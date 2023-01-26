Read full article on original website
Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair announces this year’s lineup
As the Thibodaux Firemen's Fair inches closer and closer the organization held a press conference extending it's invite to Louisianans everywhere.
Enjoy your stay at the Hotel Freedia?
New Orleans own and original Big Freedia is about to take their dreams to a whole new level in the Faubourg Marigny. Freedia is getting ready to build an entertainment venue on the corner of Frenchman and Decatur Streets.
theadvocate.com
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
NOLA.com
'Fantasy Library' themes NOMTOC's annual bal masque
"NOMTOC’s Fantasy Library" was the theme of the bal masque presented by the Jugs Social Club's Krewe of NOMTOC (New Orleans' Most Talked of Club) Saturday in La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Reigning as Queen NOMTOC LII was Miss Vinaya Janasia...
Zulu Queen welcomed at Louis Armstrong International Airport
As tradition goes, members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club and others gathered at the Louis Armstrong International Airport Sunday morning to welcome and announce this year's Queen Zulu-Select Dr. Christy Lagarde Spears.
NOLA.com
Shirley Lee opens a new Chinese restaurant in Uptown
Exactly one year to the day. That’s how long Shirley and Tang Lee stayed retired before opening their new spot, Miss Shirley’s Chinese Restaurant in Uptown in December. The Lees ran Royal China in Metairie for 44 years. The pandemic convinced them they were tired and needed to sell their restaurant. They spent almost seven months traveling, visiting their grandkids and other family members in Singapore.
houmatimes.com
Robert Bruce Butler III
On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Robert B. (Bob) Butler III, loving husband and father, passed away at age 84. Bob was born on November 6, 1938, in Houma, Louisiana, to Robert Butler II and Alma (Wall) Butler as the oldest of three children. Active in scouting, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and was the first boy scout in Terrebonne Parish to receive the Order of the Arrow’s highest award, the Vigil Honor. He earned a BS in Physics and a law degree from LSU – graduating top of his class in both pursuits. In 1963, he married Margie Norris of West Monroe and reared two children, Laurie and Douglas.
Nefertiti parades in New Orleans East this afternoon
The Krewe of Nefertiti will roll today, despite the wet weather. For 2023 the theme of this all-female krewe is “Nefertiti Roar”.
houmatimes.com
SOLA announces cast for High School Musical Jr.
South Louisiana Center for the Arts announced the cast of their Spring 2023 Production, High School Musical Jr. “SoLa is super excited to offer High School Musical Jr. for our Spring Production! We have an amazing directing team, Mason Clark and Kyle Davis, and it’s going to be a wonderful, fun-filled semester,” said Laura Blanchard SoLa President.
This Is Louisiana's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WDSU
Man shot in Read Boulevard West on Sunday afternoon
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Real Boulevard West area in New Orleans East on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot in the leg at the 11000 block of Prentiss Avenue. No other information is available at this time.
houmatimes.com
Errol J. ”E.T.” Trosclair, Sr.
Errol J. Trosclair, Sr.”E.T.”, age 83, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. He was a native and longtime resident of Houma, La. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Maria Immacolata from 9:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. A private burial will be held by the family.
houmatimes.com
Rebecca Jensen
Rebecca Christine Jensen, age 60, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Artesia, CA and longtime resident of Houma, LA. Rebecca is survived by her loving husband, Craig Alan Jensen; three children; three stepchildren; eight grandchildren; sister, Mary Jane Galvez. Rebecca...
Louisiana fishing boat captain accused of fraud, arrested
A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested after allegedly issuing worthless checks, and taking payment for trips and not following through, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
theadvocate.com
What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?
Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
lafourchegazette.com
CHERAMIE- THIBODAUX
Mr. and Mrs. Shawn and Holly Cheramie announce the engagement of their daughter, Shelby Cheramie, to Rage Thibodaux, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy and Rachelle Thibodaux. The bride elect’s grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Allen and Peggy Ledet and Mrs. Audrey Cheramie and the late James “Jimmy” Cheramie.
Suspect in the Madison Brooks case booked on new rape count from 2020
According to our ABC affiliate in Baton Rouge WBRZ, a suspect accused of raping Madison Brooks the night she died in a traffic accident is back in jail, accused of raping a girl in Livingston Parish when he was a juvenile.
houmatimes.com
Bailey John Price
Bailey John Price, 23, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on January 19, 2023. He is survived by his mother, Casey Duplantis Price; his siblings, Grace Lili Price and Julia Elizabeth Price; his grandparents, Eric Duplantis Sr. (wife, Linda), Donna LeBoeuf, John Wade Price and Myriam Navarette Price; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
houmatimes.com
Tammy Marie Duplantis
Tammy Marie Duplantis, 61, a native and resident of Houma passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. A memorial service in her honor will be held at Living Word Church in Schriever on February 4, 2023, with visitation from 10:00am until service time at 11:00am. Tammy is survived by her...
