Columbus City Schools graduate files petitions to run for school board
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus City Schools graduate who publicly pressured the district on its use of funds as a student is now running for the school board. Brandon Simmons, who graduated from Columbus Alternative High School in 2020, filed his petitions Monday to run for Columbus City Schools's board.
Big Walnut facing big changes in school bus routes, driver shortage cited
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents and students will have to deal with new bus routes beginning Wednesday in the Big Walnut school district in Delaware County. The superintendent said a shortage of school bus drivers is forcing the change. "No one wants to make this change in January," Big...
1 injured after crash involving Columbus City Schools bus on north side
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a crash involving a Columbus City Schools bus on the north side. The accident happened near North High Street and Fenway Road just before 7 a.m. Police said the crash involved a CCS bus and a Ford Fiesta. According to...
Mount Carmel announces first-of-its-kind clinic in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just before Heart Health Month kicks off, Mount Carmel Health System announced a brand new cardiac walk-in clinic is open!. The Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Center is the first of its kind for Columbus, and will help to provide same-day care for non-life threatening cardiac symptoms such as chest pain or discomfort, higher than normal blood pressure, or heart palpitations.
2 students charged following large fight at Groveport Madison High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two students are facing charges after a large fight at Groveport Madison High School on Monday. Around 12:30 p.m., the Groveport school resource officer called for assistance because the fight was so out of hand. The officer used pepper spray to stop the fighting, according...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine set to deliver State of the State address
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will issue his annual State of the State address on Tuesday. Gov. DeWine will be speaking to a joint session of the General Assembly at the Ohio Statehouse at noon. According to the governor's office, he will address the strength of...
Columbus City Council holds hearing on lowering downtown speed limit from 35 to 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Big changes could be coming for Columbus drivers over the next several months. Columbus City Council member Lourdes Barroso de Padilla is hosting a hearing Tuesday on reducing the downtown speed limit from 35 mph to 25 mph. The legislation was introduced as a part...
Police, city leaders, and community members come together for an open conversation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police, city leaders, and community members gathered for an open conversation, sparked by the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said her executive team is working to change the culture in the Division of Police. "At the end of...
Man shot in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is recovering after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. The shooting happened along Arborwood Court just after 10:30 p.m. According to police, a 30-year-old man was rushed to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist hospital in critical condition. He is expected to survive. No information...
Person injured by gunshots in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man was shot in east Columbus early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 3000 block of Suffield Drive near Tinley Park on the city 's east side around 12:03 a.m. on report of a person shot. The victim told responding officers that he was hit by gunfire while walking.
Columbus City Council to proclaim February 3 National Wear Red Day
The American Heart Association wants to spread awareness for cardiovascular disease in the U.S. and Columbus City Council is set to help them spread the word. At their meeting on Monday, Council will proclaim February 3 to be National Wear Red Day for the city, calling on the community to wear red and call attention to cardiovascular disease.
Protesters gather in Columbus calling for justice for Tyre Nichols
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members in Columbus gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse on Saturday afternoon to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Earlier this month, Nichols was severely beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop, and later died at the hospital. Five officers were charged in Nichols' death. According to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, the Scorpion unit which the officers were part of has been inactive since the incident on January 7, 2023.
Westland Mall set to be demolished, trustees not sure what's next
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — A landmark on the west side of Columbus is set to be demolished after the state announced it will be providing over $13 million to tear down the former mall. Westland Mall has been a part of Central Ohio since 1969. Although the mall has...
New fashion exhibit coming to Columbus this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is a new fashion exhibit opening up this weekend at the Beeler Gallery at Columbus College of Art & Design and it runs through February 24th. Fashion Designers Celeste Malvar-Stewart and Tracey Powell joined Good Day Columbus to talk about some of the items that they will be featuring.
Family and friends celebrate the 26th birthday of Casey Goodson Jr.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Casey Goodson Jr. turns 26 years old on Jan. 30, 2023, and his friends and family said he was there with them in spirit when they celebrated this weekend. Goodson Jr. was shot and killed by a now-former Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy, Jason Meade, in...
1 person in critical condition after north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition following a crash in north Columbus early Monday morning. The accident happened on State Route 315 near Henderson Road around 2 a.m. According to police, one car was involved. The victim was rushed to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical...
Columbus Weather: Dry but cold week ahead, be careful of slippery areas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Be on the lookout for a few slick spots Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be below normal and wind chills will be frigid. At least we are dry most of this week!. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Pike and Scioto Counties until noon Tuesday....
Future & Friends Tour coming to Columbus this March
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will be getting a visit from Future in the near future!. The Grammy-winning rapper, singer, and songwriter has announced his Future & Friends Tour "One Big Party" is getting additional dates, including one at Nationwide Arena on March 25th. Future came onto the scene...
Man shot in leg in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg early Saturday morning. This happened around 2:22 a.m. Saturday. Police were called to the 700 block of Frebis Avenue where the victim was found with a gunshot wound in his leg.
Family says feeding accident led to Kyair Thomas' death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of Kyair Thomas is feeling heartbreak as police and loved ones confirmed that the baby passed away early Sunday morning. UPDATE | Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know. In December, Kyair was found at the Dayton airport hours after a...
