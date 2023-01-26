ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Firefighters investigating commercial structure fire in Walla Walla

Walla Walla, Wash. — Firefighters are investigating after a fire destroyed a building in Walla Walla. On Jan. 28 around 6:15 p.m., the Walla Walla Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire in the 300 block of Woodland Ave. in Walla Walla. Walla Walla County Fire District 4...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Franklin County Fire District 3 to ask voters to reset levy

Like many other departments in our area, Franklin County Fire District 3 saw an increase in their call numbers for 2022. Since 2018, their numbers went up by nearly 50 percent, to a record high 804 calls last year. However, funding for FCFD3 is not keeping up. Growth and an...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
Hemp and marijuana legalized on Umatilla Indian Reservation

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — On Jan. 30, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Board of Trustees voted to legalize hemp and marijuana on the reservation. The vote amends the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Criminal Code to legalize the possession of marijuana on the reservation, and the changes will go into effect immediately.
UMATILLA, OR
HAPO Center packed this weekend for the 29th Annual Sportsmen's Show

Pasco Wash. — This weekend the HAPO Center in Pasco is packed for the 29th Annual Sportsmen's Show. The show highlights all the latest outdoor equipment, a fishing pond for the kids, hunting and fishing seminars every hour, and even a film-famous Kodiak Bear named Tag. Weighing in at...
PASCO, WA

