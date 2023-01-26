These comments are depressing and heartbreaking 💔. It's a crying 😢 shame on what's going on in this country alone. All while our damn government sends billions to other countries while the American people suffer. Everybody's situation is different. When the time comes to vote. All these politicians that are not 4 the American people in general. They need 2 b voted out. These illegal immigrants in Times Square are causing chaos at a hotel fully funded by taxpayers monies. The mayor and governor are over they're heads on this issue. All these politicians r rich and wealthy. They don't know how life is to be poor because they wipe they're butts with huge bills. I'm speaking as a person on a fixed income.
why are the ending and prices are outrageous look at eggs government does not care for their people it's sad cut stamps when food costs rising make it make sense
they're talking like they don't approve you according to your income & household size? I was approved and then denied? I'm on SSD which was screwed up for over a year, I was getting $497.55 monthly, and my rent is $791.50, then there's electricity, Gas, Laundry, Groceries, transportation, hygiene items & things for my home. But I did not qualify?? I had to go back to work because my bills/ needs can not be put on hold. in order to survive, I have to continuously break my body down😔. My lawyers fighting for me but I can't sit around while they pile up. so many ppl out here struggling but the government won't help them unless they're on welfare?
