Jennings County, IN

Related
WTHR

Crashes close southern Indiana interstates as roads worsen

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — At least four crashes have closed interstates in southern Indiana as temperatures dropped Monday night. A serious crash closed part of Interstate 65 northbound in Bartholomew County before 10 p.m. as road conditions reportedly deteriorate in the area. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office,...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Fire Destroys Home on State Road 350

The fire took place Friday morning. Photo by the Ripley County Sheriff's Office. (Ripley County, Ind.) - A home was a complete loss following a fire last Friday morning. Delaware Fire responded to the home on State Road 350 around 8:45 a.m. Upon arrival, the home was found fully involved.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

3 people killed in southern Indiana house fire identified by coroner

The three victims in a deadly southern Indiana house fire have been identified. The Jennings County Coroner said the homeowner, 53-year-old Christopher Hermann; his girlfriend, 51-year-old Angela Lyons; and her son, 25-year-old Jimmy Lyons, died as a result of smoke inhalation. Firefighters responded to the home on North County Road...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Family of David McAtee settles wrongful death lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of David McAtee, who was shot to death by Kentucky's National Guard on a night of protests, has settled a wrongful death lawsuit. McAtee, also known as YaYa, was the owner of a barbecue restaurant in west Louisville. He was shot just a few days after protests began erupting daily over the death of Breonna Taylor. He was 53.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman arrested in 2022 Portland neighborhood gas station shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with shooting another woman at a gas station last summer, according to Louisville Metro police. Lillian Bemiller, 42, of Shawnee, is accused of shooting and hitting a woman in the stomach at Boone's Gas Station on 22nd Street on July 24 last year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wslmradio.com

Salem Man Arrested After Hiding In Home For Over 5 Hours

A Salem man was arrested this afternoon after hiding from police for five and-a-half hours. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies served an arrest warrant to Shawn Colglazier, 40, 2133 East Old 160 in Salem. According to a press release, when officers arrived, Colglazier fled into a precut hole in the...
SALEM, IN
Wave 3

Officials identify 3 killed in Jennings County house fire

JENNINGS CO., Ind. (WAVE) - The three people who were killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in Jennings County have been identified. Christopher Hermann, Angela Lyons and her son, Jimmy Lyons, died due to smoke inhalation according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office. Calls came in around 5:30...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Investigation of hunting equipment theft results in three arrests

PARIS CROSSING – Indiana Conservation Officers have arrested three individuals regarding the theft of hunting equipment that happened early this month near Paris Crossing. As a result of their investigation, conservation officers executed a search warrant on a residence where multiple stolen items were located. Officers detained 40-year-old Terry...
PARIS CROSSING, IN
Local News Digital

Juvenile arrested for Jennings County school threat

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) arrested a suspect late Friday afternoon regarding intimidating AirDrops sent during the high school incident last Thursday, at the Jennings County High School/Jennings County Middle School. NVPD worked closely with personnel from the schools and Jennings County Juvenile probation...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
WHAS11

Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting

PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

Domestic Distrubance Lands Madison Man In Jail

All charges are alleged and presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. January 25, 2023 - Madison Police responded to the River Pointe Shopping Center regarding a domestic disturbance in the parking lot. While en-route, the disturbance escalated as the male subject reportedly brandished a rifle and pointed it at the female.
MADISON, IN
WLKY.com

Oldham County police investigating 2 shootings over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County police are investigating two shootings that sent a man and teenager to the hospital over the weekend. Police said that first one happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday at Crossbrook Drive in Pewee Valley. They said a 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the lower back.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY

