Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
DPS operation to combat violent crime leads to several felony arrests, drug seizures
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Public Safety led a multi-agency operation resulting in nearly two dozen felony arrests last week, officials said on Monday. On Friday and Saturday, Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents and DPS Highway Patrol, along with the Amarillo Police Department (APD) Special Operations Division, APD Criminal Investigations Division, Potter County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and the Lubbock Texas Anti-gang Unit Officers, conducted an operation to combat the city’s violent crime.
KFDA
DPS: Joint operation results in multiple felony arrests
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement worked in a joint operation resulting in multiple felony arrests including firearms and drugs that were recovered. According to DPS, on Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, law enforcement worked in a operation arresting suspects who were involved in felony charges. The joint operation resulted...
kgncnewsnow.com
Police Release Shooting Information
Amarillo police are releasing suspect information concerning a deadly shooting last week. The shooting took the life of 24-year-old Markel Toombs-Reed. On January 26 at 5:45 a.m., Police got the call that the shooting took place at Southwest 41st and South Travis Streets. Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.of...
KFDA
Amarillo police release suspect vehicle information linked to deadly shooting from last week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police released information on a suspect vehicle concerning a deadly shooting that happened last week. Amarillo Police Department said while no arrests have been made, investigators discovered that the suspect vehicle is a light-colored Chevrolet Impala. The Impala may have damage from the shooting, officials...
Law enforcement officials conduct two-day violent crime-centered operation
Officials from numerous local law enforcement agencies came together on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 to conduct a two-day joint operation aimed at cracking down on local violent crime, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Crime Stoppers features 2016 Hyundai Azera stolen Sunday on 'Stolen Auto Day'
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the community's help finding a Hyundai Azera reported stolen on Sunday in west Amarillo. According to police, a 2016 silver Hyundai Azera was reported stolen from the 3000 block of Curtis Drive on Sunday, Jan. 29. The car should...
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after Saturday crash at 34th, Western
Update (2:19 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released that the driver of the motorcycle involved in an early Saturday wreck has died. According to a news release from the department, the driver, identified as 29-year-old Travis Duvall Mitchell, died at a local hospital from injuries received in the crash. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas […]
Another Amarillo Teen Will Face Murder Charge As Adult
A juvenile who was 15 at the time of his arrest for the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man will have his case handled in District Court, rather than a juvenile court. The teen is charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with the March 30, 2022 slaying of Deandre Graham at the Axiom apartments, located at 1500 Bell St.
Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
abc7amarillo.com
Motorcyclist dies after hitting concrete median
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwest Amarillo. According to police, Travis Duvall Mitchell, 29 was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Western Street. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Mitchell hit the center concrete median at Western and SW 34th Street.
15-year-old indicted after homicide at mobile home park in Randall County
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 15-year-old has been indicted in Randall County District Court in relation to a November 2022 homicide at a mobile home park that left two individuals dead. According to documents filed in the 251st Judicial District Court for Randall County, Texas on Wednesday, 15-year-old Chris Knight has been charged with […]
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with evidence
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair. According to the release, 32-year-old Nielsen Ray Connor is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of burglary of a habitation and one count of tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.
Dodge Charger Slams Amarillo School Bus Into Front Yard
Are you ready for unmatched power and performance? Look no further than the Dodge Charger. This muscle car boasts a range of engine options, including the available 6.2L HEMI V8 engine that delivers a staggering 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. And with enough horsepower to throw an entire...
abc7amarillo.com
Police: AISD school bus hit by car that ran stop sign, ends up in front yard of home
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo ISD school bus ended up in the front yard of a home after police said it was hit by a car that ran a stop sign. According to police, the driver of a Dodge Charger ran a stop sign at Arthur Street and northeast 11th Avenue and hit a school bus around 11:45 a.m.
Curse of the Concrete Island on Amarillo’s 6th Street
Route 66 in Amarillo is a great place to stop and enjoy some antique shopping some delicious food and a walk or drive down a street that used to be the bee's knees in its heyday. However, this isn't about Route 66, this is about a building that has been on its own island on 6th Street right next to The Nat.
99th Amarillo Police Academy graduates Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it has graduated its 99th class Friday, adding five APD officers and two Potter County Deputies to law enforcement. APD said the graduating class and the 100th class of the APA were joined by city officials including Mayor Ginger Nelson on the traditional cadre run […]
abc7amarillo.com
TxDOT monitoring potentially dangerous road conditions
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Travel conditions across the state of Texas could be dangerous Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) says. Drivers are urged to monitor local forecasts and visit DriveTexas.org before heading out so they can make an informed decision. Maintenance crews from...
Cellphone ignites, starts Tuesday night fire in northwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a fire that occurred late Tuesday night on South Florida Street, which officials said was caused by a chain of battery packs that were being used to charge a cellphone. According to the department, crews responded to the 800 block of South Florida at […]
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
abc7amarillo.com
Deep freeze continues for days for the south Plains with dangerous wind chills
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect this morning for the northern half of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles until 9 a.m.. Wind chill values are being observed between -5 and -15. If going outside, it will be an unpleasant experience to be out there for more than 15 minutes. The overall threat for hypothermia and frostbite are low but not zero. Make sure to cover up as much skin as you can before heading outside.
Comments / 0