FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Suspect In Madison Brooks Case Arrested For 2020 Rape
Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.
Boutte man booked with 23 burglary-related counts in St. Charles Parish
Suspect in the Madison Brooks case booked on new rape count from 2020
Funeral arrangements set for LSU student Madison Brooks
Opelousas woman arrested after shooting boyfriend in the back
Teen arrested, accused of fatally shooting woman inside car at Tangipahoa Parish gas station
Suspect accused of the rape of Madison Brooks also accused of first-degree rape from 2020
Tickfaw man wanted on molestation charge, authorities say
Morgan City Junior High School evacuated
LSU student who was hit by a car and killed will be laid to rest on Feb. 3
Sheriff launches investigation into who leaked info to WBRZ about employee's theft arrest
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed
Family attorney for Madison Brooks speaks out
Report: Defense lawyers for men charged with raping LSU student said acts were consensual
Man accused of killing Zachary teen in 2017 found guilty by jury
Baton Rouge NAACP says Louisiana should adopt new procedures after 5 Memphis police officers arrested when man was beaten, died in custody
2 found dead off of Siegen Lane
2 men killed in shooting at Waffle House near Siegen Lane, sheriff's office says
I-TEAM: Defense attorneys say newly released video will be key in Madison Brooks case
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0