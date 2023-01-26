Read full article on original website
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NVR Inc. (NVR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $454.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $133.44. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
Mortgage Rates Just Hit a 4-Month Low, but Do Homebuyers Even Notice—or Care?
Mortgage rates are down again this week, which means things are looking up for homebuyers. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked down 2 basis points to 6.13%, according to Freddie Mac, continuing a pattern of rates seesawing lower since topping 7% in the fall. In fact, mortgage rates are at their lowest levels since mid-September 2022.
