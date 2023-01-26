Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
The need for childcare funding in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota legislators are considering Senate Bill 2301, which would establish a childcare stabilization program. Many working adults do not have the opportunity to stay home with their children. “Building the childcare system will really boost every industry,” said Nash Hama, a Bismarck mom. According...
KFYR-TV
ND lawmakers consider codifying parents’ rights
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some conservative parents believe they should play a bigger role in their children’s education. Now, they’re hoping North Dakota lawmakers will pass a handful of bills that they say would prioritize parents’ interests. Children: the most important part of most parents’ lives.
KFYR-TV
ND legislators looking at bill aimed at adding requirements to cloud seeding operations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The idea of cloud seeding has divided scientists and farmers who rely on moisture. Concerns about its effects have legislators looking to make changes to how it gets approved. Are people capable of controlling the weather? Members of the Atmospheric Resource Board say they feel by...
KFYR-TV
Changes to certain drug offenses in ND possible with proposed bill
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers are looking for ways to penalize those involved in distributing and selling fentanyl on the street. And as a result, there could soon be changes to certain drug offenses in North Dakota. Senate Bill 2248, introduced Monday, would make it a Class A felony to...
KFYR-TV
Resource, volunteer shortages impact rural ND ambulance services, Wing transitions to Quick Response Unit
WING, N.D. (KFYR) - In rural North Dakota, residents might be a long way from emergency medical care, and now, like many areas of employment, volunteer responders are in short supply. That’s why some are working to find a solution to make sure every North Dakotan receives care when needed.
KFYR-TV
Bill proposed to change process for selecting ND Beef Commission board members
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There could be a new process for selecting board members for the North Dakota Beef Commission. House Bill 1275 would allow people to apply to be recommended to the governor for placement on the commission. Members are appointed by the governor. In years when a representative’s...
Stimulus Checks for Minnesotans Still on the Table for 2023
Those stimulus checks. Governor Tim Walz has been talking about those for a few months. Are families - based on income - going to be receiving them or not?. Some people do not feel that those checks should be sent out. The funds should be allocated to other areas. Minnesota has quite a large surplus of money. And Governor Walz would like to send out some checks again.
Advocate
North Dakota Bill Would Jail Librarians for Not Removing Certain Books
A proposed bill that was heard last this month in North Dakota's House Judiciary Committee that seeks to ban what it calls sexual content in public libraries and send librarians who refuse to jail. Advocates have called the proposal censorship and tha'ts its "steeped in discrimination." House Bill 1205 seeks...
knsiradio.com
AARP: Walz Budget Proposal Doesn’t Go Far Enough for Minnesota Seniors
(KNSI) — Governor Tim Walz officially rolled out his 2023 One Minnesota budget, which includes tax cuts for many Minnesotans, including senior citizens, but one advocacy group says it doesn’t go far enough. In a statement to KNSI, AARP Minnesota says it commends Governor Walz on the proposed...
KFYR-TV
ND lawmakers consider bills to expand gun rights
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Legislature is considering an array of bills that would expand gun rights. Lawmakers introduced nine gun-related bills this week, including five that would bolster concealed carry laws. Among them are bills that would allow people to carry guns in bars, in federal facilities, and at the State Capitol.
KFYR-TV
Bills impacting elections, including mail-in ballots, heard at ND Legislature
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers have before them a slate of bills that would affect how elections are run in North Dakota. About 30 pieces of legislation are being considered, including one from Senator Jeff Magrum of Hazelton. SB 2308 would eliminate mail-in ballots. Senator Magrum says mail-in voting increases election costs for counties and creates more opportunities for voter fraud to occur.
Minnesota’s Largest Landowner Doesn’t Live in the State
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin engine manufacturer announces layoff plan of 160+ employees throughout 2023
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Briggs & Stratton has announced a ‘reduction in force’ at its southeastern Wisconsin plant, that will permanently layoff 166 employees throughout 2023. According to a letter sent by Briggs & Stratton, LLC to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will...
valleynewslive.com
Former candidate for Minn. Gov. says he’s being investigated by the attorney general’s office
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Scott Jensen, a former candidate for Minnesota Governor, said he is being investigated by the state attorney general’s office. Dr. Jensen said the Attorney General Keith Ellison and the Minnesota Medical Board are attempting to take away his medical license. In a...
Extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to unhoused population
MINNEAPOLIS -- The extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to Minnesota's unhoused population."Definitely people can die in this kind of cold for sure," said Margaret King, Catholic Charities' Senior Division Director for Housing Stability. "We're doing everything we can. We have outreach teams like 24 hours a day."King says their shelters have been packed with hundreds of people a day, a snapshot of the macro situation."In Hennepin County alone, there's I think 1,600 beds of shelter for adults, and they're, generally speaking, full every night," she said. "Ramsey County's the same."Last year, nearly 500 people were found to be living unsheltered in...
newscenter1.tv
This is the Poorest Town in South Dakota
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the...
Utah becomes first state in 2023 to ban gender-affirming care for youth
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed a controversial bill Saturday that would ban gender-affirming health care and hormone therapy for transgender children. The big picture: The move follows similar legislation enacted in other GOP-led states amid a larger wave of anti-trans bills, many of which target youth. Details: SB16, introduced...
mynorthnews.org
Minnesota poised to pass Driver's License for All
Susanna Guzman’s life in Minnesota has been harder because of one thing the state won’t give her – a driver’s license. A 10-minute drive to her work from her Northside home requires three buses each way. A nephew got deported to Mexico after police pulled him over while driving Guzman’s sister to her kidney dialysis appointment. Police detained him and left the man’s mother to walk to the hospital.
SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax
PIERRE – A food sales tax cut that passed a House panel Thursday morning has raised concerns for South Dakota’s nine tribal governments. An official with the Bureau of Finance and Management estimated that the tribes would lose about $2 million in funding for tribal government operations if the food tax is eliminated, but admitted […] The post SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
Comments / 0