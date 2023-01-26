Read full article on original website
Related
The Longmont Leader
Colorado adults who never finished high school could get more help toward a diploma
Colorado would boost adult high school diploma programs and also ensure students learn digital literacy skills under two bipartisan bills in the state legislature. Both bills would meet critical needs for Coloradans and also for the state — to produce more educated workers and to train more people for jobs that have been stubbornly hard to fill. Historically, Colorado has ranked at the bottom among states in funding adult education.
The Longmont Leader
Colorado ramps up fuel deliveries in effort to curb supply chain risk
Gov. Jared Polis renewed an executive order Friday that formalizes Colorado’s disaster emergency response to ongoing fuel supply chain risk. The renewed order allows for an increase in fuel deliveries to Colorado after the Suncor refinery announced in late December a temporary shutdown of its operations. “Suncor’s Commerce City...
New HD 12 Rep. Kyle Brown focuses on climate change, fire recovery, affordable housing
Less than 48 hours after Kyle Brown was selected to become the new representative of House District 12, he went to work at the Colorado State Capitol on Monday — a turnover he said he was prepared for. “Our district has been without representation at the state House for...
The Longmont Leader
California is lone holdout in Colorado River cuts proposal
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Six Western states that rely on water from the Colorado River have agreed on a model to dramatically cut water use in the basin, months after the federal government called for action and an initial deadline passed. California — with the largest allocation of water...
Colorado school finance committee backs special ed increase, won’t vote on new formula
Colorado would fund special education at the levels lawmakers promised back in 2006 under legislation recommended unanimously Friday by a special committee on school finance. The special education bill was the only one recommended this year by the school finance committee, which originally convened six years ago with the goal of rewriting Colorado’s decades-old school funding formula. House Speaker Julie McCluskie said she’s still hoping to present a new formula to lawmakers outside the committee process.
The Longmont Leader
AP Exclusive: Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Competing priorities, outsized demands and the federal government's retreat from a threatened deadline stymied a deal last summer on how to drastically reduce water use from the parched Colorado River, emails obtained by The Associated Press show. The documents span the June-to-August window the U.S....
In the West, pressure to count water lost to evaporation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Exposed to the beating sun and hot dry air, more than 10% of the water carried by the Colorado River evaporates, leaks or spills as the 1,450-mile (2,334-kilometer) powerhouse of the West flows through the region’s dams, reservoirs and open-air canals. For decades, key stewards...
The Longmont Leader
Polis Administration announces Property Tax, Rent, Heat Rebate relief for Coloradans
COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS, COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE. The Polis-Primavera administration announced that the Property Tax, Rent, Heat (PTC) Rebate is now available to Colorado residents based on income, including people with disabilities and older adults, to help with their property tax, rent, and/or heat expenses this winter and beyond. The rebate amount can be up to $1,044 a year for applicants.
Colorado Secretary of State’s Office releases annual charitable solicitation report
A total of 8,577 Colorado charities with fiscal years ending in 2021 reported revenue totaling over $34.5 billion and assets totaling over $76.8 billion, according to an annual charitable solicitation report created by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. The annual report on charitable solicitations in Colorado is a...
Outdoor Recreation Industry Office announces new grant program
Governor Polis and the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office (OREC) of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced a new grant program to support continued pandemic recovery among outdoor recreation industry businesses and nonprofits. The Outdoor Recreation Industry Impact Fund (ORIIF) will provide funding to help outdoor recreation industry employers hire and retain staff across the state.
The Longmont Leader
PUC approves Public Service Company of Colorado’s application to reduce gas cost adjustment
On Monday, Jan. 30, the PUC approved Public Service Company of Colorado’s (PSCo’s) application to reduce the gas cost adjustment (GCA) downward – resulting in a roughly 15% bill reduction for both residential and small commercial natural gas customers and more modest savings for other customers. The utility files GCA’s quarterly.
The Longmont Leader
AI wildfire detection bill gets initial approval in Colorado
DENVER (AP) — A year after the most destructive wildfire in the state's history scorched nearly 1,100 homes, Colorado lawmakers are considering joining other Western states by adopting artificial intelligence in the hopes of detecting blazes before they burn out of control. A Colorado Senate committee on Thursday unanimously...
The Longmont Leader
LTE: Early childhood education is simply out of reach for most Longmont families
The Longmont Leader accepts contributions, photos, letters to the editor, or LTEs, and op-eds for publication from community members, business leaders and public officials on local topics. Publication will be at the discretion of the editor and published opinions do not represent the views of the Longmont Leader or its staff. To submit a contribution, email info@longmontleader.com.
The Longmont Leader
Identity Theft Awareness week kicks off in Colorado
Today kicks off Identity Theft Awareness Week 2023, and treasurer Dave Young wants to make sure you know what identity theft is, how to prevent it and what to do if it happens to you. “Coloradans must remain vigilant in keeping their personal information secure,” treasurer Dave Young stated. “This...
Colorado’s school transportation system lacks transparency, report says
Colorado’s school transportation systems lack adequate oversight, according to a new report released Monday by the Common Sense Institute. Operating expenses have increased over the past decade in many districts, but fewer students are eligible to use the systems, the non-partisan organization’s study shows. “At the same time,...
The Longmont Leader
State sees highest number of traffic deaths in decades
Last year saw the most traffic deaths in Colorado since 1981 — and traffic death numbers did not improve in Longmont or Boulder County. According to recently released numbers from the Colorado Department of Transportation, 745 people died in the state due to car crashes last year. In 2022, there were seven vehicle-related deaths in Longmont and 34 in Boulder County.
The Longmont Leader
17,000 and counting: Families apply for free preschool in Colorado
Around 17,000 Colorado families have applied for the state’s free preschool program in the week since the application opened on Jan. 17, a state official announced at a Wednesday meeting. The early burst of interest in the new preschool program could mean enrollment will exceed the 30,000 children state...
Colorado would expand financial aid, loan forgiveness for student teachers
Colorado on Thursday moved toward expanding financial aid for university students studying to become teachers. A bill to broaden a $52 million program received unanimous support Thursday in the House Education Committee. The legislation is a top priority for Democratic lawmakers seeking to attract more Coloradans to the teaching field...
The Longmont Leader
State utilities commission talks historically high bills
A confluence of factors is contributing to the historic increases on energy bills in Colorado. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission met Wednesday to discuss utility bill affordability this winter. Utility bills in Colorado have nearly doubled since last winter. Higher gas prices, utility rate increases and cold early winter months...
The Longmont Leader
Tips from Xcel Engery to help customers save on energy bills
Temperatures are expected to plummet across Colorado starting Sunday and stretching into next week, prompting Xcel Energy to remind customers it offers tips and programs to help them manage their energy use and save on their energy bills. We also encourage customers to reach out if they’re having trouble paying their energy bills, so we can help with payment plans or connect them to energy assistance programs that can help.
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0