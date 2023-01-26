LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of David McAtee, who was shot to death by Kentucky's National Guard on a night of protests, has settled a wrongful death lawsuit. McAtee, also known as YaYa, was the owner of a barbecue restaurant in west Louisville. He was shot just a few days after protests began erupting daily over the death of Breonna Taylor. He was 53.

