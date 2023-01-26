A silver lining to arise from the dark cloud that was 2022: The New England Patriots are set at quarterback entering next season. Despite a step-back season - and regardless of those pesky reunion rumors involving you-know-who - Mac Jones is the starter. After a surprisingly successful rookie fill-in stint, Bailey Zappe is the backup. Veteran 37-year-old Brian Hoyer can stick around and be No. 3 ... if he wants to claim his $1.4 million guaranteed salary, that is.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO