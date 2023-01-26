ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

UofL Health and downtown restaurant hosting 'Stop the Bleed' training

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville business owners want to help the public prepare for a situation that they hope will never happen. CC's Kitchen is partnering with UofL Hospital's Trauma Center to host a "Stop the Bleed" event. It provides hands-on training on how to respond to life-threatening bleeding and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Hardin County gala aims to raise money for youth center

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — City leaders are working to transform a building in Radcliff into a youth center, a resource people in the community say is needed. “We're trying to reduce the crime rate, OD rate among our youth and give them a safe haven, a place to go,” said Towanda Armstrong.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow sees big turnout at Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All things summer were the main attraction at the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend. Sunday was the last day of the Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow. Those who came out to check out the latest in recreation say after a difficult few years, this year's show did not disappoint.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Norton Children's Hospital collecting Valentine's Day cards for sick kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Want to send some love to children stuck at the hospital?. Norton Children's Hospital is collecting virtual Valentine's Day cards that they'll print out for their young patients. Last year, Norton Children's received more than 8,000 e-valentines and 1,500 stuffed animals that were purchased online and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Family of David McAtee settles wrongful death lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of David McAtee, who was shot to death by Kentucky's National Guard on a night of protests, has settled a wrongful death lawsuit. McAtee, also known as YaYa, was the owner of a barbecue restaurant in west Louisville. He was shot just a few days after protests began erupting daily over the death of Breonna Taylor. He was 53.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New Albany nonprofit back open after damage from winter storm

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A New Albany nonprofit is back open after a busted pipe caused thousands of dollars of damage. In large part thanks to the volunteers, Hope Southern Indiana is opening up its doors just a few weeks after widespread flooding inside the nonprofit. "Right off the...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville Metro Council interviews candidates for vacant seat in District 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eight candidates went before Louisville Metro Council Monday to interview for a vacant seat in west Louisville. The hopefuls were called one at a time to sit before council members. Each was allowed to make an opening statement, followed by a 10-minute interview and finally a closing statement by the candidate.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Eastern High School students protest handling of gun scare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastern High School students are voicing concerns over how their school handled a gun scare earlier this week. Jefferson County Public Schools said on Monday a fight started during lunch, and a gun fell out of a student’s backpack. JCPS said no shots were fired...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy