'Wish Booth' in Chester offers direct dial to the universe
CHESTER, Connecticut — When you make a wish, who's listening? Inside a red phone booth on Main Street in Chester, your wishes are on direct dial with the universe. "It's just this quiet, reverent place where you can go and leave a wish," said interior designer and Wish Booth Co-Designer Caryn Paradis.
Blaze at egg farm kills some 100,000 hens, officials confirm
BOZRAH, Conn. — An estimated 100,000 hens died in a weekend fire at a Connecticut farm owned by one of the country's largest egg producers, Connecticut officials confirmed Monday. It's one of several such fires that have killed millions of chickens around the country over the past decade. The...
Arrigoni Bridge featured in USPS 2023 stamp collection
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A photogenic Connecticut bridge will be seen on a new set of stamps the United States Postal Service (USPS) is unveiling for 2023. The Arrigoni Bridge, which connects Middletown and Portland over the Connecticut River, is one of four bridges selected to be featured. People sending letters through presorted first-class mail would need these stamps.
Norwich Free Academy Ham Radio Club connects with the International Space Station
NORWICH, Conn. — From the Ham Radio Club on the fourth floor of a classroom building at Norwich Free Academy, the educational opportunities were far-reaching to begin the week. The Norwich Free Academy’s Ham Radio Club began in 1944 but had never enjoyed a day like this before. The...
Police rescue two dogs on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport
CONNECTICUT, USA — Two dogs running along the shoulder of Interstate 95 near Exit 26 in Bridgeport were rescued by Connecticut State Police on Monday after troopers received multiple calls. At around 2:21 p.m., state police said they received a report of two dogs walking along the shoulder of...
Waterbury schools expanding its free, 24/7 tutoring program
WATERBURY, Conn. — Many students have been in a position at one point where they get home from class, they're attempting to do school work, and they're just not getting it. Now, Waterbury Public Schools has a system to help students who are stuck. It's called varsity tutors, and it's already helping students who were falling behind.
Weekend happenings in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 27-29
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the last weekend of January and it's shaping up to be a decent one! Need something to do or somewhere to go with friends and family? Here are some ideas you can do this weekend!. Moondance is the ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert. The show...
Portland farm seeks justice after maple syrup lines vandalized
PORTLAND, Conn. — Managing a more than 250-year-old farm on nine acres is a labor of love. Tuesday was a routine morning at Penfield Farm. Farmers were getting ready to clean out the maple syrup lines and get them ready for tapping when they noticed substantial damage to the lines.
Police step up patrols amid brazen purse snatchings
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating three incidents of brazen purse snatchings that occurred in broad daylight where suspects in stolen vehicles targeting women in parking lots. Local police are looking into incidents in North Haven, Wallingford, and Southington. Police tell us they are stepping up patrols in parking...
Nathan Carman, charged with killing mom at sea, seeks grand jury minutes
HARTFORD, Conn. — The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England is asking for minutes from the grand jury proceeding that led to his indictment, seeking to learn what was disclosed about his grandfather's death three years earlier.
Three Connecticut chefs, restaurants named as semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
HARTFORD, Conn. — The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2023 restaurant and chefs awards – including three from Connecticut. The coveted awards recognize chefs, restaurants, bakers, bars, restaurant groups and more in what are considered to be the Oscars of the culinary world. The three...
Woman knocked to ground during purse theft at Southington Walmart
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A woman was knocked to the ground after trying to get her purse back from a thief in a Walmart parking lot on Monday, Southington police said. Officers arrived at the parking lot of Walmart on Queen St following a report of a 71-year-old woman who had her purse stolen while walking into the store around 10 a.m., police said.
Quinnipiac University hosts grand opening for brand new recreation and wellness center
HAMDEN, Conn. — The student experience at Quinnipiac University is being taken to the next level with a brand new, multi-million dollar Recreation and Wellness Center. "We were looking at - alright we have a gym, students are coming to work out, but what more do we need," said Tami Riley, the Director of Fitness and Well-Being at Quinnipiac University.
Making the call: How do school districts decide on snow days?
WATERBURY, Conn. — Lots of school districts across Connecticut made the decision to cancel class on Wednesday or have an early dismissal. But how do districts make that call? Turns out, it's almost always a difficult one. In Waterbury, the superintendent opted for an early dismissal. "If there is...
Death of Salem baby sparks conversation around how state handles fentanyl cases
SALEM, Connecticut — It's been nearly a year since a 13-month-old baby was found unresponsive and without a pulse in a Salem home. Since then, the medical examiner has ruled her death as a homicide due to acute intoxication to fentanyl and Xylazine. Both of the baby's parents, Travis Schubel and Ricki Thomas, have been charged in connection to the case.
Connecticut's 2023 Teacher of the Year finalist for national award
HARTFORD, Conn. — Editor's Note: The video above aired in October 2022. Connecticut's 2023 Teacher of the Year has been named as one of five finalists being considered to be the National Teacher of the Year, the governor announced on Wednesday. Carolyn Kielma is a science teacher from Bristol...
Multiple companies battle fire at egg farm in Bozrah
BOZRAH, Conn. — Fire crews responded to a massive three-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah on Saturday afternoon. Bozrah Volunteer Fire Co. said that at approximately 1:08 p.m., they were dispatched to Hillandale Farms at 17 Schwartz Road for a possible fire involving a chicken coop. The first unit was on scene at 1:16 pm and confirmed a working fire in a 50’ x 600’ operating coop.
'Our residents are dying' | New Haven community comes together to find solutions for gun violence
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A violent month for the city of New Haven has residents and community leaders searching for answers on how to put a stop to it. "This is not New York City this is not Baltimore this is not D.C. This is a small little New England town and now we are dealing with five murders," said Rev. Boise Kimber of the Greater New Haven Clergy Association.
16-year-old arrested with gun on grounds of Manchester High
MANCHESTER, Conn. — A teen was arrested Monday for carrying a gun on the grounds of Manchester High School. Manchester Police said the 16-year-old was arrested in connection with a serious assault that happened Friday. Police said the assault took place Friday around 8 p.m. An investigation lead to...
Hartford rolls out new housing-focused programs to help city workers and elderly
HARTFORD, Conn. — City leaders in Hartford are putting their money where their mouth is. Seeing rising inflation, they are leveraging both federal and municipal dollars to fund new programs to help people keep a roof over their heads. Connecticut’s Capital city is home to about 121,000 people. But...
