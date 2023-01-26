Little Italy Pizza in Groveport will be leaving the location it has called home for more than four decades next week, but a sleek new home is coming shortly after. According to a statement posted to Little Italy’s Facebook page, the central Ohio pizzeria will close its current restaurant, which is located at 619 Main St. in Groveport, on Feb. 4. It will then reopen at its new home, located at 490 Main St., on Feb. 12.

GROVEPORT, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO