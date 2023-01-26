ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

Turnto10.com

New interim superintendent named in North Kingstown

The North Kingstown school district has named a new interim superintendent. Dr. Frank Pallotta has stepped into the position. Pallotta previously served as superintendent in Lincoln and Burrillville and as interim superintendent in East Greenwich and South Kingstown. Pallotta takes over for Judy Paolucci, who left after two months, citing...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Cumberland, Barrington scholar-athletes

(WJAR) — William Brennan of Cumberland High School and Will McClelland of Barrington High School were named scholar-athletes for this week's "High School Hoops." Brennan is captain of the varsity swim team which he has been a member of for all four years of high school. He is also...
BARRINGTON, RI
mybackyardnews.com

FOUR CORNERS TIVERTON, RHODE ISLAND

Learn the basics of working with stained glass. We will address safety, design and basic methods so that each student will be able to create a predetermined project to bring it home to enjoy. This is a hands-on introduction into the art of this enchanting craft. Students can choose to take one or both classes as they will both be beginner projects.
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Boys recount finding hollow grenade while exploring woods in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Two boys in Wrentham have quite a war story to tell after they made a potentially explosive find while out exploring near home. Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath praised the boys in a Facebook post for their reaction, calling them "wicked smaht," for not touching it.
WRENTHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Funeral held for former South Kingstown police chief

(WJAR) — Family, friends, and community members gathered to say their final goodbyes to Vincent Vespia Jr. Monday morning. Vespia retired from the South Kingstown Police Department in 2016 after 57 years in law enforcement. "Vinny” as many people called him is being remembered for his dedication and leadership...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Mmm! Farm to table with Brazilian flair

Mmm! Mario has a gnarly time when he interviews Ester Bishop, the owner of Gnarly Vines Farm in Tiverton about their delicious farm to table cuisine with a Brazilian flair.
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

On Your Dime: Rhode Island cities, towns make millions off traffic cams

Traffic cameras are bringing in big cash to several cities in Rhode Island. Speed and red-light cameras have been scattered across East Providence, Pawtucket, Providence, and Central Falls for years now, aiming to catch drivers disobeying the law, then slapping them with hefty fines. “It’s less accidents, less people getting...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
GoLocalProv

Pawtucket/Central Falls T Station Lacks Design–Architecture Critic Morgan

In 1952 Dwight Eisenhower’s presidential campaign train stopped in at the Pawtucket/Central Falls railroad station in this once important urban nexus. Within a decade, the station closed, and by 1981 rail service to the dying towns was discontinued altogether. So, the opening of a new Pawtucket/Central Falls MBTA commuter station is very welcome news. Add that this stop on the T’s Providence line is a RIPTA hub, and we have the makings of a real economic shot in the arm for this part of the Blackstone Valley–one with more likely concrete results than a phantom soccer stadium.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Candlelight vigil in memory of Tyre Nichols held in Providence

(WJAR) — Close to 100 people gathered Monday night in Providence for a candlelight vigil in memory of Tyre Nichols. Nationwide protests are responding to video clips of the 29-year-old beaten by Memphis police officers after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later. All five...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island

BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
PAWTUCKET, RI

