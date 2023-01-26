Read full article on original website
St. Louis County man charged in statutory rape that led to pregnancy
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Castle Point man is facing charges after police say he had sex with an underage girl and caused her to become pregnant with his child. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Jan. 20 issued at-large charges against 48-year-old Julian Jones Sr. for second-degree statutory rape. On Friday, St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers asked the public for help Friday in locating Jones. Police said in a Saturday update that he had turned himself in at the St. Louis County Justice Center and was taken into custody.
Detectives investigate shooting death of man in Bellefontaine Neighbors
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a man Monday morning. The incident happened just before noon in the 900 block of Raford Court in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Officers from the City of Bellefontaine...
16-year-old killed in shooting in East St. Louis church
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A 16-year-old was killed when he and another person shot at each other during a church service in East St. Louis on Sunday. According to East St. Louis Police Department, the shooters knew each other, and they shot at one another at about 1:50 p.m., during a service in the cafeteria at Pilgrim Green Missionary Church.
Teens arrested for string of burglaries in St. Louis County; stolen car, firearms recovered
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two 16-year-olds were arrested Tuesday in connection to a string of business burglaries in St. Louis County that happened back in December. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the burglaries occurred on Dec. 6 at the following businesses:. Shell Gas Station, 7498...
Former St. Louis County aide gets 18 months, $10K fine for COVID-19 funding scheme
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A federal court sentenced former St. Louis County aide Tony Weaver to 18 months in prison Thursday for corruption charges. Weaver pleaded guilty in October to public corruption charges for attempting a fraudulent pay-to-play scheme involving small business loans during the COVID-19 pandemic. St....
East St. Louis police chief abruptly retires before facing disciplinary hearing
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The East St. Louis Police Department has new leadership Thursday after the former chief abruptly retired a week ago. Mayor Robert Eastern III provided a statement that read:. "East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III recently announced that Police Chief Kendall Perry has officially...
Former East St. Louis police chief, city leaders at odds over end of employment
ST. LOUIS — The former East St. Louis police chief is publicly disputing why he left the position. 5 On Your Side reported Thursday that former Chief Kendall Perry retired from the East St. Louis Police Department on January 18. On Friday, Perry told 5 On Your Side he...
St. Louis County police warn residents of thefts at gas stations
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is urging residents to be aware of thefts from vehicles occurring at gas stations. The department says they have received multiple reports of thefts from vehicles occurring at gas stations in two of their precincts, South County and Affton.
Flock cameras help Calverton Park police catch car thieves
CALVERTON PARK, Mo. — Flock cameras are helping police departments in St. Louis County catch up to stolen vehicles. Lt. Sean Gibbons of the Calverton Park Police Department said cameras have been set up around the Village of Calverton Park for the past four months. When a stolen vehicle...
Man convicted in ice rink parking lot shooting also charged with attempted murder in Nevada, California
EAST ALTON, Illinois — An Alton man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with a shooting last year outside an East Alton, Illinois, ice rink also faces charges of attempted murder in Nevada and California. Berton L. Newton approached two women—a mother and daughter—on the parking lot...
New Marco's Pizza coming to St. Louis County
BALLWIN, Mo. — Craving some authentic style Italian Pizza? Marco's Pizza announced in a press release Thursday that it will be opening a new location in Ballwin. The new restaurant will be located at 15003 Manchester Road near Holloway Road. Marco's Pizza has several locations in the state, including Florissant, Wentzville and St. Peters. According to a press release, this will be the second location to open this year. A third location will open later this year.
$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Valley Park
VALLEY PARK, Mo. — Check your tickets! There is a new millionaire in St. Louis County. The Missouri Lottery announced a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at Alta Convenience in Valley Park, Missouri. The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on Saturday, Jan. 28. The...
Missing O'Fallon, Missouri, woman found
O'FALLON, Mo. — An 85-year-old woman who had been missing since Tuesday evening was found Wednesday morning.
Gov. Parson signs executive order ahead of wet snowstorm to help local authorities, families
MISSOURI, USA — On Tuesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson activated the Missouri National Guard and extended a State of Emergency order for gas companies to help local authorities, families and businesses during severe winter weather midweek. The St. Louis area is under a Winter Storm Warning Tuesday night into...
Recreational pot sales just a week away as some dispensaries may still require medical cards
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — In just one-week Missourians 21 years and older will be able to buy marijuana without a medical card. But there are some cities that are still working to change ordinances that technically only allow for the sale of medical marijuana. This could impact some dispensaries,...
Here's where another round of winter weather will hit Monday night
ST. LOUIS — Another round of winter weather is impacting portions of the bi-state region Monday evening. This time, an area of mostly sleet is falling and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region. In Iron, Reynolds and Madison counties in Missouri, a winter storm warning is in effect....
$75M luxury apartment complex already under construction will expand with $13.5M mixed-use project
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A local developer is expanding a $75 million apartment complex project that's already under construction by adding a $13.5 million mixed-use building. Chesterfield-based developer Mia Rose Holdings, founded by Tom Kaiman, will add on to The Prairie luxury apartment complex in Dardenne Prairie, in...
Little-known loophole exists in Kia, Hyundai limited lifetime warranty
O'FALLON, Mo. — If you drive a Kia or Hyundai you may be one of the thousands of drivers eligible for a limited lifetime warranty for a free engine replacement on your car, but there’s a catch. A little-known loophole is preventing many second owners from cashing in...
