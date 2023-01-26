ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Longmont Leader

Colorado adults who never finished high school could get more help toward a diploma

Colorado would boost adult high school diploma programs and also ensure students learn digital literacy skills under two bipartisan bills in the state legislature. Both bills would meet critical needs for Coloradans and also for the state — to produce more educated workers and to train more people for jobs that have been stubbornly hard to fill. Historically, Colorado has ranked at the bottom among states in funding adult education.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado ramps up fuel deliveries in effort to curb supply chain risk

Gov. Jared Polis renewed an executive order Friday that formalizes Colorado’s disaster emergency response to ongoing fuel supply chain risk. The renewed order allows for an increase in fuel deliveries to Colorado after the Suncor refinery announced in late December a temporary shutdown of its operations. “Suncor’s Commerce City...
COLORADO STATE
California is lone holdout in Colorado River cuts proposal

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Six Western states that rely on water from the Colorado River have agreed on a model to dramatically cut water use in the basin, months after the federal government called for action and an initial deadline passed. California — with the largest allocation of water...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Colorado school finance committee backs special ed increase, won’t vote on new formula

Colorado would fund special education at the levels lawmakers promised back in 2006 under legislation recommended unanimously Friday by a special committee on school finance. The special education bill was the only one recommended this year by the school finance committee, which originally convened six years ago with the goal of rewriting Colorado’s decades-old school funding formula. House Speaker Julie McCluskie said she’s still hoping to present a new formula to lawmakers outside the committee process.
COLORADO STATE
AP Exclusive: Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Competing priorities, outsized demands and the federal government's retreat from a threatened deadline stymied a deal last summer on how to drastically reduce water use from the parched Colorado River, emails obtained by The Associated Press show. The documents span the June-to-August window the U.S....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Polis Administration announces Property Tax, Rent, Heat Rebate relief for Coloradans

COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS, COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE. The Polis-Primavera administration announced that the Property Tax, Rent, Heat (PTC) Rebate is now available to Colorado residents based on income, including people with disabilities and older adults, to help with their property tax, rent, and/or heat expenses this winter and beyond. The rebate amount can be up to $1,044 a year for applicants.
COLORADO STATE
Outdoor Recreation Industry Office announces new grant program

Governor Polis and the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office (OREC) of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced a new grant program to support continued pandemic recovery among outdoor recreation industry businesses and nonprofits. The Outdoor Recreation Industry Impact Fund (ORIIF) will provide funding to help outdoor recreation industry employers hire and retain staff across the state.
COLORADO STATE
AI wildfire detection bill gets initial approval in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A year after the most destructive wildfire in the state's history scorched nearly 1,100 homes, Colorado lawmakers are considering joining other Western states by adopting artificial intelligence in the hopes of detecting blazes before they burn out of control. A Colorado Senate committee on Thursday unanimously...
COLORADO STATE
LTE: Early childhood education is simply out of reach for most Longmont families

The Longmont Leader accepts contributions, photos, letters to the editor, or LTEs, and op-eds for publication from community members, business leaders and public officials on local topics. Publication will be at the discretion of the editor and published opinions do not represent the views of the Longmont Leader or its staff. To submit a contribution, email info@longmontleader.com.
LONGMONT, CO
Identity Theft Awareness week kicks off in Colorado

Today kicks off Identity Theft Awareness Week 2023, and treasurer Dave Young wants to make sure you know what identity theft is, how to prevent it and what to do if it happens to you. “Coloradans must remain vigilant in keeping their personal information secure,” treasurer Dave Young stated. “This...
COLORADO STATE
State sees highest number of traffic deaths in decades

Last year saw the most traffic deaths in Colorado since 1981 — and traffic death numbers did not improve in Longmont or Boulder County. According to recently released numbers from the Colorado Department of Transportation, 745 people died in the state due to car crashes last year. In 2022, there were seven vehicle-related deaths in Longmont and 34 in Boulder County.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
17,000 and counting: Families apply for free preschool in Colorado

Around 17,000 Colorado families have applied for the state’s free preschool program in the week since the application opened on Jan. 17, a state official announced at a Wednesday meeting. The early burst of interest in the new preschool program could mean enrollment will exceed the 30,000 children state...
COLORADO STATE
State utilities commission talks historically high bills

A confluence of factors is contributing to the historic increases on energy bills in Colorado. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission met Wednesday to discuss utility bill affordability this winter. Utility bills in Colorado have nearly doubled since last winter. Higher gas prices, utility rate increases and cold early winter months...
COLORADO STATE
Tips from Xcel Engery to help customers save on energy bills

Temperatures are expected to plummet across Colorado starting Sunday and stretching into next week, prompting Xcel Energy to remind customers it offers tips and programs to help them manage their energy use and save on their energy bills. We also encourage customers to reach out if they’re having trouble paying their energy bills, so we can help with payment plans or connect them to energy assistance programs that can help.
COLORADO STATE
