Read full article on original website
Related
Crashes close southern Indiana interstates as roads worsen
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — At least four crashes have closed interstates in southern Indiana as temperatures dropped Monday night. A serious crash closed part of Interstate 65 northbound in Bartholomew County before 10 p.m. as road conditions reportedly deteriorate in the area. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office,...
wdrb.com
3 adults, teen arrested in assault and robbery of man in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were arrested in southern Indiana after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint and hit with a crowbar. According to the Jefferson County (Indiana) Sheriff's Office, a man who was bleeding and had obvious injuries approached a deputy on patrol on Jan. 24.
eaglecountryonline.com
Fire Destroys Home on State Road 350
The fire took place Friday morning. Photo by the Ripley County Sheriff's Office. (Ripley County, Ind.) - A home was a complete loss following a fire last Friday morning. Delaware Fire responded to the home on State Road 350 around 8:45 a.m. Upon arrival, the home was found fully involved.
WLKY.com
3 people killed in southern Indiana house fire identified by coroner
The three victims in a deadly southern Indiana house fire have been identified. The Jennings County Coroner said the homeowner, 53-year-old Christopher Hermann; his girlfriend, 51-year-old Angela Lyons; and her son, 25-year-old Jimmy Lyons, died as a result of smoke inhalation. Firefighters responded to the home on North County Road...
WLKY.com
Family of David McAtee settles wrongful death lawsuit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of David McAtee, who was shot to death by Kentucky's National Guard on a night of protests, has settled a wrongful death lawsuit. McAtee, also known as YaYa, was the owner of a barbecue restaurant in west Louisville. He was shot just a few days after protests began erupting daily over the death of Breonna Taylor. He was 53.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman arrested in 2022 Portland neighborhood gas station shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with shooting another woman at a gas station last summer, according to Louisville Metro police. Lillian Bemiller, 42, of Shawnee, is accused of shooting and hitting a woman in the stomach at Boone's Gas Station on 22nd Street on July 24 last year.
Nearly all Bloomington Subway locations forced to close after licensing issues
The Monroe County Health Department has closed all but one Subway location in Bloomington due to licensing issues.
bloomingtonian.com
Martinsville, Indiana fire destroys residence Sunday night as crews lack water
A lack of available water stymied firefighters after a report of a residence fire in the 3000 block of Lower Patton Road in Martinsville, Sunday, January 29, 2023. The fire was extinguished after two hours. Here is the text of a post from the City of Martinsville Fire Department’s Facebook...
wslmradio.com
Salem Man Arrested After Hiding In Home For Over 5 Hours
A Salem man was arrested this afternoon after hiding from police for five and-a-half hours. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies served an arrest warrant to Shawn Colglazier, 40, 2133 East Old 160 in Salem. According to a press release, when officers arrived, Colglazier fled into a precut hole in the...
WLKY.com
Former LMPD officer who fired pepper balls night David McAtee died avoids prison time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police officer was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to federal charges in connection to the night David McAtee died. Katie Crews won't serve any prison time. She was sentenced to two years of probation, 200 hours of community service, and a $5,000 fine for her connection to McAtee's death.
Greenfield Central HS student dies in fatal crash
Hancock County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a Greenfield Central High School student died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
wbiw.com
Lehigh Cement employee steals and sells scrap copper from Lehigh and is arrested
MITCHELL – A Bloomington man is facing theft and burglary charges after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Central Dispatch received a report on Wednesday, January 25th at 2:40 p.m. that copper had been stolen from a job site at 55 Lehigh Lane in Mitchell. Officer Calvin Callahan responded...
Wave 3
Officials identify 3 killed in Jennings County house fire
JENNINGS CO., Ind. (WAVE) - The three people who were killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in Jennings County have been identified. Christopher Hermann, Angela Lyons and her son, Jimmy Lyons, died due to smoke inhalation according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office. Calls came in around 5:30...
wbiw.com
Investigation of hunting equipment theft results in three arrests
PARIS CROSSING – Indiana Conservation Officers have arrested three individuals regarding the theft of hunting equipment that happened early this month near Paris Crossing. As a result of their investigation, conservation officers executed a search warrant on a residence where multiple stolen items were located. Officers detained 40-year-old Terry...
Local News Digital
Juvenile arrested for Jennings County school threat
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) arrested a suspect late Friday afternoon regarding intimidating AirDrops sent during the high school incident last Thursday, at the Jennings County High School/Jennings County Middle School. NVPD worked closely with personnel from the schools and Jennings County Juvenile probation...
Wave 3
Multi-vehicle crash reported in Bartholomew County due to slick road conditons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-65 North in Bartholomew County has closed all lanes but one. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police said troopers from the ISP-Versailles Post are investigating the multi-vehicle crash near the 60-mile marker. (Story continues below) Multiple crashes are being reported all...
WLKY.com
Man in critical condition after shooting in Crescent Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Department said they received reports of a shooting in the 100 block of N Birchwood Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Officers arrived at that location and found a...
Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting
PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
953wiki.com
Domestic Distrubance Lands Madison Man In Jail
All charges are alleged and presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. January 25, 2023 - Madison Police responded to the River Pointe Shopping Center regarding a domestic disturbance in the parking lot. While en-route, the disturbance escalated as the male subject reportedly brandished a rifle and pointed it at the female.
WLKY.com
Oldham County police investigating 2 shootings over the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County police are investigating two shootings that sent a man and teenager to the hospital over the weekend. Police said that first one happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday at Crossbrook Drive in Pewee Valley. They said a 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the lower back.
Comments / 0