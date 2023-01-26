William Earl Marler was born on January 27, 1939 in Poteau, Oklahoma to Mary Etta (Martin) and William Archie Marler and passed away on January 26, 2023 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Carolyn Marler; and two sisters. William owned and operated the Spiro and Panama Quick Picks, He was a member of the Spiro Church of Church, he enjoyed fishing and loved his cats. Bill was a teacher for many years, a kind man and great husband who loved his family dearly.

POTEAU, OK ・ 21 HOURS AGO