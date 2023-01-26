Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Assistant principal put on paid leave over email soliciting money for human smuggler
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Public School District confirmed Monday that an assistant principal was placed on paid leave over an email she sent to teachers. The administrator asked her colleagues to help pay a $2,000 debt owed by a student who’d been smuggled into the country.
Turnto10.com
New interim superintendent named in North Kingstown
The North Kingstown school district has named a new interim superintendent. Dr. Frank Pallotta has stepped into the position. Pallotta previously served as superintendent in Lincoln and Burrillville and as interim superintendent in East Greenwich and South Kingstown. Pallotta takes over for Judy Paolucci, who left after two months, citing...
Turnto10.com
Cumberland, Barrington scholar-athletes
(WJAR) — William Brennan of Cumberland High School and Will McClelland of Barrington High School were named scholar-athletes for this week's "High School Hoops." Brennan is captain of the varsity swim team which he has been a member of for all four years of high school. He is also...
Turnto10.com
East Providence Mayor DaSilva announces reward fund for Niko the husky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva announced Monday that that the city will accept donations towards a reward for information in the suspicious death of a husky named Niko. The city will create an account for the public to help Niko's owners, Taylor Faria and...
Coventry mulls combining 3 elementary schools
Coventry is considering a proposal that would merge three of the town's elementary schools into one newly-constructed building
mybackyardnews.com
FOUR CORNERS TIVERTON, RHODE ISLAND
Learn the basics of working with stained glass. We will address safety, design and basic methods so that each student will be able to create a predetermined project to bring it home to enjoy. This is a hands-on introduction into the art of this enchanting craft. Students can choose to take one or both classes as they will both be beginner projects.
Confreda Farms owner, Vincent Confreda, dies at 93
Vincent, owner of the Rhode Island staple Confreda Greenhouses & Farms, died Saturday after battling skin cancer.
Superintendent addresses inappropriate online behavior by former employee in Longmeadow school
The Superintendent of Longmeadow Public Schools sent an email to parents regarding "inappropriate online behavior" from a former employee.
Turnto10.com
Boys recount finding hollow grenade while exploring woods in Wrentham
WRENTHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Two boys in Wrentham have quite a war story to tell after they made a potentially explosive find while out exploring near home. Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath praised the boys in a Facebook post for their reaction, calling them "wicked smaht," for not touching it.
Westport-Little Compton Spot Offers Scenic, Moderate Family Nature Hike
Residents of the SouthCoast are fortunate to have many nature trails and open recreation areas to enjoy the outdoors when the weather permits. That good fortune extends into nearby Rhode Island and throughout southern New England, for that matter. Family members of all ages can enjoy the scenery and serenity...
Turnto10.com
Funeral held for former South Kingstown police chief
(WJAR) — Family, friends, and community members gathered to say their final goodbyes to Vincent Vespia Jr. Monday morning. Vespia retired from the South Kingstown Police Department in 2016 after 57 years in law enforcement. "Vinny” as many people called him is being remembered for his dedication and leadership...
Turnto10.com
Mmm! Farm to table with Brazilian flair
Mmm! Mario has a gnarly time when he interviews Ester Bishop, the owner of Gnarly Vines Farm in Tiverton about their delicious farm to table cuisine with a Brazilian flair.
GoLocalProv
Hope High School Student Arrested for Bringing Machete With 14” Blade to School
A student at Hope High School in Providence was arrested after bringing a machete to school on Thursday. It marks the latest incident involving weapons at Providence schools. Providence Police were called to Hope High School shortly before 3 PM on Thursday for a report of a student with a knife.
Turnto10.com
'It's just really cruel': East Providence couple wants answers in death of beloved husky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Taylor Faria and Neil Treglia are remembering their 5-year-old playful husky named Niko. His black collar sat close by on the table. "He had a lot of time left, it's just really cruel," Treglia said. Niko's owners told NBC 10 News he got loose...
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: Rhode Island cities, towns make millions off traffic cams
Traffic cameras are bringing in big cash to several cities in Rhode Island. Speed and red-light cameras have been scattered across East Providence, Pawtucket, Providence, and Central Falls for years now, aiming to catch drivers disobeying the law, then slapping them with hefty fines. “It’s less accidents, less people getting...
Harvard Crimson
In Photos: Students Walk Out of Harvard Professor John Comaroff’s First Class of Semester
Students postered the door and walls surrounding Northwest B108, the classroom where Comaroff teaches, with signs calling for his resignation. Students began to file out of Comaroff’s classroom at 3 p.m., chanting slogans like “No more Comaroff, no more complicity.”. Signs in the Northwest basement brand Comaroff as...
GoLocalProv
Pawtucket/Central Falls T Station Lacks Design–Architecture Critic Morgan
In 1952 Dwight Eisenhower’s presidential campaign train stopped in at the Pawtucket/Central Falls railroad station in this once important urban nexus. Within a decade, the station closed, and by 1981 rail service to the dying towns was discontinued altogether. So, the opening of a new Pawtucket/Central Falls MBTA commuter station is very welcome news. Add that this stop on the T’s Providence line is a RIPTA hub, and we have the makings of a real economic shot in the arm for this part of the Blackstone Valley–one with more likely concrete results than a phantom soccer stadium.
Man killed in Woonsocket; daughters being questioned
Police are investigating after a 70-year-old man was killed in Woonsocket Monday.
Turnto10.com
Candlelight vigil in memory of Tyre Nichols held in Providence
(WJAR) — Close to 100 people gathered Monday night in Providence for a candlelight vigil in memory of Tyre Nichols. Nationwide protests are responding to video clips of the 29-year-old beaten by Memphis police officers after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later. All five...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island
BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
