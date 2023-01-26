According to a new NBC News poll, Americans on both sides of the aisle are worried about President Biden and former President Trump’s handling of classified documents with nearly 70 percent of voters saying they are concerned about the issue. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster and Vaughn Hillyard break down what Americans are saying about how classified documents have been handled by the current and former presidents and how it could impact both Biden and Trump’s presidential run in 2024. Jan. 30, 2023.

23 HOURS AGO