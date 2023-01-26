The man with the rose tattoo: FBI seeks suspect in Albuquerque bank robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police and local FBI agents are searching for man they’re calling the “Rose Tattoo Robber.” He’s accused of stealing money last week from a Nusenda Credit Union at 8321 Palomas Avenue NE. The robbery happened around 11:36 a.m. last Thursday, January 19.

Albuquerque Police and the FBI are seeking this man with a rose tattoo on his neck. He’s accused in a January 2023 robbery | Image Courtesy: FBI Albuquerque

Authorities say the man with a rose tattoo on his neck walked up to the teller with a demand note. The robber is then said to have left the northeast Albuquerque credit union off Paseo del Norte near Barstow with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The FBI says the Rose Tattoo Robber is described as a Hispanic male between 5 foot, 4 inches and 5 foot, 9 inches tall. The man was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap with a word beginning with “C” in white letters on the front. The man was also wearing sunglasses, a black surgical mask, a dark jacket, a dark t-shirt with the Levi’s logo on the front of it, and blue jeans.

The rose tattoo is prominently featured on the right side of the suspect’s neck. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Tips can be made to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

