Local police chiefs talk Tyre Nichols case, community policing
Charlotte teen dies in Kannapolis shooting
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 17-year-old from Charlotte died after a shooting in Kannapolis Thursday, the Kannapolis Police Department announced Monday. Around 11 p.m., Ty'el Hankins was driving along Elwood Street in Kannapolis when the shooting occurred, according to police. Hankins, who was found inside his car which had crashed into a home on the street, had suffered a gunshot wound.
On Beatties Ford Road, Erika Troutman is helping others grow business dreams
In March 2020, Erika Troutman bought an aging building in northwest Charlotte –1202 Beatties Ford Road – with dreams of creating generational wealth. Nestled in the heart of Historic West End, the clapboard structure had once been owned by another wealth builder, Larry Melton, who founded L.D. Melton Financial Services. In its heyday, Melton’s company had more than $18 million in assets under management, according to a company website. Melton also was known for his prolific fundraising efforts on behalf of historically Black colleges and universities.
CMPD: Large group of cars blocked intersection, did burnouts near NASCAR Hall of Fame
#MollysKids: Welcome Abigail Perrone, from Bessemer City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Abigail Perrone is a 12-year-old at Gaston Virtual Academy. She lives in Bessemer City with her mom, Ashley, stepdad, Eric, and her five brothers and sisters. (“We’re a blended family,” said her mom. “We are big and love big.”) We’re introducing...
Atrium Health reportedly part of widespread cyber attack
Transit committee expected to get update on CATS’ Silver Line project
Memorial fund launched on one-year anniversary of Cheslie Kryst’s death
Cabarrus County CVB welcomes Sales Manager Alex Morales
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Alex Morales as Sales Manager. In this role, Morales will promote Cabarrus County, North Carolina as a destination for groups including meetings and conventions, sporting events, car clubs and more. “The hospitality experience Alex brings to this...
Charlotte Bootleggers bring professional lacrosse back to the Queen City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UPDATE: After this story was posted, The Professional Box Lacrosse Association postponed all its remaining games for the inaugural season. “We made a difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the inaugural season,” said owner Carmen Kesner. “Our vision is to implement a fast, physical, safe, and exciting experience for our fans and players. We believe we have been able to create this experience, but we feel there are elements we need to improve upon. For that reason, we are halting the season to re-organize the league and team operations.”
Charlotte community hosts prayer worship event in remembrance of Tyre Nichols
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Sunday, dozens of people attended a Prayer Worship & Call to Action event in remembrance of Tyre Nichols. The event was hosted at Marshall Park by Gregory Jackson, the founder of the Heal Charlotte organization. The event had several guest speakers including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief...
One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died in a shooting in the Optimist Park neighborhood in east Charlotte Tuesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened in the area of East 24th Street and North Davidson Street, close to Cordelia Park. Officers said they were assisting Medic with a...
Hotel stay extended for seniors displaced by pipe burst
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is some relief for the seniors of the Magnolia Senior Apartments who were displaced because of flooding on Christmas weekend. The property management, and then the city of Charlotte covered the hotel stay for dozens of residents through the end of January. That time has now been extended.
Homicide investigation underway near east Charlotte park
Motorcycle driver dies after crash in south Charlotte involving fire truck
Rowan Chamber’s Young Professionals announce February events
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2023 season of the Rowan Chamber’s Young Professionals program is off to a strong start with three events scheduled in the month of February. Professionals who live or work in Rowan County and are between the ages of 18-45 are invited to attend.
CMPD investigating homicide in south Charlotte
This Charlotte North Carolina Wing Spot Makes Nation’s Best Wings List
Wings are a staple when it comes to game day and tailgate food. Everyone loves them, and they are handheld and portable. With the “big game” coming up, we searched where to find the best wings in North Carolina and beyond. One Charlotte North Carolina wing spot made the best wings in every state list. And, according to stats, Americans eat more than 1.38 billion wings on the big day. Tastes vary from bone-in to boneless and sweet to savory and spicy. We turned to Mashed.com. And, they do point out good wings can come from chains. However, most of the time, it takes research to find those out-of-the-way spots with the best. Mashed looked at reviews, awards and local articles from each state to sort through and compile a list of the best in each state. From that research, they determined the best wing restaurant in North Carolina. And it happens to be in Charlotte.
Into the Woods Jr. to be presented in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Piedmont Players are presenting the musical Into the Woods Jr., at the Norvell Theater. Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s cockeyed fairytale comes to life in this adaptation of their groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical. Into the Woods Jr. features all of the familiar...
Parents worried about CMS proposal to uproot elementary school’s magnet program
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County is growing fast, leaving Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools with some big decisions they’ll need to make in order to keep up. From school boundary shifts to capital projects and magnet program changes, your family is sure to be impacted. Parents at the Irwin Academic Center --...
