ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Vandals smash windows at south St. Louis business

By Patrick Clark, Kayla Shepperd
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikfaa_0kSiFR7V00

ST. LOUIS – The owners of a sandwich shop in south St. Louis were greeted with broken glass on the sidewalks Thursday. Overnight, a vandal used outdoor furniture from Adriana’s on the Hill to break the window, but they did not make their way inside.

“We were trying to open up, but we couldn’t touch anything until the police came,” said Suzanne Miranonti, co-owner of Adriana’s on the Hill. “The whole dining room, there were shards of glass everywhere.”

Trending: The subdued opulence of this Missouri mansion

Over the lunch hour on Thursday, workers made sandwiches and meals to go to Adriana’s on the Hill.

“We always post our daily specials on Facebook,” Miranonti said. “So many nice comments from customers and lovely comments. Somebody said, ‘We’ve changed our lunch plans to come see you today.’ The lady at the coffee shop, Rebecca, brought us coffee down here. Everybody has been great.”

Customers came to show their support for the business.

“Well, it’s kind of going on all over right now, and it’s kind of tough,” said Mike Manna, a customer. “I think the important thing is that the people are here to support businesses and that we’re here for you. That’s what I told them today when I ordered, ‘We’re here for you.’”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 3

BigdaddyT
4d ago

I remember way back in the '80s somebody had stole the car on the hill and those Mafia people over there told the police don't worry about it we got it those guys who stole that car never stole the car again the old guys are gone now those were the good old days stuff like that when they never happen over there.

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
them.us

3 Queer St. Louis Bars Reported Shooting and Bomb Threats Over the Weekend

Three bars in a St. Louis neighborhood known for LGBTQ+ nightlife were hit with anonymous shooting and bomb threats over the weekend. Prism, Just John, and Rehab, which are all located in the Midwestern city’s Grove neighborhood, all received similar calls around 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to the local publication Riverfront Times. Jordan Cox, a bartender at Prism who answered the phone, told the Times that the caller “off the bat started talking about how they were the Joker, and they were going to blow up the bar, send bombs and shoot up everybody.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saucemagazine.com

London's Wing House is a St. Louis landmark

Dale and Hildred London opened London & Sons Wing House at 2237 Cass Ave. in 1963. Originally, the menu’s focus was hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream, but within a few years, London’s wings and carryout chicken dinners had become the restaurant’s signature. Today, the menu’s core items are still made using recipes developed by Dale and Hildred, something their son, London’s current owner Patrick London, says will never change. The essential London’s order, Patrick said, is wings with a side of fries dressed with cheese, hot sauce and ketchup, and an order of rolls. The hot sauce is so popular that they sell it by the bottle, but Patrick’s not giving away its secrets. “I don’t know if that’s a good idea to share that, but it is something that’s unique and special,” he laughed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Car stolen from Imperial dealership found burnt in St. Louis

A 2020 Mercedes Benz stolen from Elite Motors STL, 5231 Hwy. 61-67, in Imperial was set on fire and burned in St. Louis. The car was worth about $80,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. An employee parked the car outside the dealership at about 6 p.m. Jan. 17,...
IMPERIAL, MO
FOX2now.com

Child shot in south St. Louis

Homicide detectives have been summoned to a south St. Louis neighborhood after a shooting involving a young child. Homicide detectives have been summoned to a south St. Louis neighborhood after a shooting involving a young child. Icy aftermath on display on St. Louis area roads. The aftermath of a slick...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Icy aftermath on display on St. Louis area roads

The aftermath of a slick night on the roads was on full display from Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX. On eastbound Interstate 70 near St. Louis Airport, we found an SUV on its side. Not far away on Lindbergh, a pair of banged-up vehicles sat on the side of the road.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

St. Louis to pay $5.2 million after mass arrests in 2017

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The city of St. Louis will pay a total of nearly $5.2 million for police officers’ actions during a 2017 protest over the acquittal of an officer in the death of a Black man. A class action lawsuit claimed the protesters’ rights were violated when officers surrounded and arrested everyone in the area. They were protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. Under a proposed class action settlement filed last week, the city would pay $4.91 million to 84 people. Three others, who filed individual lawsuits, have settled for $85,000 each.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy