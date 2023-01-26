The Colorado Land Co. celebrated its 8th Annual Customer Appreciation Dinner at the Longmeadow Event Center in Wiggins on Saturday. Colorado Land Co. has offices in Fort Morgan, Brush, and Wiggins. Owners Kent and Suzy Lindell became involved with real estate in 2008, running their business out of the basement of their home. In 2014 they opened their office on Main Street with one agent. After growing to three agents, they opened their Brush office in 2018 and another office in Wiggins in 2019. They are now a total of 14 including agents and administrative personnel throughout all of their offices.

MORGAN COUNTY, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO