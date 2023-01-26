ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WWL-AMFM

Enjoy your stay at the Hotel Freedia?

New Orleans own and original Big Freedia is about to take their dreams to a whole new level in the Faubourg Marigny. Freedia is getting ready to build an entertainment venue on the corner of Frenchman and Decatur Streets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

'Fantasy Library' themes NOMTOC's annual bal masque

"NOMTOC’s Fantasy Library" was the theme of the bal masque presented by the Jugs Social Club's Krewe of NOMTOC (New Orleans' Most Talked of Club) Saturday in La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Reigning as Queen NOMTOC LII was Miss Vinaya Janasia...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Shirley Lee opens a new Chinese restaurant in Uptown

Exactly one year to the day. That’s how long Shirley and Tang Lee stayed retired before opening their new spot, Miss Shirley’s Chinese Restaurant in Uptown in December. The Lees ran Royal China in Metairie for 44 years. The pandemic convinced them they were tired and needed to sell their restaurant. They spent almost seven months traveling, visiting their grandkids and other family members in Singapore.
METAIRIE, LA
houmatimes.com

Robert Bruce Butler III

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Robert B. (Bob) Butler III, loving husband and father, passed away at age 84. Bob was born on November 6, 1938, in Houma, Louisiana, to Robert Butler II and Alma (Wall) Butler as the oldest of three children. Active in scouting, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and was the first boy scout in Terrebonne Parish to receive the Order of the Arrow’s highest award, the Vigil Honor. He earned a BS in Physics and a law degree from LSU – graduating top of his class in both pursuits. In 1963, he married Margie Norris of West Monroe and reared two children, Laurie and Douglas.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

SOLA announces cast for High School Musical Jr.

South Louisiana Center for the Arts announced the cast of their Spring 2023 Production, High School Musical Jr. “SoLa is super excited to offer High School Musical Jr. for our Spring Production! We have an amazing directing team, Mason Clark and Kyle Davis, and it’s going to be a wonderful, fun-filled semester,” said Laura Blanchard SoLa President.
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

Man shot in Read Boulevard West on Sunday afternoon

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Real Boulevard West area in New Orleans East on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot in the leg at the 11000 block of Prentiss Avenue. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Errol J. ”E.T.” Trosclair, Sr.

Errol J. Trosclair, Sr.”E.T.”, age 83, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. He was a native and longtime resident of Houma, La. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Maria Immacolata from 9:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. A private burial will be held by the family.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Rebecca Jensen

Rebecca Christine Jensen, age 60, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Artesia, CA and longtime resident of Houma, LA. Rebecca is survived by her loving husband, Craig Alan Jensen; three children; three stepchildren; eight grandchildren; sister, Mary Jane Galvez. Rebecca...
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?

Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

CHERAMIE- THIBODAUX

Mr. and Mrs. Shawn and Holly Cheramie announce the engagement of their daughter, Shelby Cheramie, to Rage Thibodaux, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy and Rachelle Thibodaux. The bride elect’s grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Allen and Peggy Ledet and Mrs. Audrey Cheramie and the late James “Jimmy” Cheramie.
CUT OFF, LA
houmatimes.com

Bailey John Price

Bailey John Price, 23, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on January 19, 2023. He is survived by his mother, Casey Duplantis Price; his siblings, Grace Lili Price and Julia Elizabeth Price; his grandparents, Eric Duplantis Sr. (wife, Linda), Donna LeBoeuf, John Wade Price and Myriam Navarette Price; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Tammy Marie Duplantis

Tammy Marie Duplantis, 61, a native and resident of Houma passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. A memorial service in her honor will be held at Living Word Church in Schriever on February 4, 2023, with visitation from 10:00am until service time at 11:00am. Tammy is survived by her...
HOUMA, LA

