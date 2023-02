Saturday night the Franklin County Lady Cats traveled to the Hoosier Gym in Knightown Indiana to take on Talawanda OH. We were happy to be able to play in the historic gym to give our players and our fans the experience. Franklin County went into the game 15-5 and playing a 17-0 Talawanda team ranked very high in the state of Ohio with two division 1 players on their team. The Franklin County Lady Cats have their IHSAA state tournament starting on Wednesday so this game was about enjoying the experience, playing hard, and moving on to prepare for sectional.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO