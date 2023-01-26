ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cactus, TX

Comments / 0

Related
abc7amarillo.com

DPS operation to combat violent crime leads to several felony arrests, drug seizures

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Public Safety led a multi-agency operation resulting in nearly two dozen felony arrests last week, officials said on Monday. On Friday and Saturday, Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents and DPS Highway Patrol, along with the Amarillo Police Department (APD) Special Operations Division, APD Criminal Investigations Division, Potter County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and the Lubbock Texas Anti-gang Unit Officers, conducted an operation to combat the city’s violent crime.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

DPS: Joint operation results in multiple felony arrests

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement worked in a joint operation resulting in multiple felony arrests including firearms and drugs that were recovered. According to DPS, on Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, law enforcement worked in a operation arresting suspects who were involved in felony charges. The joint operation resulted...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Police Release Shooting Information

Amarillo police are releasing suspect information concerning a deadly shooting last week. The shooting took the life of 24-year-old Markel Toombs-Reed. On January 26 at 5:45 a.m., Police got the call that the shooting took place at Southwest 41st and South Travis Streets. Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.of...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Motorcyclist pronounced dead after Saturday crash at 34th, Western

Update (2:19 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released that the driver of the motorcycle involved in an early Saturday wreck has died. According to a news release from the department, the driver, identified as 29-year-old Travis Duvall Mitchell, died at a local hospital from injuries received in the crash. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Another Amarillo Teen Will Face Murder Charge As Adult

A juvenile who was 15 at the time of his arrest for the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man will have his case handled in District Court, rather than a juvenile court. The teen is charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with the March 30, 2022 slaying of Deandre Graham at the Axiom apartments, located at 1500 Bell St.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting concrete median

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwest Amarillo. According to police, Travis Duvall Mitchell, 29 was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Western Street. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Mitchell hit the center concrete median at Western and SW 34th Street.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

15-year-old indicted after homicide at mobile home park in Randall County

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 15-year-old has been indicted in Randall County District Court in relation to a November 2022 homicide at a mobile home park that left two individuals dead. According to documents filed in the 251st Judicial District Court for Randall County, Texas on Wednesday, 15-year-old Chris Knight has been charged with […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with evidence

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair. According to the release, 32-year-old Nielsen Ray Connor is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of burglary of a habitation and one count of tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Dodge Charger Slams Amarillo School Bus Into Front Yard

Are you ready for unmatched power and performance? Look no further than the Dodge Charger. This muscle car boasts a range of engine options, including the available 6.2L HEMI V8 engine that delivers a staggering 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. And with enough horsepower to throw an entire...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Curse of the Concrete Island on Amarillo’s 6th Street

Route 66 in Amarillo is a great place to stop and enjoy some antique shopping some delicious food and a walk or drive down a street that used to be the bee's knees in its heyday. However, this isn't about Route 66, this is about a building that has been on its own island on 6th Street right next to The Nat.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

99th Amarillo Police Academy graduates Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it has graduated its 99th class Friday, adding five APD officers and two Potter County Deputies to law enforcement. APD said the graduating class and the 100th class of the APA were joined by city officials including Mayor Ginger Nelson on the traditional cadre run […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

TxDOT monitoring potentially dangerous road conditions

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Travel conditions across the state of Texas could be dangerous Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) says. Drivers are urged to monitor local forecasts and visit DriveTexas.org before heading out so they can make an informed decision. Maintenance crews from...
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Deep freeze continues for days for the south Plains with dangerous wind chills

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect this morning for the northern half of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles until 9 a.m.. Wind chill values are being observed between -5 and -15. If going outside, it will be an unpleasant experience to be out there for more than 15 minutes. The overall threat for hypothermia and frostbite are low but not zero. Make sure to cover up as much skin as you can before heading outside.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy