Saint Louis County, MO

St. Louis County man charged in statutory rape that led to pregnancy

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Castle Point man is facing charges after police say he had sex with an underage girl and caused her to become pregnant with his child. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Jan. 20 issued at-large charges against 48-year-old Julian Jones Sr. for second-degree statutory rape. On Friday, St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers asked the public for help Friday in locating Jones. Police said in a Saturday update that he had turned himself in at the St. Louis County Justice Center and was taken into custody.
16-year-old killed in shooting in East St. Louis church

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A 16-year-old was killed when he and another person shot at each other during a church service in East St. Louis on Sunday. According to East St. Louis Police Department, the shooters knew each other, and they shot at one another at about 1:50 p.m., during a service in the cafeteria at Pilgrim Green Missionary Church.
New Marco's Pizza coming to St. Louis County

BALLWIN, Mo. — Craving some authentic style Italian Pizza? Marco's Pizza announced in a press release Thursday that it will be opening a new location in Ballwin. The new restaurant will be located at 15003 Manchester Road near Holloway Road. Marco's Pizza has several locations in the state, including Florissant, Wentzville and St. Peters. According to a press release, this will be the second location to open this year. A third location will open later this year.
$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Valley Park

VALLEY PARK, Mo. — Check your tickets! There is a new millionaire in St. Louis County. The Missouri Lottery announced a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at Alta Convenience in Valley Park, Missouri. The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on Saturday, Jan. 28. The...
