Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

5 On Your Side

Dangerous glaze of ice coats St. Louis highways, roads Monday morning

ST. LOUIS — Colder air has returned to the region and will hang around for a few days. We are on the northern fringes of weather systems tracking to our south this week. The first of those systems is moving through Monday morning. A winter weather advisory was in effect for the St. Louis area and all of the 5 On Your Side area Monday morning until 9 a.m. due to the icy conditions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Valley Park

VALLEY PARK, Mo. — Check your tickets! There is a new millionaire in St. Louis County. The Missouri Lottery announced a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at Alta Convenience in Valley Park, Missouri. The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on Saturday, Jan. 28. The...
VALLEY PARK, MO
5 On Your Side

Orchid Show returns to Missouri Botanical Garden through February

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Botanical Garden is bringing back its popular Orchid Show for the first time in three years. From Jan. 28 through Feb. 26, thousands of orchid blooms will be housed in the garden's new Emerson Conservatory, which opened at the end of last year. The show is included with general admission and is open during the garden's regular hours.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

16-year-old killed in shooting in East St. Louis church

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A 16-year-old was killed when he and another person shot at each other during a church service in East St. Louis on Sunday. According to East St. Louis Police Department, the shooters knew each other, and they shot at one another at about 1:50 p.m., during a service in the cafeteria at Pilgrim Green Missionary Church.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Luke Bryan brings 'Country On' tour to St. Louis this summer

ST. LOUIS — Country superstar Luke Bryan is bringing his music on the road this summer with his 2023 "Country On" tour, named after his recent hit. The "American Idol" judge and five-time Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year will take the stage at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 26.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man fatally shot Friday night in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A person was killed in a Friday night shooting in the city's Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a shooting on the 3200 block of N 19th Street. They found a male victim lying in the street with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

