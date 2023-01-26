ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Castle Point man is facing charges after police say he had sex with an underage girl and caused her to become pregnant with his child. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Jan. 20 issued at-large charges against 48-year-old Julian Jones Sr. for second-degree statutory rape. On Friday, St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers asked the public for help Friday in locating Jones. Police said in a Saturday update that he had turned himself in at the St. Louis County Justice Center and was taken into custody.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO