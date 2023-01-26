Preparation ties them together: High-scoring Jim McPhee, Drew Timme’s next target, still lives by Gonzaga code

Read full article on original website
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Coming off 40-point performance, Gonzaga's Julian Strawther named WCC Player of the Week
Normally it takes two solid performances to warrant West Coast Conference Player of the Week consideration. Or, in the case of Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther, one 40-point eruption. Strawther won the WCC’s weekly award for the first time after scoring a career-high 40 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers during...
KREM
Gonzaga basketball moves up two spots in the latest AP Poll
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team is up to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. That's up two spots after a big drop in the previous poll following an upset loss. The Zags played just one game last week, beating Portland...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga senior forward Drew Timme named to Wooden Award late season watch list
Gonzaga senior forward Drew Timme is on the Wooden Award late-season watch list for the third consecutive year. Timme on Monday was listed among 20 players in the running for the Wooden Award, presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding player. Timme made the Wooden Award All-American team (top...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga climbs to No. 12, Saint Mary's moves up to No. 18 in AP poll ahead of WCC showdown in Moraga
Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s will both hold top-20 rankings when the Bulldogs and Gaels meet for the first time this season. The Bulldogs moved up two spots in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after pulling away from Portland for an 82-67 win on Saturday at the Chiles Center. The Gaels jumped from No. 22 to No. 18 after edging out BYU 57-56 on Aidan Mahaney’s game-winning jumper.
FanSided
NCAA Basketball: Western Illinois and Gonzaga represent Players of the Week
This time next week the calendar will read February and that means that the NCAA Basketball season has entered the last full month. Every game will be magnified, every player is going to take their game to the next level with the hopes of improving a seed line or getting their team into the tournament all together. It is the best time of year for all college hoops fans. The players on the floor were starting to feel that over the last week, a new Player of the Week award needs to be handed out.
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga unveils plans for Courtney Vandersloot jersey retirement on Feb. 11
The retirement of Courtney Vandersloot’s No. 21 jersey on Feb. 11 will be worth the wait, Gonzaga University officials said Friday. After the event was announced on Jan. 5, the athletic department has planned to give it “all the pomp and circumstance” received by former GU men players, said Senior Associate Athletic Director Devon Thomas, who oversees athletic marketing and communications.
FOX 28 Spokane
Gonzaga men’s basketball continues recent struggles, wins big anyway
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team continued its recent struggles against West Coast Conference opponents but managed to win big against the Portland Pilots Saturday evening anyway. The 14th-ranked Zags led most of the game but couldn’t pull away until the final minutes. When they did...
Look: Gonzaga commit Dusty Stromer lights up Sierra Canyon
Gonzaga fans, get excited. Dusty Stromer can shoot it from anywhere, and he put on a show Friday night before more than 8,000 fans at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA. The 6-foot-6 Gonzaga commit drilled six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points to lead Notre Dame (Sherman ...
nbcrightnow.com
Former Eastern Washington QBs Bo Levi Mitchell, Vernon Adams Jr. find renewed enthusiasm in CFL
Bo Levi Mitchell versus Vernon Adams Jr. sounds so much more intriguing to Eastern Washington University football fans than Jake Maier versus Nathan Rourke. Fortunately for both Mitchell and Adams, the former EWU All-America quarterbacks appear to be entering the 2023 Canadian Football League season with new starting assignments after ending last year on the bench for their respective teams.
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
Idaho Fish and Game states there have been several reports of highly unusual coyote behavior in and around Sandpoint in North Idaho
In early Jan., reports were received of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort that were chasing skiers as they navigated down the slopes. Fish and Game staff worked closely with resort staff to develop a plan to dispatch the coyotes in the interest of public safety. Before the coyotes could...
This Is Washington's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism rounded up the best place to grab fried chicken in every state.
City of Spokane, Jewels Helping Hands reach agreement about clearing I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane and Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) have reached an agreement regarding the homeless camp near I-90. The agreement is on track to be finalized by the end of the day Friday and filed by Monday. The agreement says the city will not work...
FOX 28 Spokane
Mayor Nadine Woodward and Police Chief Craig Meidl release statement of death of Tyre Nichols
SPOKANE, Wash. – Mayor Nadine Woodward and Police Chief Craig Meidl have issued a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols and the charging of five former Memphis police officers, promising to learn from the incident. “Please know that as Mayor and Police Chief we are paying attention, we...
Court documents: Young girl was zip-tied to car seat for hours, slapped in face and hit with hammer before death
SPOKANE, Wash.—An Airway Heights couple accused of killing an 8-year-old girl and driving her body to South Dakota in a U-Haul trailer was extradited to Spokane County this week and made their first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court. Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, and Mandie Miller, 33, are charged with second-degree murder, first-degree criminal mistreatment and unlawful imprisonment. Court Commissioner John Stine kept the couple’s bond at $1 million during Thursday’s hearing. ...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane family loses home in fire, can’t find a new one
SPOKANE, Wash. – A mid-afternoon fire earlier this month destroyed a home, displaced a family and killed their cat. “The population of people who don’t have homes is already so large and it takes a kitchen fire to put you in that same position,” Makayla Munson said.
Local short-term rental owners react to Coeur d'Alene city proposal
SPOKANE, Wash. — Coeur d'Alene, a prime summer destination for people around the country, depends on short-term rentals like Airbnbs. The city recently released a proposal to crack down on illegal short-term rentals. If approved, operating without a permit could cost thousands of dollars. Since 2017, the city has...
FOX 28 Spokane
Homegrown cannabis bill introduced in Washington House
SPOKANE, Wash. – A bill that would make it legal for Washington adults to grow up to six cannabis plants at home is set for a public hearing in a state House committee next week. House Bill 1614 was introduced by Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba, and is co-sponsored by...
State Trooper hit in patrol car by passing motorist in Spokane
SPOKANE - On the evening on Saturday January 28th, a Washington State Trooper in his patrol vehicle was on the shoulder doing a traffic stop on I-90 near Maple when his vehicle was hit by a passing motorist. The passing motorist failed to yield to emergency lights and did not move over for the trooper, resulting in the crash.
KXLY
Spokane Regional Transportation Council receives $400,000 to decrease traffic fatalities
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Over $9 million in grant funds is being made available from the Department of Transportation to be distributed among 16 Washington communities, including Spokane. The money, secured by Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), will go to helping reverse the rise in traffic fatalities in the state. According to...
