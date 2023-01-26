Read full article on original website
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
House Judiciary chair Jim Jordan pushes narrative the FBI is being 'weaponized'
Rep. Jim Jordan, the head of the Judiciary Committee, argued Sunday that federal agencies were handling President Joe Biden's and former President Donald Trump's classified documents cases differently. In an interview with Chuck Todd on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Jordan, R-Ohio, suggested that there was a double standard between...
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Sen. Warren stops short of supporting VP Harris for re-election: 'I really want to defer...'
Sen. Elizabeth Warren did not endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as President Biden's running mate in 2024 despite supporting the president's re-election.
Chuck Todd pushes back on Jim Jordan: 'Biden didn't defy a subpoena'
Former President Trump did not comply with National Archives requests for 18 months before the FBI searched his home for classified documents. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) joins Meet the Press and discusses the differences between how two former presidents have been investigated in the wake of controversy. Jan. 29, 2023.
Chuck Todd: Americans are losing confidence in their political institutions, including police
After the murder of George Floyd, there seemed to be a bipartisan consensus that something had to be done, but nothing happened. The latest NBC News poll paints a picture of a deeply pessimistic country, distrustful of government, with an overall outlook that is historically bleak.Jan. 29, 2023.
Ukraine repels attacks in eastern region while Russia’s Wagner claims to have taken a village
Ukraine’s military said on Sunday its forces repelled an attack in the area of Blahodatne in the eastern part of the Donetsk region, while Russia’s Wagner private military group said it took control of the village. “Units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in...
Justice Department denies GOP request for nonpublic information on Biden docs probe
The Justice Department on Monday denied a request from House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan for sensitive information involving its probe into classified documents found at President Joe Biden's home and a former office. In a letter obtained by NBC News, a top Justice Department official said the department would...
As Ukraine waits for foreign tanks, mechanics learn to fix busted ones
Once dedicated to fixing civilian vehicles, an old depot a couple hours from the front lines in eastern Ukraine is now repairing, refurbishing and retrofitting captured Russian tanks, armored personnel carriers and a mix of other pieces of donated or outdated military equipment. “We’ve learned so much that sometimes military...
Senators aim to revive police reform talks but face major hurdles
WASHINGTON — Senators are seeking to revisit police reform talks after the release of graphic videos of Memphis officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols, although some are skeptical they’ll reach an agreement that can pass in the new divided Congress. It’s the second time in three years that lawmakers...
Biden: U.S. will not send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
President Joe Biden told reporters Monday afternoon that the U.S. would not send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, but that decision could be reversed said NBC News Correspondent Courtney Kube. “We have seen it happen time and time again where the U.S. the Biden administration has been resistant to a weapon system, particularly one that they worry may be provocative or escalatory to Vladimir Putin,” Kube said. “And then after weeks or months of negotiations and discussions, they get to a yes.”Jan. 30, 2023.
Biden plans to end the Covid public health emergency this spring in a major shift to federal response
The Biden administration in May plans to end national and public health emergencies tied to the coronavirus, signaling a new approach to how the federal government views Covid almost three years after the pandemic started. Existing emergency declarations would be extended until May 11 and then expire, the White House...
Dem congressional leaders seen more favorably than GOP, but still sport low marks
The Democrats leading the House and Senate both have higher net ratings in the new NBC News Poll's feeling thermometer than the Republican congressional leaders do, even though all four lawmakers remain either largely unpopular or unknown. New York Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader, had the highest...
Senator after RFK assassination: 'Tragic' that U.S. has 'insane gun policy'
Sen. Joseph D. Tydings joined Meet the Press on June 9, 1968, days after the assassination of fellow Democratic senator Robert F. Kennedy.Jan. 29, 2023.
Eyes on 2024: GOP primary kicks off with Trump trips and sniping
Two months after former President Donald Trump announced his presidential bid, this past weekend marked the first featuring the real trappings of a campaign — early-state travel and intra-party pugilism. Trump visited New Hampshire (where he criticized the prosecution of former Trump Organization CEO Allen Weisselberg) and South Carolina...
New York prosecutors convene grand jury in Trump hush money probe
Prosecutors in New York have convened a grand jury in their investigation into hush money paid to an adult film star who said she'd slept with Donald Trump, three sources familiar with the situation confirmed. The seating of a grand jury, first reported Monday by The New York Times, marks...
Iran says drones attacked military factory, in latest hint of shadow war with Israel
Drones loaded with bombs targeted a military factory at the heart of the central Iranian city of Isfahan, authorities said Sunday, causing a large explosion and minor damage to the facility. The incident served as the latest flashpoint for rising tensions over the country's nuclear program and its supply of...
