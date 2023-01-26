Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
4 49ers most to blame after NFC Championship loss vs. Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers’ season just ended with a whimper and even more injuries. They got absolutely blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-7, on the road in the NFC Championship Game. It was an anti-climactic and painful finish to a campaign that was once filled with so much promise. Here we’ll discuss the 49ers most to blame for their NFC Championship loss vs. the 49ers.
Cowboys star Micah Parsons shares jaw-dropping reaction to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 49ers trash talk
Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons couldn’t believe what just New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said about the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game early on, Thibodeaux couldn’t help but talk trash to the San Francisco franchise, saying that they “might be better” than the Niners considering how the game was going.
Tom Brady gets brutally honest about Niners’ fate after Brock Purdy injury vs Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company. Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that...
Fire erupts at Arrowhead Stadium as Chiefs reach Super Bowl amid Bengals defeat
An hour after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a spot in the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals, a fire broke out at GEHA Arrowhead Stadium. Jackson Kurtz was the first to report this incident, which is happening currently at Gate 6. The Kansas City Fire Department quickly put out the fire. BREAKING: A very […] The post Fire erupts at Arrowhead Stadium as Chiefs reach Super Bowl amid Bengals defeat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Georgia lands 4-star RB, son of Olympic gold medalist in latest recruiting move
Kirby Smart and Georgia football have recorded a big win on the recruitment front, with the football program securing the commitment of 2024 class 4-star running back Dwight Phillips Jr. In a Twitter post, Dwight Phillips Jr. announced that he has “1000000% committed to Georgia bulldogs!!”. Ranked 71st in...
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
Fred Warner’s strong Brock Purdy message after 49ers’ NFC title loss to Eagles
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers fell short of the Super Bowl. However, they went on an incredible run, and Purdy certainly deserves all the credit in the world for his play. San Francisco lost 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles after Purdy suffered an elbow injury. It was later confirmed he suffered a torn […] The post Fred Warner’s strong Brock Purdy message after 49ers’ NFC title loss to Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Definitely didn’t feel good’: Patrick Mahomes drops truth bomb on playing through injury in AFC Championship Game
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was far from 100 percent during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which only made his team’s 23-20 victory even more incredible. There were concerns about his status ahead of the Bengals game due to a problematic ankle which he also tweaked in the second half of the conference title game. Nevertheless, Mahomes got the job done, thanks to his will to finish the contest (via Adam Teicher of ESPN).
Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos candidacy gets fresh twist after Michigan announcement
The Denver Broncos have been linked to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for weeks now. Nothing is imminent just yet, but the trail is far from cold despite Harbaugh’s supposed commitment to the Wolverines. The team had interviewed the former San Francisco 49ers coach earlier in the month but conducted that in person. To close […] The post Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos candidacy gets fresh twist after Michigan announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy
Sean Payton has been one of the hottest names in this year’s head coaching search. After a number rumors spread about Payton‘s candidacy, the former New Orleans Saints’ head coach decided to set the record straight. Payton has been interviewed by seemingly every team with a head coach spot available this offseason. However, with him […] The post Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The reason Kareem Hunt is likely done with Browns
Kareem Hunt was expected to be traded at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, but it didn’t happen as he remained with the Cleveland Browns. That being said, it appears he’s likely done with the franchise this off-season. Browns writer Scott Petrak reported Monday the only way Hunt actually stays is if no other team wants to acquire him in a trade, which could result in the running back taking a pay cut to return to Cleveland, as reported by Michael Fabiano.
Pat Freiermuth’s stunning admission about Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky offense
During a recent conversation with Ben Roethlisberger, tight end Pat Freiermuth spoke on the current state of the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. Freiermuth appeared on Rothlisberger’s podcast, Footbahlin. During the show, the two former teammates opened up on the offense as a whole. In 2021, Roethlisberger served as Pat Freiermuth’s starting quarterback. But following his retirement, […] The post Pat Freiermuth’s stunning admission about Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State football NFL prospect stuns with insane verified measurement
Ohio State football offensive lineman Dawand Jones is built different. While he’s not viewed as a potential first-rounder in the 2023 NFL Draft, Jones definitely turned plenty of heads when it was revealed that his wingspan has been verified to be measured at 89.5 inches, per Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network. “Verified 89.5” wingspan […] The post Ohio State football NFL prospect stuns with insane verified measurement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TCU football hilariously release Big 12 schedule early
In the 2022 season, it was TCU football that was probably the biggest surprise in the eyes of many. The Horned Frogs played their way from an unranked squad at the beginning of the year, to competing in the national championship game. Although TCU was smashed by Georgia at the finish, there is reason to […] The post TCU football hilariously release Big 12 schedule early appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ epic TD pass leaves Micah Parsons dropping F-bombs
This is Patrick Mahomes’ Flu Game. Coming into the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, everyone knew that the QB would be dealing with an ankle injury. Mahomes played through the injury, even aggravating it at some point in the game. Still, Mahomes continued on, delivering on a clutch play to […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ epic TD pass leaves Micah Parsons dropping F-bombs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 free agents Bengals must sign in 2023 NFL offseason
The NFL season for the Cincinnati Bengals is officially in the books. The Bengals could not return to the Super Bowl, falling short to the Kansas City Chiefs, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game. With hopes of finally winning the franchise’s first title slashed, for now, the front office will have some work to do […] The post 3 free agents Bengals must sign in 2023 NFL offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kellen Moore, Cowboys parting ways after 2022 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys are parting ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, according to David Moore of DallasNews. The Cowboys made the surprising decision to move on from Moore, who had received significant head coaching interest over the past two offseasons, following their playoff exit against the 49ers. Mike McCarthy is expected to take over play-calling […] The post Kellen Moore, Cowboys parting ways after 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Know your role, shut your mouth’: Travis Kelce destroys Cincinnati Mayor after Chiefs beat Bengals
The trash talk between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs got a little bit crazy in the lead-up to the game. Both sides were talking a lot of smack, including some… surprising folk. The mayor of Cincinnati chimed in on the action with a savage diss about Patrick Mahomes. Of course, after the […] The post ‘Know your role, shut your mouth’: Travis Kelce destroys Cincinnati Mayor after Chiefs beat Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
