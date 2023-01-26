ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

WBTV

Local police chiefs talk Tyre Nichols case, community policing

Motorcycle driver dies after crash in south Charlotte involving fire truck. A motorcyclist was killed in a south Charlotte crash that involved a Charlotte Fire truck, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte teen dies in Kannapolis shooting

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 17-year-old from Charlotte died after a shooting in Kannapolis Thursday, the Kannapolis Police Department announced Monday. Around 11 p.m., Ty'el Hankins was driving along Elwood Street in Kannapolis when the shooting occurred, according to police. Hankins, who was found inside his car which had crashed into a home on the street, had suffered a gunshot wound.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
qcitymetro.com

On Beatties Ford Road, Erika Troutman is helping others grow business dreams

In March 2020, Erika Troutman bought an aging building in northwest Charlotte –1202 Beatties Ford Road – with dreams of creating generational wealth. Nestled in the heart of Historic West End, the clapboard structure had once been owned by another wealth builder, Larry Melton, who founded L.D. Melton Financial Services. In its heyday, Melton’s company had more than $18 million in assets under management, according to a company website. Melton also was known for his prolific fundraising efforts on behalf of historically Black colleges and universities.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

#MollysKids: Welcome Abigail Perrone, from Bessemer City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Abigail Perrone is a 12-year-old at Gaston Virtual Academy. She lives in Bessemer City with her mom, Ashley, stepdad, Eric, and her five brothers and sisters. (“We’re a blended family,” said her mom. “We are big and love big.”) We’re introducing...
BESSEMER CITY, NC
WBTV

Atrium Health reportedly part of widespread cyber attack

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Transit committee expected to get update on CATS’ Silver Line project

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County CVB welcomes Sales Manager Alex Morales

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Alex Morales as Sales Manager. In this role, Morales will promote Cabarrus County, North Carolina as a destination for groups including meetings and conventions, sporting events, car clubs and more. “The hospitality experience Alex brings to this...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Bootleggers bring professional lacrosse back to the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UPDATE: After this story was posted, The Professional Box Lacrosse Association postponed all its remaining games for the inaugural season. “We made a difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the inaugural season,” said owner Carmen Kesner. “Our vision is to implement a fast, physical, safe, and exciting experience for our fans and players. We believe we have been able to create this experience, but we feel there are elements we need to improve upon. For that reason, we are halting the season to re-organize the league and team operations.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died in a shooting in the Optimist Park neighborhood in east Charlotte Tuesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened in the area of East 24th Street and North Davidson Street, close to Cordelia Park. Officers said they were assisting Medic with a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Hotel stay extended for seniors displaced by pipe burst

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is some relief for the seniors of the Magnolia Senior Apartments who were displaced because of flooding on Christmas weekend. The property management, and then the city of Charlotte covered the hotel stay for dozens of residents through the end of January. That time has now been extended.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Homicide investigation underway near east Charlotte park

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in south Charlotte

Charlotte community hosts prayer worship event in remembrance of Tyre Nichols. The community gathered at Marshall Park on Sunday afternoon in memory of Tyre Nichols. Charlotte community peacefully protests after Tyre Nichols death.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

This Charlotte North Carolina Wing Spot Makes Nation’s Best Wings List

Wings are a staple when it comes to game day and tailgate food. Everyone loves them, and they are handheld and portable. With the “big game” coming up, we searched where to find the best wings in North Carolina and beyond. One Charlotte North Carolina wing spot made the best wings in every state list. And, according to stats, Americans eat more than 1.38 billion wings on the big day. Tastes vary from bone-in to boneless and sweet to savory and spicy. We turned to Mashed.com. And, they do point out good wings can come from chains. However, most of the time, it takes research to find those out-of-the-way spots with the best. Mashed looked at reviews, awards and local articles from each state to sort through and compile a list of the best in each state. From that research, they determined the best wing restaurant in North Carolina. And it happens to be in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Into the Woods Jr. to be presented in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Piedmont Players are presenting the musical Into the Woods Jr., at the Norvell Theater. Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s cockeyed fairytale comes to life in this adaptation of their groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical. Into the Woods Jr. features all of the familiar...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

