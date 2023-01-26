Read full article on original website
Lake effect snow coming tonight for a slice of CNY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A narrow stripe of Central New York could see 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow tonight and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon for Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties. The heaviest...
State, local leaders call for Rochester to receive overdue state funding
Rochester, N.Y. - State and local officials came together to announce a proposal for the city to receive long-overdue funding. The group gathered at Rochester City Hall on Monday, bringing attention to the fact that three zip codes - 15605, 14611, and 14621 - in the city are among the five poorest in New York.
Police investigating antisemitic materials distributed in Irondequoit neighborhood
Irondequoit, N.Y. - Police are investigating "concerning materials" that were distributed in the Laurelton neighborhood on Sunday. The Jewish Federation of Rochester's CEO, Meredith Dragon, says the materials included an antisemitic flyer and a candy cane, left at the end of several driveways in the area. The flyers show pictures...
Home deemed unlivable after fire in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District along with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a structure fire on Harrier Circle around 5:17 a.m. Sunday morning. Companies were quick to make it on scene with the fire from multiple windows of a single story townhome.
Lake effect snow returns tonight
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's been a while since the lake effect snow machine has turned on in WNY. The biggest reason for that has been our very mild January. As of this writing it's the 6th warmest January on record for Rochester with an average monthly temperature of 33.3 degrees.
A cold air comeback in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The theme of our La Nina Winter in WNY has been mild air and minimal amounts of snow compared to normal. So far this January has averaged nearly 7 degrees above normal in Rochester with snowfall averaging nearly 17" below normal. Only two days for the...
Monroe County Winterfest kicks returns to Mendon Ponds Park
The Monroe County Winterfest kicked-off at Mendon Ponds Park on Sunday. Mendon Ponds Park is the largest of Monroe County’s 22 parks, with 2,500 acres of woodlands, ponds, wetlands and glacially created landforms. It is listed on the National Registry of Natural Landmarks due to its geologic history and presence of significant kames, eskers and kettles.
Hancock Street fatal fire victim identified
Rochester, N.Y. — Police have identified the woman found dead after a fire early Friday on the city's west side. Christine Cannon, 78, lived on the third floor of a nine-apartment home on Hancock Street. Firefighters found her body after containing the fire from the outside. They had initially...
WNY leaders rethink Thruway shutdowns during severe weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are more concerns being raised about the decision to close off the New York Thruway with major weather events and the potential impact on secondary roads with all the diverted commercial truck traffic. This stems from the major November lake effect storm, which really had...
Four arrested for Starbucks robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested Friday, after a robbery at a Penfield Starbucks. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a car with four people inside pulled up to the Rt. 441 Starbucks at 2:42 p.m. Investigators say the suspects robbed an employee at the drive-through window, then fled the scene. Police […]
Stolen Hyundai crashes on Union St.; teens detained
Rochester, N.Y. - Police are investigating a crash involving a stolen vehicle in the city on Sunday. Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area of S. Union St. and Chapman Alley for the report of several people stealing a Hyundai Elantra. When police arrived, they found a...
RPO bringing back Season Announcement Concert ahead of 100th season
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is getting ready to celebrate a milestone. Next season will mark the RPO's centennial season, running from September 2023-June 2024. Ahead of its 100th season, the RPO is brining back its popular Season Announcement Concert after a two-year hiatus. The concert will...
Multiple fast-food restaurants robbed in Gates, Rochester
All three incidents are currently under investigation.
Local business owner sad, but not surprised that violence coming closer to his front door
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s latest homicide is being felt by many in the Beechwood section of the city. Police identify the shooting victim as 29-year-old Earl Thomas. They say he was shot by 23-year-old Robert Broomfield, as they were arguing at the Sunoco gas station on Culver Road.
Rochester’s sixth murder of the year took place at gas station Friday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A shooting on the corner of Culver Road and Culver Parkway killed 29-year-old city resident, Earl Thomas. It was Rochester’s sixth murder of the year. The Rochester Police Department says there were reports of a shooting at 1416 Culver Parkway around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. They say they found evidence of shooting upon arrival, but no victim.
Mild winter puts cross-country ski services on ice
Rochester, N.Y. — All of this mild weather has had an impact on winter sports and the places that provide them. Normally this time of year is filled with people hitting the trails and enjoying the outdoors. But that isn't the case for everyone, for cross country skiers, this...
4 Rochester teens crash stolen car while trying to steal second car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four teenagers under the age of 16 were detained after crashing a stolen Hyundai in Rochester Saturday evening, officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) confirmed. Just before 6 p.m. officers responded to the area of South Union Street near Chapman Avenue, for a vehicle...
Ice, snow blamed for fatal East Henrietta Road crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was killed in a crash on East Henrietta Road in Rush Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a Toyota traveling south on E. Henrietta Road lose control and enter the opposite lane around 4:35 p.m., hitting a Mazda headed northbound. The Toyota driver was pronounced […]
Police: One in custody after shots fired on Lexington Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Police say one man is in custody after a call for shots fired on Lexington Ave Sunday morning. Officers on patrol were in the area of Lexington Ave and Lake Ave when they heard shots fired nearby just before 4:30 a.m. Just then, there were calls...
