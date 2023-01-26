Read full article on original website
Hours long standoff at residence in Pasco Sunday afternoon, suspect not found inside
Pasco Wash. — An hours-long stand-off in Pasco on Sunday lasted from early in the afternoon until well into the evening. Police responded to a home in the 1600 Block of West Yakima Avenue in Pasco around one this afternoon for a weapons complaint, saying a suspect had threatened someone with a firearm.
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery at café
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man suspected of carrying out an armed robbery at a café in Weston, Oregon. The armed robbery happened on Jan. 30 around 3 a.m., at the Long Branch Café and Saloon in the 200 block of E. Main St., in Weston, Oregon.
Firefighters investigating commercial structure fire in Walla Walla
Walla Walla, Wash. — Firefighters are investigating after a fire destroyed a building in Walla Walla. On Jan. 28 around 6:15 p.m., the Walla Walla Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire in the 300 block of Woodland Ave. in Walla Walla. Walla Walla County Fire District 4...
Kennewick Police arrest one after alleged robbery Friday night at local convenience store
A woman is in jail today, after allegedly robbing a convenience store and attempting to assault the clerk. Last night at around 8:15, Kennewick officers responded to a local gas station and convenience store just off Clearwater Avenue. Police say multiple people had called in saying a female was attempting...
Mid-Columbia Libraries in Pasco hosting a Free Immunization Event for Students on Tuesday
Pasco Wash. — Tomorrow in Pasco, the Mid-Columbia Library is hosting a Free Immunization Event for students. The event is put on by the Benton-Franklin County Health District and offers all school required vaccines in one place. Health district leaders tell us no insurance is required to be seen,...
Franklin County Fire District 3 to ask voters to reset levy
Like many other departments in our area, Franklin County Fire District 3 saw an increase in their call numbers for 2022. Since 2018, their numbers went up by nearly 50 percent, to a record high 804 calls last year. However, funding for FCFD3 is not keeping up. Growth and an...
Hemp and marijuana legalized on Umatilla Indian Reservation
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — On Jan. 30, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Board of Trustees voted to legalize hemp and marijuana on the reservation. The vote amends the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Criminal Code to legalize the possession of marijuana on the reservation, and the changes will go into effect immediately.
HAPO Center packed this weekend for the 29th Annual Sportsmen's Show
Pasco Wash. — This weekend the HAPO Center in Pasco is packed for the 29th Annual Sportsmen's Show. The show highlights all the latest outdoor equipment, a fishing pond for the kids, hunting and fishing seminars every hour, and even a film-famous Kodiak Bear named Tag. Weighing in at...
