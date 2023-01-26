Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Brrrrrr! 2023 Louisville Polar Plunge raising funds to support Special Olympics of Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's almost time for the 2023 Louisville Polar Plunge. The event, which is the largest fundraiser of the year for Special Olympics of Kentucky, is happening Feb. 25 at Main Event in Middletown. It's 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., and there will be a costume contest...
WLKY.com
UofL Health and downtown restaurant hosting 'Stop the Bleed' training
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville business owners want to help the public prepare for a situation that they hope will never happen. CC's Kitchen is partnering with UofL Hospital's Trauma Center to host a "Stop the Bleed" event. It provides hands-on training on how to respond to life-threatening bleeding and...
WLKY.com
Hardin County gala aims to raise money for youth center
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — City leaders are working to transform a building in Radcliff into a youth center, a resource people in the community say is needed. “We're trying to reduce the crime rate, OD rate among our youth and give them a safe haven, a place to go,” said Towanda Armstrong.
WLKY.com
Louisville Zoo breaks ground on project to grow Animal Ambassador Program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg was on hand Saturday morning to help break ground on the zoo's latest construction project. The zoo is making renovations to the MetaZoo facility and creating new office spaces. The renovations will establish new holding areas on site at the zoo that...
WLKY.com
American Printing House will begin project to renovate campus, expand museum this summer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The American Printing House on Frankfort Avenue is celebrating its 165th anniversary this year. "The story of the printing house starts in 1858," said Micheal Hudson, American Printing House Museum director. Hudson said the museum was made in response to the first publication of the braille...
WLKY.com
Purr-fect partners: Louisville area breweries rely on working cats to keep operations pest-free
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Over the last five years, Kentucky Humane Society has found homes for about 270 working cats. Many go to farms, but some go to businesses like distilleries and breweries and others with warehouse operations,according to Louisville Business First. They're low-maintenance, but still require food,...
WLKY.com
People take to the streets of Louisville in response the death of Tyre Nichols
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens took to the streets of Louisville Sunday afternoon holding signs and calling out Tyre Nichols' name. Nichols was killed in a violent encounter with Memphis police earlier this month. The Louisville group met at Baxter and Broadway and marched for several blocks. Many of those...
WLKY.com
Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow sees big turnout at Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All things summer were the main attraction at the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend. Sunday was the last day of the Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow. Those who came out to check out the latest in recreation say after a difficult few years, this year's show did not disappoint.
WLKY.com
Norton Children's Hospital collecting Valentine's Day cards for sick kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Want to send some love to children stuck at the hospital?. Norton Children's Hospital is collecting virtual Valentine's Day cards that they'll print out for their young patients. Last year, Norton Children's received more than 8,000 e-valentines and 1,500 stuffed animals that were purchased online and...
WLKY.com
LMPD and city leaders meet with Highlands community amid spike in violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department and other city leaders met with community members to discuss the recent spike in crime in the Highlands. It was standing room only inside the meeting room at the Highlands-Shelby Park library branch inside Mid-City Mall where the meeting was held. "We're...
WLKY.com
Family of David McAtee settles wrongful death lawsuit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of David McAtee, who was shot to death by Kentucky's National Guard on a night of protests, has settled a wrongful death lawsuit. McAtee, also known as YaYa, was the owner of a barbecue restaurant in west Louisville. He was shot just a few days after protests began erupting daily over the death of Breonna Taylor. He was 53.
WLKY.com
JCPS employee accused of groping strangers facing 5 new charges out of Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools employee accused of groping men in Oldham County is now facing similar charges in Jefferson County. Michael Mascardo, 57, was arrested on five charges of misdemeanor sexual abuse in Jefferson County on Monday. According to court documents, the five latest incidents...
WLKY.com
New Albany nonprofit back open after damage from winter storm
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A New Albany nonprofit is back open after a busted pipe caused thousands of dollars of damage. In large part thanks to the volunteers, Hope Southern Indiana is opening up its doors just a few weeks after widespread flooding inside the nonprofit. "Right off the...
WLKY.com
New report gives recommendations to address teacher shortage in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's teacher shortage is getting worse, and new recommendations came out on Monday in an effort to fix the problem. The state lawmaker who chairs the House Education Committee says he'll file a bill to tackle the issue. It remains to be seen what will be...
WLKY.com
Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
WLKY.com
Former LMPD officer who fired pepper balls night David McAtee died avoids prison time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police officer was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to federal charges in connection to the night David McAtee died. Katie Crews won't serve any prison time. She was sentenced to two years of probation, 200 hours of community service, and a $5,000 fine for her connection to McAtee's death.
WLKY.com
Ticket lottery open for Yo-Yo Ma, Louisville Orchestra performance in Mammoth Cave
If you want to see Yo-Yo Ma and the Louisville Orchestra at Mammoth Cave, it's time to enter the ticket lottery. It was recently announced that the orchestra will be going on a "two-year musical journey across Kentucky," and that journey will include a once-in-a-lifetime performance. Watch the announcement in...
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Council interviews candidates for vacant seat in District 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eight candidates went before Louisville Metro Council Monday to interview for a vacant seat in west Louisville. The hopefuls were called one at a time to sit before council members. Each was allowed to make an opening statement, followed by a 10-minute interview and finally a closing statement by the candidate.
WLKY.com
Amtrak routes connecting Louisville to Nashville, Chicago and Cincinnati head to feds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones and Chris Wetterich) — New passenger rail routes connecting Louisville to Chicago, Cincinnati and Nashville, Tennessee, have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in Amtrak's plans for Midwest expansion,according to Louisville Business First. Watch WLKY's previous coverage of Amtrak plans for...
WLKY.com
Eastern High School students protest handling of gun scare
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastern High School students are voicing concerns over how their school handled a gun scare earlier this week. Jefferson County Public Schools said on Monday a fight started during lunch, and a gun fell out of a student’s backpack. JCPS said no shots were fired...
