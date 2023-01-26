ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump hits campaign trail

Former President Trump is hitting the campaign trail in two key states in his run to take back the White House. As he remains the only GOP candidate so far, NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard reports on how Florida Gov. DeSantis is emerging as Trump’s strongest possible challenger. Jan. 31, 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker calls news station with chilling message

David DePape, the man seen in the recently released body cam video showing the violent attack on Paul Pelosi, is publicly speaking out for the first time since his arrest. According to KTVU, DePape called their reporter, who had reached out to him months ago, from the San Francisco County Jail. NBC News’ Dana Griffin shares details of the bizarre phone call.Jan. 28, 2023.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Nearly 70% of voters concerned over Biden and Trump’s classified documents

According to a new NBC News poll, Americans on both sides of the aisle are worried about President Biden and former President Trump’s handling of classified documents with nearly 70 percent of voters saying they are concerned about the issue. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster and Vaughn Hillyard break down what Americans are saying about how classified documents have been handled by the current and former presidents and how it could impact both Biden and Trump’s presidential run in 2024. Jan. 30, 2023.
Asylum seekers reject NYC shelter citing bad living conditions

Some asylum seekers are choosing to sleep on the streets after New York City officials attempted to move them from a Manhattan hotel to a temporary shelter at a cruise terminal in Brooklyn. NBC’s Valerie Castro spoke to some of the men who are protesting the move as they claim the shelter conditions are unlivable. Jan. 31, 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Poll: Princes Harry and William more popular than King Charles

Americans have more favorable opinions of Princes Harry and William than their father King Charles, according to a new NBC News poll, even though most Americans have a neutral view of the Windsors. Among U.S. adults, 29% have a positive view of Harry (versus 24% who have a negative view),...
HBO's 'The Last of Us' adaptation is a milestone for LGBTQ gamers

Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “The Last of Us,” and the video games “The Last of Us Part I” and “The Last of Us Part II.”. For some LGBTQ gamers, their first exposure to a queer character in a video game was the curmudgeonly Bill in the 2013 blockbuster hit “The Last of Us.”
