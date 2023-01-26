ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

iheart.com

Suspect In Madison Brooks Case Arrested For 2020 Rape

One of the suspects in the rape case of LSU student Madison Brooks is now under arrest for a rape reported in Livingston Parish in 2020. The Walker Police issued an arrest warrant for Kaivon Washington on Friday, after a witness reportedly corroborated details about the earlier assault. Washington turned...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.

Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Funeral arrangements set for LSU student Madison Brooks

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The funeral arrangements for LSU student Madison Brooks are set for Friday, Feb. 3. Services will begin with visitation at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington. The visitation is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Immediately following the visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church. Brooks will be buried at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Covington.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Tickfaw man wanted on molestation charge, authorities say

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said they need the public’s help to locate a man with outstanding warrants. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lloyd Bumgarden, 36, of Tickfaw, is wanted on three counts of sexual battery and three counts of molestation of a juvenile.
TICKFAW, LA
WAFB

Morgan City Junior High School evacuated

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - Morgan City Junior High School was evacuated on Monday, Jan. 30, according to the Morgan City Police Department. Law enforcement said the school had to be evacuated due to a substance “that is believed to be pepper spray.”. They added the substance “has been...
MORGAN CITY, LA
WAFB

Family attorney for Madison Brooks speaks out

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Jan. 15, when LSU student and Covington native Madison Brooks was hit and killed by a car along Burbank Drive. Before that tragedy, the video shows Brooks following four male suspects out of Reggie’s bar and getting into a car with them. Deputies say she was then raped and dropped off outside of a Baton Rouge subdivision.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man accused of killing Zachary teen in 2017 found guilty by jury

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of killing Zachary teenager during a home burglary a few years ago was found guilty by a jury Friday. Terry Flanagan, 63, was found guilty on charges of second-degree murder, possession of an illegal firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice.
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

2 found dead off of Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

I-TEAM: Defense attorneys say newly released video will be key in Madison Brooks case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are still a lot of questions about exactly what happened and how a night of underage drinking ended with LSU student Madison Brooks dead. She allegedly left Reggie’s Bar with a group of men for a ride home. During that ride, she had a sexual encounter with two of those men and then was dropped off at the entrance of a neighborhood where she was eventually hit by another car along Burbank Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

