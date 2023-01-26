Kareem Hunt was expected to be traded at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, but it didn’t happen as he remained with the Cleveland Browns. That being said, it appears he’s likely done with the franchise this off-season. Browns writer Scott Petrak reported Monday the only way Hunt actually stays is if no other team wants to acquire him in a trade, which could result in the running back taking a pay cut to return to Cleveland, as reported by Michael Fabiano.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO