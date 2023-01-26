ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malverne, NY

Long Island street named for KKK leader gets renamed after years of trying

By James Ford
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MsrIQ_0kSiDpBF00

MALVERNE, N.Y. (PIX11) — For more than a century, a street in Malverne was named after a Grand Titan of the Ku Klux Klan. That changed on Thursday after years of efforts to get it done. Civil rights leaders and residents alike applauded the change, but they also said that it may not have happened without extensive work by young people from the community.

At a noontime ceremony, Mayor Keith Corbett gathered dozens of school kids, their teachers, parents and neighbors in front of Maurice Downing Jr. Elementary. There, he made a reference to the process of making the street name change that some people criticized for being too slow.

“[We] wanted to verify certain things before we jumped to conclusions,” he said, “and I took some heat for that.”

In the end, the change happened, with Corbett leading a unanimous vote for change by the town council. His predecessors did not approve requests for changing the name of Lindner Place.

Sayfullo Saipov found guilty in New York City bike path killings

The five-block-long street had been named by Paul Lindner, after himself, when he’d owned land adjacent to the roadway in the first quarter of the 20th century. Lindner had been the head of the Ku Klux Klan for all of Long Island and parts of Queens. In that role, he oversaw a variety of terrorist acts, including burning down an orphanage for African American children on two separate occasions.

On Thursday, however, a century later, African American children were on hand with white, Latino, Asian and other children to witness history in a positive way.

Corbett praised junior high and high school students who had been active in getting the street name change.

“With the children coming and showing us the right path,” he said at the podium, “we came together.”

He was referring to how students at the local high school and middle school had filed a formal proposal for a street name change two years ago, and had written a 120-page research report explaining why Lindner was not worthy of having a street named in his honor.

The result of their work was evident at the ceremony on Thursday.

The mayor climbed a ladder at the corner of the former Lindner Place and St. Thomas Place and ceremoniously removed a bow and a cloth covering up a new street sign. It was emblazoned with the new name of the street: Acorn Way.

Adams gives State of the City address, outlining 2023 NYC plans

Doris Hicks Newkirk, the head of the local branch of the NAACP, said that her organization had been calling for the name change for two decades, to no avail.

It was during the racial equity marches of 2020 that the effort got a boost that brought the whole town together.

“We did a peace rally after the George Floyd incident,” she said in an interview, as she called over a young white man, T.J. Magno, to stand next to her. “T.J. got in touch with me and said, ‘Ms. Hicks, I’d like to help.'”

On Thursday, Hicks Newkirk led other NAACP members in presenting Magno with a plaque that read, in part, “Good Trouble,” a reference to a phrase from congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis.

Hicks Newkirk said that Magno had made good trouble of his own during the process that resulted in the name change.

“It had bumpy roads, it had smooth roads, it had stop signs, but it’s done,” she said.

Olivia Brown, 16, is a sophomore at the local high school. She was one of the leaders of the students who had compiled the research paper and submitted the name change proposal.

After Thursday’s ceremony, she said that she was looking forward to the street always having a name that refers to the Malverne Village motto, “Oaks From Acorns.”

“The little kids who go to school here,” she said, “walking down this street and walking down Acorn Way instead of Lindner Place, that’s just amazing that it’s a thing now.”

The local government also had a plaque erected at the corner of the new Acorn Way and St. Thomas Place that tells the story of what happened to make the name change.

At that corner is the Malverne Public Library. It will house a display explaining the name change, that will include one of the now defunct Lindner Place signs. Some of the old signs will also be on display in exhibits at the Malverne Historical and Preservation Society and the school board.

The school system has one last task related to changing the name of the street. The old name is still displayed on the sign for the elementary school where Thursday’s ceremony took place.

That school, the Maurice W. Downing Jr. Elementary School, had been named after Paul Lindner until the 1980s. The address on its sign still reads 55 Lindner Place.

Schools Superintendent Lorna Lewis told PIX11 News that changing the address on the school sign to Acorn Way is “already in the works.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxhc.com

Molinaro Comments on NYC Mayor’s Plan to Move Migrants Upstate

Marc Molino this week commented on NYC Mayor’s Eric Adams statement on moving migrants from New York City to Upstate New York. Mayor Eric Adams says the City continues to take in a large number of border crossing migrants daily but is out of room to shelter them. He’s proposing to send some upstate, calling it a ‘win win’ situation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Canyon of Heroes plaques for Nazi sympathizers must be removed: officials

Manhattan elected officials spent part of Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday renewing a call to remove the names of two French Nazi collaborators who are honored with granite markers in the Financial District’s Canyon of Heroes. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine joined advocates and descendants of Holocaust survivors on...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

NYC Council considering naming Harlem street to honor separatist Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad

The City Council is set to rename a Harlem street after Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad — a figure civil rights activists consider a bigot who promoted black separatism. According to a street-naming list, the corner of West 127th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard would become “The Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad Way.” The site is where Mosque Temple No. 7 — the Eastern regional headquarters of the Nation of Islam — is located. The honor for Elijah Muhammad is among 128 street renamings on a list before the Council — which will vote on the entire list. But naming...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx event to support Jewish community after NJ Molotov attack

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Leaders from New York and New Jersey’s Anti-Defamation League will team up Monday with New York Rep. Ritchie Torres to shine a light on the scourge of antisemitism, in the wake of a Molotov cocktail attack on a New Jersey synagogue. Torres, a Democrat representing the Bronx in Congress, will address […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Antisemitism in US reaches highest levels in decades, ADL announces in NYC

RIVERDALE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Results from an exhaustive survey released on Monday show antisemitism at near-record levels in the U.S. The new statistics were released a day after information surfaced about a suspect in a Molotov cocktail attack on a synagogue in Bloomfield, New Jersey. That attack underscored how significant the problem of rising antisemitism […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Queens community pays tribute to Tyre Nichols

QUEENS (PIX11) — Several dozen people came to Queens Borough Hall Monday night for a candlelight vigil honoring the memory of Tyre Nichols. It was a ceremony marked by personal reflection, sadness, prayer and music. Attendees reflected on the life of Nichols, who was beaten to death after a traffic stop by police in Memphis. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
THE CITY

Brooklyn DA Probes Election Allegations Tied to Democratic Party Leaders

The Brooklyn district attorney’s is investigating allegations of forgeries and favoritism in the borough’s Democratic Party first reported by THE CITY.In a series published last year, THE CITY identified multiple forged documents filed with the city Board of Elections, tied to a party executive. The paperwork included signatures purporting to be from five individuals who said they had no...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Tensions in migrant move from Manhattan hotel to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A tense standoff occurred Sunday outside a Manhattan hotel, where migrants are being moved to a new shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. The run-in at the Watson Hotel on West 57th Street near Tenth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen began when some migrants, disappointed by the conditions they found at […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYPD units under scrutiny after Tyre Nichols death

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Memphis police chief disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit on Saturday, citing a “cloud of dishonor” from newly released video that showed some of its officers beating Tyre Nichols to death after stopping […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn middle school students produce live newscast highlighting social justice issues

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Brooklyn middle school children are future newscasters and advocates for their community. Every day, students at the NY Harbor Middle School produce a live morning newscast. They touch on topics ranging from food insecurity to environmental justice. The students are creating positive social change in their neighborhood. Students from fifth to eighth grade […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Subway crime dropping: Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some encouraging news for subway riders from New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul. They said overall major crime is down in the systems, and they are asking more riders to trust that the subway is safe. PIX11’s Nicole Johnson has more in the video player.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up.  Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NJ church says charity concert targeted with pepper spray, smoke bombs

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey church is trying to make sense of an attack on people enjoying a concert to benefit a local anti-racism group. “This church is very committed to anti-racism and social justice,” said church rector Rev. Chase Danford. “And people were distressed about that.” It was after 9 p.m. […]
ASBURY PARK, NJ
PIX11

Migrants being allowed to stay outside Manhattan hotel — for now

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Migrants camped in front of the Watson Hotel will be allowed to stay at least until Tuesday morning while New York City works to address their concerns with moving to the new Red Hook shelter. The standoff started when some migrants, disappointed by the conditions they found at the Brooklyn […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

63K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy