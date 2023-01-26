ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

cwcolumbus.com

Columbus City Schools graduate files petitions to run for school board

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus City Schools graduate who publicly pressured the district on its use of funds as a student is now running for the school board. Brandon Simmons, who graduated from Columbus Alternative High School in 2020, filed his petitions Monday to run for Columbus City Schools's board.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 23 closed south of Columbus

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Columbus leaders' hypocrisy: We won't follow law, but you must follow ours

Columbus city officials expect its residents and businesses to abide by the city's new firearms ordinances or suffer the consequences of fines, jail time or both. Yet those same extremist officials appear willing to ignore state law and a 2010 Ohio Supreme Court ruling — the former clearly stating municipalities have no home-rule authority to enact "general laws" related to firearms, and now knives, and the latter ruling that said state law is indeed constitutional.
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Avita announces new Board Officers

BUCYRUS / GALION / ONTARIO – January 30, 2023 – The Avita Health System Board of Directors announced the recent election of the following new officers: Mark Schneider, Board Chair; Jeff Underwood, Vice Chair; Linda Smith, Treasurer; and Sherri Clevenger, Secretary. Board officers are elected to a two-year term.
GALION, OH
Cleveland.com

The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted Announce Plan to Cut One-Third of Ohio Administrative Code

Effort promotes good government, streamlines regulations. (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections, and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted,...
OHIO STATE
614now.com

Columbus area pizzeria announces closure of original location after 44 years, new location coming soon

Little Italy Pizza in Groveport will be leaving the location it has called home for more than four decades next week, but a sleek new home is coming shortly after. According to a statement posted to Little Italy’s Facebook page, the central Ohio pizzeria will close its current restaurant, which is located at 619 Main St. in Groveport, on Feb. 4. It will then reopen at its new home, located at 490 Main St., on Feb. 12.
GROVEPORT, OH
wvxu.org

Jim Renacci announces PAC to flip school boards in Ohio to counter 'woke' policy

Former Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Renacci Thursday announced a new political action committee to try to flip Ohio school boards with conservative-leaning candidates. Renacci said in a news release that the new Save Our Schools Ohio PAC will help candidates raise funds and will use data to identify "dozens" of key local school board races.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Cameron Mitchell bringing Mediterranean cuisine to Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus-based restaurant conglomerate is adding another concept to Easton Town Center. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will open a Mediterranean fine-dining restaurant at 4089 The Strand East in Easton’s North District. The restaurant will replace Bone Vie Bistro, which closed when its parent company filed for bankruptcy in 2021.  A spokesperson for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

6-month-old Ohio twin at center of Amber Alert dies; family cites feeding accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin infants rescued last month during an Amber Alert in Ohio that garnered national attention died late Saturday, police said. Police were called to the Columbus residence of the family of Ky’air Thomas at about midnight EST, WSYX-TV reported. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCMH-TV. He was 6 months old.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Counties in Ohio with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years

Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history. 2021 and 2022 saw some of the hottest temperatures […]
OHIO STATE

