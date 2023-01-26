ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Of The Best Indoor Family Attractions In Maine

Have you been struggling to keep your kids busy this winter? It's okay to admit it. We won't judge. It is not easy during the winter months. But, you know that, as a parent, it is your mission to make sure your kids don't spend the next few months glued to their tablet or video games.
Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee

A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore

Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
First round of $450 heating relief payments on the way for eligible Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine — Some eligible Mainers will soon receive their $450 in winter energy relief repayments. Gov. Janet Mills announced the first round of checks are being mailed on Monday. Related video above: Mills' winter heating cost relief plan passes. “High energy prices have made staying warm more difficult...
Can You Name This Much-Visited Maine Cove?

In 1896, a Massachusetts-born painter purchased five acres near this cove from the local farmer for whom it’s named. The painter built a studio overlooking the picturesque harbor and hosted summer art classes there, attracting students from across New England. One of the country’s first plein air painting schools, it became a catalyst for the village’s transformation into a renowned artist colony. The cove is at the southern end of a famous mile-long walkway, and it’s spanned by this rare wooden double-leaf draw-footbridge. Built in 1941, the bridge is a landmark, but its safety has been compromised as its wooden piers have aged. Last year, Congress earmarked nearly $3 million to rebuild a bridge as beautiful as the original — but better able to endure the tides, storms, and salt air that attracted all those artists.
Bracing for an arctic attack

How’s the weather looking for your Monday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
Dangerous cold arrives in Maine late week

The majority of the days in January were warmer-than-normal this year, but as we kick off a new month, temperatures will plummet dangerously low thanks to a brief but intense Arctic outbreak. All of our major computer models have doubled down on moving a brutally cold airmass into New England...
With anti-pesticide law on the horizon, Maine farmers raise concerns

Maine farmers are sounding the alarm over a law set to take effect in 2030 banning the use of pesticides containing PFAs or forever chemicals. According to the Portland Press Herald, farmers won’t be able to protect their land from blights or pests that can cause harm to their crops.
Here’s How to Track the Progress of Your Heat Stimulus Check Online

Sometimes, the check it actually in the mail. It's been coming for months, but the state finally started sending out the $450 heating assistance checks that have been talked about for months. It's definitely a good thing for those that are first in line to get them The forecast for this coming weekend looks absolutely brutal. Overnight wind chills may reach -40 degrees. Ugh.
$450 relief checks will start going out to many Mainers this week

A state agency started mailing out the first wave of $450 energy relief checks to Maine residents on Monday. Earlier this month, lawmakers approved a $473 million emergency funding bill that includes nearly $400 million for another round of direct payments to taxpayers. The office of Gov. Janet Mills said...
