We won't follow law, but you must follow ours
Columbus city officials expect its residents and businesses to abide by the city's new firearms ordinances or suffer the consequences of fines, jail time or both. Yet those same extremist officials appear willing to ignore state law and a 2010 Ohio Supreme Court ruling — the former clearly stating municipalities have no home-rule authority to enact "general laws" related to firearms, and now knives, and the latter ruling that said state law is indeed constitutional.
crawfordcountynow.com
Avita announces new Board Officers
BUCYRUS / GALION / ONTARIO – January 30, 2023 – The Avita Health System Board of Directors announced the recent election of the following new officers: Mark Schneider, Board Chair; Jeff Underwood, Vice Chair; Linda Smith, Treasurer; and Sherri Clevenger, Secretary. Board officers are elected to a two-year term.
AFL-CIO president lawyers up to keep out of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s corruption trial
CINCINNATI, Ohio – The leader of the Ohio AFL-CIO mounted an effort Monday to keep himself off the witness stand at the criminal trial of Ohio’s former Speaker of the House. In a motion Monday, a lawyer for AFL-CIO President Tim Burga said attorneys defending Larry Householder issued...
The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted Announce Plan to Cut One-Third of Ohio Administrative Code
Effort promotes good government, streamlines regulations. (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections, and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted,...
614now.com
Columbus area pizzeria announces closure of original location after 44 years, new location coming soon
Little Italy Pizza in Groveport will be leaving the location it has called home for more than four decades next week, but a sleek new home is coming shortly after. According to a statement posted to Little Italy’s Facebook page, the central Ohio pizzeria will close its current restaurant, which is located at 619 Main St. in Groveport, on Feb. 4. It will then reopen at its new home, located at 490 Main St., on Feb. 12.
wvxu.org
Jim Renacci announces PAC to flip school boards in Ohio to counter 'woke' policy
Former Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Renacci Thursday announced a new political action committee to try to flip Ohio school boards with conservative-leaning candidates. Renacci said in a news release that the new Save Our Schools Ohio PAC will help candidates raise funds and will use data to identify "dozens" of key local school board races.
Cameron Mitchell bringing Mediterranean cuisine to Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus-based restaurant conglomerate is adding another concept to Easton Town Center. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will open a Mediterranean fine-dining restaurant at 4089 The Strand East in Easton’s North District. The restaurant will replace Bone Vie Bistro, which closed when its parent company filed for bankruptcy in 2021. A spokesperson for […]
Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police
Gerald Griggs, an attorney and president of the Georgia NAACP, speaks at a Justice for Tyre Nichols rally near the CNN Center in Atlanta on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Credit: Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com via TNS.
6-month-old Ohio twin at center of Amber Alert dies; family cites feeding accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin infants rescued last month during an Amber Alert in Ohio that garnered national attention died late Saturday, police said. Police were called to the Columbus residence of the family of Ky’air Thomas at about midnight EST, WSYX-TV reported. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCMH-TV. He was 6 months old.
Counties in Ohio with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history. 2021 and 2022 saw some of the hottest temperatures […]
Comments / 1