$90M mixed-use, transit-oriented apartment development opens in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A $90 million mixed-use, transit-oriented apartment complex built on the site of a former parking lot at a MetroLink station is now fully open after years of construction. The Expo at Forest Park development in the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood opened its second seven-story apartment building in December,...
Ballpark Village hosting hospitality job fair Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — Ballpark Village is hosting a job fair Tuesday for a variety of hospitality positions with immediate start dates. The job fair will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4-7 p.m. in Ballpark Village at Budweiser Brewhouse, located at 601 Clark Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63102.
St. Louis brewery to open new location in Delmar development project
ST. LOUIS — Alpha Brewing Company has come a long way since Derrick Langeneckert first set up shop in a 2,500-square-foot space downtown nearly a decade ago. In 2017, he bought a 14,000-square-foot space at 4310 Fyler Ave. in Tower Grove South, complete with a large taproom, brewing facility and event space.
How the Armory STL entertainment complex has fared since opening last month, according to its developer
ST. LOUIS — Nearly six weeks after opening, entertainment complex Armory STL's attendance and sales figures have far exceeded what the developer says it expected from the $60 million project’s opening weeks, leading to some unforeseen challenges. The new indoor entertainment destination in Midtown, which was built inside...
Dangerous glaze of ice coats St. Louis highways, roads Monday morning
ST. LOUIS — Colder air has returned to the region and will hang around for a few days. We are on the northern fringes of weather systems tracking to our south this week. The first of those systems is moving through Monday morning. A winter weather advisory was in effect for the St. Louis area and all of the 5 On Your Side area Monday morning until 9 a.m. due to the icy conditions.
$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Valley Park
VALLEY PARK, Mo. — Check your tickets! There is a new millionaire in St. Louis County. The Missouri Lottery announced a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at Alta Convenience in Valley Park, Missouri. The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on Saturday, Jan. 28. The...
Up to 2 million up for grabs in Waterloo Queen of Hearts raffle
WATERLOO, Ill. — Someone is going to walk away from the Queen of Hearts raffle in Waterloo, Illinois, with $2 million Tuesday night. The Monroe Co. town has a population just north of 11,000, and seemingly all of them are at Outsiders with the same goal in mind. “To...
Last call: UCity police hold final walk for K-9 officer
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A K-9 officer with the University City Police Department is taking his final walk. Due to medical issues, K-9 officer King is being humanly euthanized and put to rest on Tuesday. K-9 handlers, University City police staff and other agencies will gather to say their final goodbyes to King.
Orchid Show returns to Missouri Botanical Garden through February
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Botanical Garden is bringing back its popular Orchid Show for the first time in three years. From Jan. 28 through Feb. 26, thousands of orchid blooms will be housed in the garden's new Emerson Conservatory, which opened at the end of last year. The show is included with general admission and is open during the garden's regular hours.
Videos showing beating of Tyre Nichols sparks reactions from St. Louis community, mental health professionals
ST. LOUIS — Everyone will grieve and process the video that captured the gruesome beating that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis differently, including police officers. Sgt. Donnell Walters with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and president of the Ethical Society of Police, told 5...
Dangers of wintertime freezing drizzle for St. Louis area roads
ST. LOUIS — Drizzle, one of the smallest forms of precipitation, led to pile ups and cancellations that stretched from Sunday night into Monday morning. Drizzle usually does not cause problems, but when surfaces are cold enough to freeze it quickly ices everything over and unlike snow, it's hard to see.
16-year-old killed in shooting in East St. Louis church
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A 16-year-old was killed when he and another person shot at each other during a church service in East St. Louis on Sunday. According to East St. Louis Police Department, the shooters knew each other, and they shot at one another at about 1:50 p.m., during a service in the cafeteria at Pilgrim Green Missionary Church.
'It was tough to watch' | Former & current St. Louis area officers react to Tyre Nichols video release
ST. LOUIS — Just 24 hours ago, the Memphis Police Department released the footage in the Tyre Nichols investigation to the public. Editor's Note: We need to warn you, the images are disturbing and very difficult to watch. Since its release, the video has sparked protests across the country,...
The Fabulous Fox offering $30 tickets to upcoming shows
ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox is having a special, one-day-only ticket sale for upcoming shows. The Fabulous Fox is offering $30 tickets to select upcoming shows as part of their "$30 on the 30th" special. The offer is valid throughout the day until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.
City Hall prepares to spend final wave of St. Louis ARPA funds on safer streets
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is preparing to spend the last of the city's federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) on safer streets. The Housing, Urban Development, and Zoning Committee is scheduled to hear proposals on Board Bill 120 Thursday morning.
Luke Bryan brings 'Country On' tour to St. Louis this summer
ST. LOUIS — Country superstar Luke Bryan is bringing his music on the road this summer with his 2023 "Country On" tour, named after his recent hit. The "American Idol" judge and five-time Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year will take the stage at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 26.
'They just came charging at me': 13-year-old arrested after carjacking St. Louis pastor at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS — A pastor was carjacked at his church in south St. Louis. Police tell 5 On Your Side two teenagers pointed a gun in his face Friday night before taking his car, slamming it into two other vehicles and escaping. Monday afternoon, police said a 13-year-old boy...
St. Louis activists react to release of Tyre Nichols video
ST. LOUIS — The death of a Memphis man who was beaten by police and died three days later hits close to home for people in the St. Louis region. The City of Memphis on Friday released an intense video showing five police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols for three minutes on Jan. 7.
Man fatally shot Friday night in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A person was killed in a Friday night shooting in the city's Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a shooting on the 3200 block of N 19th Street. They found a male victim lying in the street with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
'It’s a public health crisis': Teenagers committing violent crimes in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — It's an issue community leaders are calling a 'public health crisis.'. Some of the most serious and violent crimes in the past week were committed by teenagers. Over the weekend two more violent acts were added to that list. Robberies, assaults, even carjackings turned deadly. These...
