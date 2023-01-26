Read full article on original website
Trump hits campaign trail
Former President Trump is hitting the campaign trail in two key states in his run to take back the White House. As he remains the only GOP candidate so far, NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard reports on how Florida Gov. DeSantis is emerging as Trump’s strongest possible challenger. Jan. 31, 2023.
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker calls news station with chilling message
David DePape, the man seen in the recently released body cam video showing the violent attack on Paul Pelosi, is publicly speaking out for the first time since his arrest. According to KTVU, DePape called their reporter, who had reached out to him months ago, from the San Francisco County Jail. NBC News’ Dana Griffin shares details of the bizarre phone call.Jan. 28, 2023.
Chuck Todd: Americans are losing confidence in their political institutions, including police
After the murder of George Floyd, there seemed to be a bipartisan consensus that something had to be done, but nothing happened. The latest NBC News poll paints a picture of a deeply pessimistic country, distrustful of government, with an overall outlook that is historically bleak.Jan. 29, 2023.
Nearly 70% of voters concerned over Biden and Trump’s classified documents
According to a new NBC News poll, Americans on both sides of the aisle are worried about President Biden and former President Trump’s handling of classified documents with nearly 70 percent of voters saying they are concerned about the issue. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster and Vaughn Hillyard break down what Americans are saying about how classified documents have been handled by the current and former presidents and how it could impact both Biden and Trump’s presidential run in 2024. Jan. 30, 2023.
New York prosecutors convene grand jury in Trump hush money probe
Prosecutors in New York have convened a grand jury in their investigation into hush money paid to an adult film star who said she'd slept with Donald Trump, three sources familiar with the situation confirmed. The seating of a grand jury, first reported Monday by The New York Times, marks...
Full Jordan: Tyre Nichols police footage shows striking 'lack of respect for human life'
In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) speaks on police violence following the release of body cam footage showing the beating of Tyre Nichols and investigations into the federal government.Jan. 29, 2023.
Asylum seekers reject NYC shelter citing bad living conditions
Some asylum seekers are choosing to sleep on the streets after New York City officials attempted to move them from a Manhattan hotel to a temporary shelter at a cruise terminal in Brooklyn. NBC’s Valerie Castro spoke to some of the men who are protesting the move as they claim the shelter conditions are unlivable. Jan. 31, 2023.
Poll: Princes Harry and William more popular than King Charles
Americans have more favorable opinions of Princes Harry and William than their father King Charles, according to a new NBC News poll, even though most Americans have a neutral view of the Windsors. Among U.S. adults, 29% have a positive view of Harry (versus 24% who have a negative view),...
Senator after RFK assassination: 'Tragic' that U.S. has 'insane gun policy'
Sen. Joseph D. Tydings joined Meet the Press on June 9, 1968, days after the assassination of fellow Democratic senator Robert F. Kennedy.Jan. 29, 2023.
Putin threatened missile strike, U.K. former PM Johnson says
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike during a phone call in the run up to the invasion of Ukraine.Jan. 30, 2023.
HBO's 'The Last of Us' adaptation is a milestone for LGBTQ gamers
Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “The Last of Us,” and the video games “The Last of Us Part I” and “The Last of Us Part II.”. For some LGBTQ gamers, their first exposure to a queer character in a video game was the curmudgeonly Bill in the 2013 blockbuster hit “The Last of Us.”
