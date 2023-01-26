Read full article on original website
Advocates call for additional emergency shelter as frigid cold nears
PORTLAND, Maine — A cold blast is expected to bring frigid temperatures to Maine and New England at the end of the week, and it's causing concern for those working with people experiencing homelessness in southern Maine. "Every day we're seeing people come into our community space with really...
11 Of The Best Indoor Family Attractions In Maine
Have you been struggling to keep your kids busy this winter? It's okay to admit it. We won't judge. It is not easy during the winter months. But, you know that, as a parent, it is your mission to make sure your kids don't spend the next few months glued to their tablet or video games.
Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee
A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
Grants help more South Portland asylum seekers learn English
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — If you grew up in Maine, it's an experience you likely have never had: fleeing your home country to escape violence and landing in a foreign place with a language unfamiliar to you. For thousands of asylum seekers and immigrants, though, that's a reality every...
Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from climate-driven collapse
FREEPORT, Maine — The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck.
Warmer winters in Maine brought by climate change could spell disaster for loggers
PORTER, MAINE, Maine — Brent Day watches over his crew bringing ice-covered timber down a hillside into the machinery that will sort the wood into different sizes. As the tree is stripped and cut, it's placed on a stack of hundreds. It's a normal sight to see for Day,...
A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore
Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
'People need to protect the protectors': Maine firefighters join nationwide push for PFAS-free gear
MAINE, USA — A firefighters union in Maine is joining a nationwide movement to get PFAS chemicals out of the protective clothing they wear to fight fires, also known as "turnout gear." The International Association of Fire Fighters, which represents tens of thousands of firefighters and paramedics, including first...
First round of $450 heating relief payments on the way for eligible Mainers
AUGUSTA, Maine — Some eligible Mainers will soon receive their $450 in winter energy relief repayments. Gov. Janet Mills announced the first round of checks are being mailed on Monday. Related video above: Mills' winter heating cost relief plan passes. “High energy prices have made staying warm more difficult...
A Crazy Thing Happened That Led Me to Call the Police at My Maine Apartment
Okay, just hear me out. I have never called the police before unless you count the time that I accidently called them when I was a kid (the dial-out was 91, and I thought I needed another 1 before pressing the rest of the phone number). So, the other night...
In Maine, if One of These 20 Places Close, the Weather is Too Bad to Go Outside
You have to love New England weather, I swear it sometimes has a mind of its own. Of course, we get rain and sunshine, but the snow here can get a bit crazy, especially in Maine. If you are not prepared for a New England winter, then you really are...
Can You Name This Much-Visited Maine Cove?
In 1896, a Massachusetts-born painter purchased five acres near this cove from the local farmer for whom it’s named. The painter built a studio overlooking the picturesque harbor and hosted summer art classes there, attracting students from across New England. One of the country’s first plein air painting schools, it became a catalyst for the village’s transformation into a renowned artist colony. The cove is at the southern end of a famous mile-long walkway, and it’s spanned by this rare wooden double-leaf draw-footbridge. Built in 1941, the bridge is a landmark, but its safety has been compromised as its wooden piers have aged. Last year, Congress earmarked nearly $3 million to rebuild a bridge as beautiful as the original — but better able to endure the tides, storms, and salt air that attracted all those artists.
Bracing for an arctic attack
How’s the weather looking for your Monday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
These Are the Most Common Last Names in Maine; Is One Yours?
As the famous Destiny's Child sang to all of us, "Say My Name, Say My Name." If you don't know what a surname is, I will tell you. a hereditary name common to all members of a family, as distinct from a given name. When I moved to Maine from...
Maine legislature hears from public on changes to recovery homes
AUGUSTA, Maine — Bruce Moore has been living in a recovery home since June. "I walked out of prison after 35 years. My whole plan was to die in prison because I knew no other thing," he said. Instead, he entered a recovery home in Lewiston where he lives...
Dangerous cold arrives in Maine late week
The majority of the days in January were warmer-than-normal this year, but as we kick off a new month, temperatures will plummet dangerously low thanks to a brief but intense Arctic outbreak. All of our major computer models have doubled down on moving a brutally cold airmass into New England...
With anti-pesticide law on the horizon, Maine farmers raise concerns
Maine farmers are sounding the alarm over a law set to take effect in 2030 banning the use of pesticides containing PFAs or forever chemicals. According to the Portland Press Herald, farmers won’t be able to protect their land from blights or pests that can cause harm to their crops.
Maine teen hikes 30 miles to support veterans for Eagle Scout project
MAINE, Maine — Xavier Freebairn-Lopez, 16, started his day at 5 a.m. Saturday, when he began his 30-mile trek on Sebago Lake trails to help Operation Ray of Light for his Eagle Scout project. The goal of Freebairn-Lopez's hike was to raise awareness and money for his project, which...
Here’s How to Track the Progress of Your Heat Stimulus Check Online
Sometimes, the check it actually in the mail. It's been coming for months, but the state finally started sending out the $450 heating assistance checks that have been talked about for months. It's definitely a good thing for those that are first in line to get them The forecast for this coming weekend looks absolutely brutal. Overnight wind chills may reach -40 degrees. Ugh.
$450 relief checks will start going out to many Mainers this week
A state agency started mailing out the first wave of $450 energy relief checks to Maine residents on Monday. Earlier this month, lawmakers approved a $473 million emergency funding bill that includes nearly $400 million for another round of direct payments to taxpayers. The office of Gov. Janet Mills said...
