ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

'Wish Booth' in Chester offers direct dial to the universe

CHESTER, Connecticut — When you make a wish, who's listening? Inside a red phone booth on Main Street in Chester, your wishes are on direct dial with the universe. "It's just this quiet, reverent place where you can go and leave a wish," said interior designer and Wish Booth Co-Designer Caryn Paradis.
CHESTER, CT
FOX 61

Blaze at egg farm kills some 100,000 hens, officials confirm

BOZRAH, Conn. — An estimated 100,000 hens died in a weekend fire at a Connecticut farm owned by one of the country's largest egg producers, Connecticut officials confirmed Monday. It's one of several such fires that have killed millions of chickens around the country over the past decade. The...
BOZRAH, CT
FOX 61

Arrigoni Bridge featured in USPS 2023 stamp collection

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A photogenic Connecticut bridge will be seen on a new set of stamps the United States Postal Service (USPS) is unveiling for 2023. The Arrigoni Bridge, which connects Middletown and Portland over the Connecticut River, is one of four bridges selected to be featured. People sending letters through presorted first-class mail would need these stamps.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

Police rescue two dogs on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport

CONNECTICUT, USA — Two dogs running along the shoulder of Interstate 95 near Exit 26 in Bridgeport were rescued by Connecticut State Police on Monday after troopers received multiple calls. At around 2:21 p.m., state police said they received a report of two dogs walking along the shoulder of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Waterbury schools expanding its free, 24/7 tutoring program

WATERBURY, Conn. — Many students have been in a position at one point where they get home from class, they're attempting to do school work, and they're just not getting it. Now, Waterbury Public Schools has a system to help students who are stuck. It's called varsity tutors, and it's already helping students who were falling behind.
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Police step up patrols amid brazen purse snatchings

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating three incidents of brazen purse snatchings that occurred in broad daylight where suspects in stolen vehicles targeting women in parking lots. Local police are looking into incidents in North Haven, Wallingford, and Southington. Police tell us they are stepping up patrols in parking...
WALLINGFORD, CT
FOX 61

Woman knocked to ground during purse theft at Southington Walmart

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A woman was knocked to the ground after trying to get her purse back from a thief in a Walmart parking lot on Monday, Southington police said. Officers arrived at the parking lot of Walmart on Queen St following a report of a 71-year-old woman who had her purse stolen while walking into the store around 10 a.m., police said.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Making the call: How do school districts decide on snow days?

WATERBURY, Conn. — Lots of school districts across Connecticut made the decision to cancel class on Wednesday or have an early dismissal. But how do districts make that call? Turns out, it's almost always a difficult one. In Waterbury, the superintendent opted for an early dismissal. "If there is...
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Death of Salem baby sparks conversation around how state handles fentanyl cases

SALEM, Connecticut — It's been nearly a year since a 13-month-old baby was found unresponsive and without a pulse in a Salem home. Since then, the medical examiner has ruled her death as a homicide due to acute intoxication to fentanyl and Xylazine. Both of the baby's parents, Travis Schubel and Ricki Thomas, have been charged in connection to the case.
SALEM, CT
FOX 61

Multiple companies battle fire at egg farm in Bozrah

BOZRAH, Conn. — Fire crews responded to a massive three-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah on Saturday afternoon. Bozrah Volunteer Fire Co. said that at approximately 1:08 p.m., they were dispatched to Hillandale Farms at 17 Schwartz Road for a possible fire involving a chicken coop. The first unit was on scene at 1:16 pm and confirmed a working fire in a 50’ x 600’ operating coop.
BOZRAH, CT
FOX 61

'Our residents are dying' | New Haven community comes together to find solutions for gun violence

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A violent month for the city of New Haven has residents and community leaders searching for answers on how to put a stop to it. "This is not New York City this is not Baltimore this is not D.C. This is a small little New England town and now we are dealing with five murders," said Rev. Boise Kimber of the Greater New Haven Clergy Association.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

16-year-old arrested with gun on grounds of Manchester High

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A teen was arrested Monday for carrying a gun on the grounds of Manchester High School. Manchester Police said the 16-year-old was arrested in connection with a serious assault that happened Friday. Police said the assault took place Friday around 8 p.m. An investigation lead to...
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy