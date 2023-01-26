ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

UPS: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.45 billion. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.96. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.62 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11...
CorVel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ CorVel Corp. (CRVL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $16.8 million. The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 96 cents per share. The health care management company posted revenue of $179.4 million in the period. _____. This story was generated...
