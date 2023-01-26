Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ listBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Jury convicts 22-year-old in hotel shooting that killed 1, injured 3Heather WillardAurora, CO
Denver loans developer $8.3 million for affordable housing complexDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver legalizes jaywalkingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Special education complaints rise, DougCo nonprofit can helpSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Related
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Wichita Eagle
Look: Joe Burrow Rocks Stylish Pink Outfit As Bengals Arrive In Kansas City
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow channeled his inner Pink Panther as he showed up at the team hotel in Kansas City on Saturday. Check out the outfit and the team’s arrival. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
Wichita Eagle
Conflicting Reports: DeMeco Ryans Withdraws From Broncos’ HC Job
The Denver Broncos head-coaching position remains conspicuously vacant on the heels of the NFL's Conference Championship Game weekend, which saw one highly-coveted candidate get ejected from the playoffs. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is suddenly available, but Broncos Country would be wise not to get its hopes up....
Wichita Eagle
Source: Texans Hiring of 49ers DeMeco Ryans ‘Will Get Done’, 2nd Interview Set
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans' coaching search could close their vacancy within 24 to 48 hours. The Texans interviewed eight candidates over the previous three weeks, and DeMeco Ryans stands as Houston's lone candidate. According to reports, Ryans could meet with the Texans for his second interview as soon...
Wichita Eagle
Even On One Leg, Lane Johnson Helps Shut Down Nick Bosa
PHILADELPHIA – Kyle Shanahan lost his starting quarterback in the NFC Championship Game because of the disrespect he had for Haason Reddick. Imagine, thinking you could block one of the preeminent pass rushers in the NFL Reddick with a backup tight end. Brock Purdy was hurt because Reddick, the...
Wichita Eagle
Five Reasons Why Frank Reich Will Deliver a Super Bowl to Carolina
Last Thursday, the Carolina Panthers named Frank Reich the sixth head coach in franchise history. Although I believe Steve Wilks deserved the job, Reich is a solid hire. Can he be the guy to leads the organization to its first Super Bowl ring?. Here are five reasons why it can...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Ravens Seek Permission to Interview Eric Bieniemy
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the same position in Baltimore, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While it might Bieniemy a lateral move, the Ravens would give Bieniemy full authority to run the offense unlike...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs Praise Patrick Mahomes Following AFC Championship Win
The Kansas City Chiefs faced a tall task in ending their losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals, and parts of Sunday's AFC Championship Game were dire. Thanks to some of the team's best players stepping up, though, Kansas City did enough in the end to advance to the Super Bowl for the third time in the last four seasons.
Wichita Eagle
KU hoops coach Bill Self praises AFC-champion Kansas City Chiefs, including ‘No. 15.’
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self did not attend the AFC title game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. He did the next best thing. “I watched every play (on TV),” Self, who has called himself a Chiefs fan in past interviews, said...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Have Secret Weapon Who Built the Eagles Super Bowl Team
PITTSBURGH -- It's not totally known where Andy Weidl sits in the pecking order with the Pittsburgh Steelers front office. He's obviously high up, but how far below Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan does he fall?. If the Steelers were smart, which they are, they'll look at...
Wichita Eagle
Pick Your Poison: Cowboys Rooting Against Both Rivals in NFC Championship Game?
How synonymous are the Dallas Cowboys to NFC Championship Sunday?. They own the most all-time wins (8) ... despite not appearing in the game in 27 years. Again shoved from their cob-webbed throne and relegated to spectators, the Cowboys are forced to pick their poison when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles for a berth in Super Bowl LVII.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Darvin Ham Offers Rare Criticism Over Inconsistent Officiating In Celtics Game
It was a brutal and frustrating Saturday night for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers dropped a close game against their arch-rivals Boston Celtics, in overtime, 125-121. It was not a walk in the park for the purple and gold, as everyone can't seem to stop talking about the botched no-call by the lead referee, Eric Lewis.
Wichita Eagle
Position of Strength: 49ers QB Debacle Highlights Patriots Stability
A silver lining to arise from the dark cloud that was 2022: The New England Patriots are set at quarterback entering next season. Despite a step-back season - and regardless of those pesky reunion rumors involving you-know-who - Mac Jones is the starter. After a surprisingly successful rookie fill-in stint, Bailey Zappe is the backup. Veteran 37-year-old Brian Hoyer can stick around and be No. 3 ... if he wants to claim his $1.4 million guaranteed salary, that is.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Showed the 49ers the Meaning of Being Physical
PHILADELPHIA – After all the angst over Jalen Hurts’ injured right shoulder and the 0-2 record the Eagles had when their MVP candidate quarterback was forced to sit and heal, it turns out they didn’t really need him that much. Once again, the Eagles elected to run...
Wichita Eagle
Luguentz Dort Showing Flashes of Potential Future Role
During the season, Lu Dort has seen both ups and downs. With the Oklahoma City Thunder picking up steam with the new year rolling in, Dort has seen flashes at what his next few seasons could look like in terms of his role. His shot volume from this season and...
Wichita Eagle
Game-Wrecking Haason Reddick has the Eagles on the Precipice of a Championship
PHILADELPHIA - Haason Reddick understands what’s at stake and the veteran edge rusher has been a game-wrecker en route to Super Bowl LVII. Typically a very accessible player, Reddick has made himself scarce to reporters since the playoffs began in an attempt to get his body right for the final push and keep his eyes on the big prize.
Wichita Eagle
Willie Green Grinding Away For Another Successful Season
New Orleans, La.- Any NBA organization employing the third head coach in three seasons will have to give the new person on the job a bit of leeway. Any coach able to tread water without two All-Stars on the roster will get the benefit of the doubt for a while. After a 1-12 start to his coaching career, Willie Green ended his rookie campaign with a season-saving “Gotta Fight” speech during a play-in before falling in six games to the Phoenix Suns.
Comments / 0