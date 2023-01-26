ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Neighbors fighting council to protect their slice of nature from potential Pumpkin Hill development

By Jake Stofan, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426GjA_0kSiGa4x00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A proposed development near Pumpkin Hill Preserve has neighbors raising the alarm citing environmental and safety concerns.

Jimmy and Deborah Wood have lived off Cedar Point Road for half a century.

They chose the area because of its seclusion and natural beauty.

“The City of Jacksonville, the state, and the federal has put millions and millions of dollars out here to preserve this area,” said Jimmy Wood.

And while the area is beautiful, encompassing eight adjoined preserves, it’s also prone to dangerous wildfires.

Jimmy recounted fighting back flames attempting to protect his home years ago.

“We stood right here and as far as this way, all the way around this way, was flames,” said Jimmy pointing from one side of their multi-acre property to the other.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The threat of wildfires is one reason why the Woods and other residents in the area have fought for four years now to stop a proposed development of 97 homes on a nearby 48-acre property, entirely surrounded by environmentally sensitive lands.

Jimmy fears the development could taint the surrounding natural lands and lead to further development down the road.

“That’d be just like taking a birthday cake and having a roach on it. That roach will end up destroying that cake,” said Jimmy.

The plot is privately owned, but not currently zoned for such a development.

A bill changing the zoning in the city’s 2030 Comprehensive Plan to allow for future development drew sharp debate during a Jacksonville City Council meeting earlier this week.

“We are putting people in an area where it’s going to be a problem,” said Councilmember and mayoral candidate Al Ferraro (R-District 2) in opposition to the bill.

“I’m a big advocate of property rights,” said Councilmember Nick Howland (R-Group3 At-Large) as he argued in support of the current property owner.

To the disdain of residents, the bill, despite a nearly identical proposal having been unanimously rejected by the council just two years prior.

“You slapped us in the face!” decried one neighbor Sharlene Byrum after the vote was taken.

Now, neighbors’ only hope is that the council will consider zoning the property to limit the number of units allowed on the land.

“That would be the last straw. We would like to see it in conservation land,” said Jimmy.

Council will revisit the issue in Mid-February.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Fight against downtown storage facilities returns, neighbors voice concern at town hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The fight to keep storage facilities out of most of downtown Jacksonville has returned, but this time it’s focused on the Southbank. Developers applied to rezone an empty lot at the corner of Hendricks Avenue and Prudential Drive. It is currently zoned for commercial use. This application would allow for a planned unit development like a storage facility.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Duval legislators back local bills expanding drinking & dining zones

Three bills affecting Jax Beach and Jacksonville met little resistance. A meeting of the Duval County legislative delegation saw legislators review and ultimately approve local bills making it easier to drink and dine where they couldn’t before. One bill applies to the Beaches, while the other two cover the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

VyStar building-out two floors at its Downtown tower at $6 million

VyStar Credit Union intends to occupy the two floors at its Downtown tower vacated by the Morgan & Morgan law firm, which relocated to Brooklyn. Jacksonville-based VyStar owns the 23-story tower at 76 S. Laura St. The city issued a permit Jan. 26 for Dana B. Kenyon Co. to renovate...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Calls for investigation into mayoral candidate's connection to JEA sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The controversial sale of JEA collapsed in 2019, but the radioactive scandal continues to reverberate in Jacksonville politics. Rival attack ads produced by political committees for Republican mayoral candidates Daniel Davis and LeAnna Cumber put JEA front and center. Cumber, who fired the first salvo, claimed Davis supported privatizing the city-owned utility.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Florida lawmakers take aim at hateful projections and fliers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — State lawmakers are looking to put an end to the antisemitic messages that have plagued Northeast Florida and other parts of the state in recent months. Former State Representative and Jacksonville Property Appraiser candidate Jason Fischer was returning from a breakfast run this weekend, when he noticed something on his driveway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Free tax filing for veterans in the Jacksonville area

Jacksonville, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Military Affairs and Veterans Department is now offering free tax prep services to veterans. Representatives will be available Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at City Hall, which is located at 117 West Duval Street. Appointments are required....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only. Attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
128K+
Followers
151K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy