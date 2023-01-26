ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa bill to change SNAP, Medicaid benefits passes subcommittee; likely to be amended

By Max Cotton
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UcBUm_0kSiDPQT00

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A bill reducing what people could purchase when using SNAP benefits passed the Iowa House’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee Thursday.

The bill would make changes to benefits and eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid.

Sioux City School Board votes for Dr. Rod Earleywine as superintendent

In its current form, the bill would limit what people can buy using SNAP benefits to the Women Infant and Children approved food list. That would bar people from using benefits to buy fresh meat, rice, cooking oil, butter, white bread and other items.

The subcommittee’s chair, Rep. Tom Jeneary, R-Le Mars, said the bill will likely be amended to only prohibit people from using SNAP benefits to buy candy and soda containing sugar. Those changes would require the state to receive a waiver from the USDA.

Though the bills opponents are happy to see the proposed changes, they still aren’t happy with the bill.

“It doesn’t fix the bill. This bill creates a huge administrative burden for the State of Iowa. A burden that would never be recouped by pushing people off the services,” said Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames.

SCCSD Board of Directors oppose school vouchers bill

Jeneary said the bill will save taxpayers money by ensuring only the people who need benefits receive them.

“We want to make sure that people are taken care of, but that we also want to take care of the taxpayers as well,” he said.

The bill would institute an asset test for benefit recipients.

It would also create work requirements for able-bodied people receiving Medicaid. That would also require a waiver from the federal government in order to be implemented.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 165

Barbara Lowry
4d ago

Also telling people what they can and can't buy, like flour, sugar, oil, etc. That's communism. For people to feed their families, they need the essentials.

Reply(10)
54
Mic Hunner
4d ago

This bill has to be the most idiotic thing I've heard of in awhile. I use to like Reynolds but I guess I'm a bad judgements of character. it's just another loophole to line the politician's pockets. This is so criminal and wrong to take food out of the mouths of the less fortunate..

Reply(11)
46
Edith Randall
4d ago

there are people that work get snap. they are tax payers . I can see no candy, pop , junk food. little Debbie's, hostess , people need to bake their own sweets , but they won't be able too. they don't want anyone to get flour ,spices, they don't want abortions but they will starve the babies and kids.

Reply
32
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Medical malpractice bill advances to House floor

Legislation capping noneconomic damages in medical malpractice cases could be headed for floor debate in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature as soon as this week. The House Health and Human Services Committee passed House File 161 on a 12-9 vote Monday. The Senate Judiciary Committee approved a version of the bill, Senate File 148, […] The post Medical malpractice bill advances to House floor appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Cuts to SNAP benefits in Iowa could be tough to pass

GOP chair of Health & Human Services Committee says it goes too far. We’re starting to need a scorecard to keep track of the politicians caught with classified documents where they shouldn’t have them. Illinois is a signature away from requiring businesses to provide paid leave for their...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Auditor Issues Advisory On Student Activity Funds

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is issuing an advisory on student activity funds urging community school districts to put attention on collection and handling of the funds. He says the advisory is due to misuse of funds and misunderstandings of Iowa law. The Iowa Auditor of State Office found during special investigations over the past ten years nearly 269-thousand dollars were misused by community school districts.
IOWA STATE
Agriculture Online

Pipeline survey law enforcement varies by Iowa county

Three Lee County residents say land surveyors for a carbon dioxide pipeline company went onto their properties without giving required notice of the surveys but that law enforcement officers have so far declined to charge the surveyors with trespassing. Navigator CO2 Ventures is one of three companies that intend to...
LEE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Critical Number of Rural IA Nursing Homes Close

(KMAland) -- Health-care professionals say low pay and a worker shortage have led a dramatic number of nursing homes in rural Iowa to close their doors. They hope increased government funding and more focus on rural health care this year will help. Looking at a graph that shows the number...
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Noem breaks news conference tradition

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Officials Propose Fix for Error in Property Tax Calculations

(Radio Iowa) State officials are asking the legislature to correct for an error in the formula that determines some property tax rates. Each year, the Iowa Department of Revenue makes a statewide calculation that affects property tax rates and the error is connected to what’s called multi-residential property. A 2013 law said apartment buildings, nursing homes, and mobile home parks were no longer to be taxed as commercial property, but as multi-residential property. Then, a 2021 law called for taxing those multi-residential properties at the same rate as single-family homes and condominiums. However, the law failed to adjust the statewide formula used to determine how much cities, counties, and schools can collect in property taxes. The error means local governments would get less than expected from residential property taxes.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa expands free tax-filing services

More than 70 Iowa sites are offering free tax filing services for low-to-moderate income families this year.Driving the news: Six are in Polk County, up from four last year.A few sites launch their regular tax season hours today.Details: The federally-organized Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is generally available to people who make $54K or less, the elderly, those with disabilities or with limited English skills.Zoom in: The Iowa Center for Economic Success manages the state's sites.IRS-certified volunteers — many of whom are CPAs — from roughly two dozen humanitarian and community improvement organizations perform the work.Of note: Last year's volunteers filed more than 11,000 returns resulting in more than $17 million in refunds, Karla Evans, a manager of the Iowa Center, tells Axios.📂 If you go: VITA site locator
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Back to school or off to jail: Legislators seek update to South Dakota juvenile justice assessment system

One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KCCI.com

6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing

Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
WINTERSET, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lawmakers advance proposed SNAP changes but say they’ll drop plans to restrict some foods

Legislation to stop Iowans from using SNAP benefits to buy products like fresh meat, butter, sliced cheese and bagged salads advanced Thursday despite controversy that made national news this week. After hearing Iowans’ concerns at a meeting Thursday, members of the House Health and Human Services subcommittee said they planned to amend the proposal to […] The post Lawmakers advance proposed SNAP changes but say they’ll drop plans to restrict some foods appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy