Pedestrian struck, driver leaves the scene: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Mobile Friday morning. According to officials, officers were called to the intersection of University Boulevard and Grelot Road Friday at 7:30 a.m. for a pedestrian hit. When officers arrived they found a man that had […]
WPMI
Police confirm fatality in I-10/I-65 accident
Mobile Police confirm one person has died after a crash near the I-10/I-65 interchange. It happened around 6 Monday morning in the eastbound lane near the 20-mile marker. Officers shut down the lane and rerouted drivers to I-65, Government Boulevard, and Rangeline Road. Right now there is no word on...
Alabama man killed after being thrown from motorcycle, then struck by interstate traffic
An Alabama man was killed early Monday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown into interstate traffic where he was then struck by “multiple vehicles,” police said. The man was identified as Christopher Means, 29, Mobile police said. Means was riding a motorcycle headed...
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple wrecks snarl interstate traffic in Mobile; crash involving motorcycle results in fatality
MPD has said that Christopher Means, 29, was the driver of the motorcycle in the wreck that occurred this morning. Authorities said Means lost control of his motorcycle on the Southbound I-65 ramp to Eastbound I-10 and was thrown from the motorcycle and struck by multiple vehicles. Means was pronounced...
WPMI
Irvington man killed in single-vehicle crash in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:57 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, has claimed the life of a Irvington man. 65-year-old Rodney Dean Kennedy was fatally injured when the 2004 GMC Sierra he was driving left the roadway, overturned, and struck a ditch. Kennedy...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person was struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road Friday morning. According to MPD, the incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. Police said a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was taken to the...
One person killed in early morning motorcycle collision on interstate
One person was killed early Monday after a motorcycle collided with another vehicle on a stretch of interstate in Alabama. The fatal accident was confirmed by Mobile Fire-Rescue. The accident happened just before 6 a.m. Monday on Interstate 10 eastbound.
Daphne residents concerned after shots fired close to homes
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Shots were fired Friday night on Milton Jones Road in Daphne. It’s the latest drive-by shooting reported in the city’s Friendship community since late December. “There’s apparently two groups of people who obviously don’t like each other and they’re unfortunately resorting to violence to settle their disputes,” said Daphne Police Lt. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
2 men arrested for separate car thefts over the weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police made two arrest over the weekend regarding two different vehicle thefts, according to MPD. The first one occurred Friday at 7:40 p.m. when officers responded to the 1000 block of Schillinger Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. When officers arrived, they said they found...
WEAR
50-year-old woman fatally hit by car on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 50-year-old woman from Virginia Beach is dead after being hit by a car Sunday morning in Escambia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened on I-10 near mile marker two around 3:17 a.m. FHP says a sedan was traveling in the westbound outside...
WALA-TV FOX10
Shots fired near Holloway Elementary School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple shots were fired near Holloway Elementary School on Stanton Road around 1:45 p.m., according to police. Shell casings were found at Caton Avenue and Hart Avenue, directly behind the school, and a car at a nearby home was struck multiple times by gunfire. Officers were...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 dead after traffic fatality on Boykin Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash on Saturday has claimed the life of one man, according to police. According to ALEA, at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Rodney Dean Kennedy, 65, of Irvington was fatally injured when his 2004 GMC Sierra left the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch.
Mobile Police investigate after 2 pedestrians struck by cars Thursday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after two people were hit by different cars Thursday, according to a release from the MPD. One victim was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries while the other was also transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they were called […]
Mobile County man trapped under ATV dies: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have released information on a deadly all-terrain vehicle accident that happened on Saturday night. According to officials, Charlie Wendell Zuber IV died after he was trapped under the ATV. Witnesses at the scene said Zuber got on the passenger side of the ATV […]
utv44.com
Chunchula family grieving after fatal atv accident claims life of 26-year-old father
CHUNCHULA, Ala. (WPMI) — A Chunchula family is mourning the loss of a beloved son and father after he died in an ATV accident Saturday night. According to the family of Charlie Windell Zuber IV, better known as Chase, he was crushed by an ATV off Guy Williams Road, ending his life too soon.
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO: 1 dead after ATV accident
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has died after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident on Saturday, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. MCSO said they responded to Guy Williams Road about an ATV accident. Officers said upon arrival, they discovered Charles Wendell Zuber IV trapped under an ATV.
Person found dead on side of road, Pensacola Police investigating
UPDATE (3:23 p.m.): Officials with the Pensacola Police Department have released new information about the person found dead on the side of the road. According to officials, the man found was not involved in a hit-and-run. Officials also said his injuries are not traffic related but they are considering his death as suspicious. PENSACOLA, Fla. […]
Man attacks ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend with knife, say Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man has severe injuries after he was stabbed multiple times at a home just north of Zeigler Road in Mobile Monday morning. According to officials, officers were called to the 1000 block of Anders Lane for a “domestic altercation.” Officers said that a […]
Student arrested after bringing gun to Mobile high school
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a teenager after he brought a gun to his high school. Officials said officers were called to Theodore High School after a student was found with a gun. The 16-year-old had already been detained by school officials by the time officers arrived. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Nelly concert will be alcohol free, expect extra police presence on parade nights
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Residents in the port city are ready to let the good times roll with the city’s first Mardi Gras parade this Friday. “We’ve been down here all my life,” said Paul Williams. “We’re pretty excited.”. The first Friday of the season will...
