ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 7

Related
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

Chuck Todd pushes back on Jim Jordan: 'Biden didn't defy a subpoena'

Former President Trump did not comply with National Archives requests for 18 months before the FBI searched his home for classified documents. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) joins Meet the Press and discusses the differences between how two former presidents have been investigated in the wake of controversy. Jan. 29, 2023.
NBC News

As Ukraine waits for foreign tanks, mechanics learn to fix busted ones

Once dedicated to fixing civilian vehicles, an old depot a couple hours from the front lines in eastern Ukraine is now repairing, refurbishing and retrofitting captured Russian tanks, armored personnel carriers and a mix of other pieces of donated or outdated military equipment. “We’ve learned so much that sometimes military...
NBC News

Senators aim to revive police reform talks but face major hurdles

WASHINGTON — Senators are seeking to revisit police reform talks after the release of graphic videos of Memphis officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols, although some are skeptical they’ll reach an agreement that can pass in the new divided Congress. It’s the second time in three years that lawmakers...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Biden: U.S. will not send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

President Joe Biden told reporters Monday afternoon that the U.S. would not send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, but that decision could be reversed said NBC News Correspondent Courtney Kube. “We have seen it happen time and time again where the U.S. the Biden administration has been resistant to a weapon system, particularly one that they worry may be provocative or escalatory to Vladimir Putin,” Kube said. “And then after weeks or months of negotiations and discussions, they get to a yes.”Jan. 30, 2023.
NBC News

Eyes on 2024: GOP primary kicks off with Trump trips and sniping

Two months after former President Donald Trump announced his presidential bid, this past weekend marked the first featuring the real trappings of a campaign — early-state travel and intra-party pugilism. Trump visited New Hampshire (where he criticized the prosecution of former Trump Organization CEO Allen Weisselberg) and South Carolina...
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC News

NBC News

578K+
Followers
66K+
Post
383M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy